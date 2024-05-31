Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (2024)

Table of Contents
Zucchini Lasagna Recipe Ingredients How to Make Zucchini Less Watery How to Cut Zucchini for Lasagna How To Make Zucchini Lasagna Storage Tips More Zucchini Recipes Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) Description Video Ingredients Instructions Lisa’s Tips Nutrition You May Also Like Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps Lemon Pepper Chicken Blackened Salmon Chickpea Curry About the author FAQs

Home Recipes Courses Dinner Zucchini Lasagna

by Lisa Bryan

453 Comments

Updated Aug 03, 2023

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Zucchini lasagna is a fresh take on a classic comfort food dish. It’s loaded with veggies, but still has the rich flavors and scrumptious texture of a traditional lasagna. Top it off with some grated parmesan cheese and basil leaves, and you’ll have the perfect weeknight meal for the whole family.

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (2)

Lasagna is comfort food that hits straight home. But for me, I’m always looking for ways to incorporate more vegetables and create healthier spins on classic recipes. Enter, this zucchini lasagna! It’s still got that hearty, cheesy lasagna flavor, but it’s a little lighter and veggie-forward.

I’m a big fan of transforming zucchini into almost anything, from zucchini noodles to zucchini bread. And this zucchini lasagna is similar to my zucchini noodle spaghetti bolognese, but in casserole form that works so well for family dinners (or meal prepping for the week). Oh, and did I mention you can freeze it? It’s a definite win for easy, weeknight dinners!

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (3)

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe Ingredients

The ingredients for zucchini lasagna are pretty basic: zucchini, ground beef, pasta sauce, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, egg, basil, and parsley. But there are a few small details to watch out for when it comes to texture and consistency. Let’s take a look:

  • Small vs. large zucchini: Either size will work, just make sure you have about 2 pounds of zucchini which is about 5 small zucchini or 3 large zucchini.
  • Part-skim vs. whole milk ricotta: Whole milk ricotta has a richer, creamier texture while part-skim will save you some calories and fat. Both work great, it’s up to you.
  • Mozzarella vs. parmesan: I suggest using both! In this recipe, I mix the ricotta and parmesan together and grate the mozzarella on top. I love the variety of cheeses.

Helpful tip: The beauty of lasagna is that you can pack it with any thinly sliced vegetable such as mushrooms, spinach, onions, or eggplant. You can even slice pumpkin or sweet potato as alternating slices with the zucchini. The possibilities are endless!

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (4)

How to Make Zucchini Less Watery

You may recall from my zucchini noodles post that zucchini is 95% water. That means when you cook it, it will naturally become watery. But if you’re looking to have a little less juice in your lasagna, I do have a few tips:

  • Slice your zucchini into thinner slices: Thinner slices mean fewer zucchini, thus less water.
  • Salt your zucchini slices: Salt helps to draw water out of the zucchini! Once salted, let them sit for 15 minutes before blotting dry (and removing some of that salt) with a paper towel.
  • Grill to reduce the moisture: Grill the zucchini slices for 1 to 2 minutes on each side.

Personally, I don’t mind if my zucchini is a bit more watery. I just scoop out a portion of lasagna with a spatula with holes, which drains any water. But feel free to use the method that works best for you.

Lastly, note that this recipe also uses more zucchini than other zucchini lasagnas, as the slices are layered on top of each other. So it will come out a bit more watery than expected. I personally love biting into the chunks of zucchini, so my motto is the more the better!

How to Cut Zucchini for Lasagna

You can use a mandoline, peeler, or vegetable sheet cutter. But because many people don’t own a vegetable sheet cutter, I’m showing you how to cut your zucchini using a mandolin or a peeler today. I prefer a mandolin because it allows me to control the thickness of my zucchini. Plus, I find it to be faster and easier than a peeler.

How To Make Zucchini Lasagna

Slice the zucchini lengthwise. If you’d like to make your lasagna less watery, use one of the tips above.

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (5)

Make the bolognese sauce. In a large pan, cook the ground beef until it’s perfectly browned. Then, stir in the pasta sauce.

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (6)

Make the ricotta mix. Stir together the ricotta cheese, parmesan, egg, and some salt and pepper in a separate bowl.

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (7)

Add the first set of layers. First, spread some pasta sauce onto the bottom of the casserole dish. Second, layer zucchini slices on top. Third, add half of the bolognese sauce. Lastly, evenly spread half of the ricotta mixture, with sprinkles of grated mozzarella, parsley, and basil on top.

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (8)

Repeat these layers one more time. Feel free to press down on your zucchini in the second layer to get it nice and flat. Then top the last zucchini layer with extra herbs and grated mozzarella.

See Also
Potato Galette RecipeChristmas Wreath Taco Dip RecipeLighter Caramel 7-Layer Bars Recipe (Magic Bars) | foodiecrush.comThe Best Healthy 7-Layer Dip Recipe (Dairy-Free & Vegan) | Elizabeth Rider

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (9)

Bake the lasagna. Cook it for about 40 minutes, then let it broil for 5 minutes to get a nice golden brown top. Garnish with whole basil leaves and serve!

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (10)

Storage Tips

  • To store for the week: Once the lasagna has cooled, place it in an airtight container. It will keep for 4 to 5 days in the fridge.
  • Freeze for later: This is one of my favorite freezer-friendly meals! I recommend pre-slicing the lasagna before storing individual portions in a freezer-safe container. It will keep for up to 3 months.
Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (11)

More Zucchini Recipes

If you still have an abundance of zucchini, these zucchini recipes are the best of the best!

  • Paleo Chocolate Zucchini Bread
  • Pizza Stuffed Zucchini Boats
  • Zucchini and Prosciutto Egg Muffins
  • Baked Zucchini Fries
  • Zucchini Noodle Caprese

I’m confident that this zucchini lasagna will instantly become a dinner favorite. Once you make it, let me know how it turned out in the comment box below!

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (12)

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery)

4.94 from 163 votes

Prep: 30 minutes mins

Cook: 50 minutes mins

Total: 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins

Servings: 12 servings

Author: Lisa Bryan

PrintPinReviewSave

Description

This zucchini lasagna recipe puts a delicious, veggie spin on a classic comfort food dish. Bonus, it's perfect for a low-carb dinner idea! Watch the video below to see how to make it!

See Also
Fruit Salad Recipe - Celebrating Sweets

Video

Ingredients

  • 4 large zucchini
  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 24 ounces pasta sauce
  • 15 ounce ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup shredded parmesan regianno
  • 1 ½ cups mozzarella
  • 1 egg
  • salt and pepper
  • small handful fresh parsley and basil , chopped

Instructions

  • Slice zucchini. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin slices, as thin or thick as you'd like. Set aside.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (13)

  • Make bolognese. Add the ground beef to a large pan over medium-high heat. Finely break down the ground beef with a spatula and pan-fry until browned and no longer pink. Then, pour the pasta sauce on top (remember to reserve 1/2 cup) and stir together, then remove from heat.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (14)

  • Make ricotta mix. In a medium