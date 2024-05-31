Lighter Caramel 7-Layer Bars Recipe (Magic Bars) | foodiecrush.com (2024)

Greek yogurt, egg whites, unsweetened coconut and fat-free sweetened condensed milk make these caramel bars a lighter version of the classic 7 layer bars.

Healthier 7 Layer Bars Recipe

Typically when you hear the words “baking” and “healthy,” they’re not in the same sentence, especially when it comes to the holidays. It seems like a bit of an oxymoron, eh? The holidays are the time to just let go, to overlook better choices. Or is it?

Luckily bloggers likeAmy Atherton, of Amy’s Healthy Baking are changing the way people think about virtuous sweets.

With simple substitutions like alternativeflours, healthier oilsand natural sweeteners (and less of them), baked goods can in fact be healthier andtasty at the same time, and this is something Amy has undoubtedly figured out. So to all of you skeptics out there, her mindset is for you.

With enticing creations like Strawberry Banana Bread Oatmeal Cookies, Greek Yogurt Lemon Poundcake, and Dark Chocolate Cheesecake Thumbprint Cookies, Amy’s blog is full of tantalizing treats that are still kind to the waistline(cue the “hallelujah” tunes). Frankly we don’t know how she’s figured out how to significantly cut back the calories, sugar, and fat in her desserts without sacrificing flavor, but we won’t question her genius.

Ladies and gents, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Amy started baking at an early age. As a child she’d helpher dadmake his special banana muffins on the weekends, andwhole wheat bread from scratch during the holidays. “His passion for baking definitely rubbed off on me!” Amyadmits.

Amy released her second cookbook, Healthier Chocolate Treats: Breakfasts, Snacks & Desserts for Every Chocoholic, and it’s a dessert-lover’s dream and a resource for healthier sweetsduring the holiday season.

There are a few recipes in the book that she took great pains toperfect. HerChocolate Flax Crackers (which she says taste like chocolate Teddy Grahams!), Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies, S’mores Cheesecake Bars, and Dark Chocolate Drizzled Coffee Bundt Cakeare all things she feels turned out exceptionally well. And we want to try them all.

She also divulged a healthy baking secret. “While most people are familiar with my favorite swap of using Greek yogurt in place of extra butter or oil, the trick that surprises most people is that extra vanilla extract enhances and can practically imitate butter’s flavor. In my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, I only include 4 tablespoons of butter, rather than a full stick or two like in traditional recipes, yet those healthier chewy cookies taste just as rich and buttery because of the vanilla extract!”

Extra vanilla — who knew?

And now, myList of 10 Q’s for Amy’sA’s

1. Describe your recipesin 3 words:

Sweet, clean, doable.

2. If you could be one blogger other than yourself, who would you be?

While I secretly wish I could spend a day as quite a few different bloggers out there — or at least be a fly on the wall of their kitchen for a few hours — I’d love to be either Lindsay from Pinch of Yum or Jennifer from Show Me The Yummy. They’re both incredibly talented, especially when it comes to photography (seriously, they take amazing and stunning shots for every dish they make!) as well as creating fun and easy recipes, but I’d especially appreciate being either of those ladies because they have a built-in team with their husbands. Those duos always seem really happy, cute, and in love with each other and what they do — that’s so fun to see!

3. Which 3 bloggers do you follow?

I absolutely adore Lindsay from Veggie Balance, Jennifer from Show Me The Yummy, and Trevor from The Blog Village. We talk multiples times per week, if not every day.

4. What is the one kitchen tool you could never give up?

My kitchen scale! I use it every single day, both for blog recipes and cooking regular meals. It’s actually a lot easier than measuring ingredients with traditional measuring cups and measuring spoons, and it ensures all of the sweet treats I make turn out with the perfect taste and texture every time.

5. What is something you’ve never made before that you’re dying to make?

I’ve wanted to make traditional tiramisu for a while now.

6. What did you have for dinner last night?

One of my homemade spinach and turkey burgers! I make a big batch of those turkey burgers on Sundays to reheat throughout the week.

7. What’s one secret talent outside of the kitchen nobody knows aboutyou?

I grew up playing all sorts of musical instruments! I started on piano, then moved to flute, piccolo, alto sax, bari sax, oboe, and English horn.

8. You’re happiest when cooking/eating:

Healthy food—or anything with chocolate! Then again, I have a major weakness for french fries… Especially the thicker-cut, extra crispy kind!

9. The one secret to your success is?

My incredibly loving and supportive family. They’ve been taste testing my recipes, offering guidance and feedback, and cheering me on from the very beginning. (My brother was actually the one who encouraged me to start a blog!) I wouldn’t have made the leap of faith to pursue full-time food blogging without them, and I’m so incredibly grateful.

10. What advice would you give to a novice healthy baker?

Start by trying recipes from reputable, trustworthy sources like Cooking Light, Eating Well, or (slightly shameless plug!)my blog, and follow those recipes without making any modifications or substitutions. It sometimes takes a little while to get the hang of healthier baking since you’ll be working with different ingredients, so it’s much easier to get your feet wet by following recipes exactly before you try experimenting with ingredient swaps of your own.

Thank you Amyfor being oneof our favorite foodie crushes!

What’s in These 7 Layer Bars?

These 7 layer bars (akamagic cookie bars) are just one of the 55 recipes from Amy’s digital cookbookHealthier Chocolate Treats: Breakfasts, Snacks & Desserts for Every Chocoholicthat serve all of our chocolate cravings but on a lighter note.

Traditional 7 layer bars are packed with calories. Amy’s version has lightened our load by making a few easy substitutions for the traditional ingredients. Rather than a heavy, buttery crust, Amy’s figured out that egg whites and graham crackers create a lighter, lower-calorie base.

Instead of using sweetened coconut, unsweetened desiccated coconut delivers the expected coconut flavor just right when sweetened up with the lighter condensed milk. And instead of huge chunks of pecans, sprinkles of chopped nuts flavor just fine.

These are so good, you’ll still want more than just one.

How to Make 7 Layer Bars

This 7 layer bar recipe is a cinch to whip up. Stir together graham cracker crumbs and egg whites, then press the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch square pan.

The graham cracker crust is then topped with mini chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped pecans. A drizzle of melted caramel sauce followed by a mixture of yogurt, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla finishes off these bars.

Bake these healthier 7 layer bars until golden around the edges, then let cool before slicing.

How to Store 7 Layer Bars

These healthier 7 layer bars can be kept in an air-tight container on your counter for up to 3 days, or you can freeze them for up to 3 months. Set the frozen bars on your counter to thaw before enjoying.

Can I Make This Recipe Egg-Free?

I made the recipe exactly as Amy instructs, so I can’t speak to whether or not using an egg substitute will work in this recipe.

Tips for Making 7 Layer Bars

If you don’t have graham crackers where you live, you could likely use another lightly sweetened cookie instead, like a digestive biscuit or something similar.

Make sure to buy sweetened condensed milk and not evaporated milk. Evaporated milk isn’t sweetened and is much runnier than sweetened condensed milk.

If you have a pecan allergy or don’t have any on hand, you can probably use a similar nut, like walnuts.

If you make this recipe, please let me know! Leave a comment below or take a photo and tag me onInstagramwith #foodiecrusheats.

Print 5 from 6 votes Lighter Caramel 7 Layer Bars Greek yogurt, egg whites, unsweetened coconut and fat-free sweetened condensed milk make these caramel bars a lighter version of the classic 7 layer bars. Course Dessert Cuisine American Keyword 7 layer bars Prep Time 10 minutes minutes Cook Time 20 minutes minutes Cooling Time 3 hours hours Total Time 3 hours hours 30 minutes minutes Servings 16 bars Calories 103kcal Ingredients 10 full sheets honey graham crackers

3 large egg whites at room temperature

6 tablespoons unsweetened shredded or desiccated coconut

½ cup miniature chocolate chips

¼ cup finely chopped pecans

6 caramel candy squares

4 ounces fat-free sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon granulated sugar (or sugar substitute) Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F, and coat a 9-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Break the graham crackers into pieces, and add to a food processor or blender and pulse into fine crumbs. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl, and mix in the egg whites until fully incorporated. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.

Sprinkle the coconut, miniature chocolate chips, and pecans over the graham cracker crust in the order listed.

In a small bowl, melt the caramel candy squares in the microwave for 30 seconds or until melted and drizzle over the bars.

In a small bowl, stir together the sweetened condensed milk, Greek yogurt, and sugar or sugar substitute. Evenly drizzle the milk mixture over the toppings.

Bake at 350°F for 18-20 minutes. Cool completely to room temperature, and refrigerate for at least 3 hours before slicing into squares. Nutrition Calories: 103kcal | Carbohydrates: 13g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 1mg | Sodium: 39mg | Potassium: 45mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 12g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Calcium: 43mg | Iron: 1mg

Visit Amyand her blog atAmy’s Healthy Baking.Purchase her bookHealthier Chocolate Treats:Breakfasts, Snacks & Desserts for Every Chocoholichere.

This post was compiledby Heidi and FoodieCrush contributor Hayley Putnam. Follow Hayley and herfoodie tastes and other flights of fancyonPinterestandInstagram.

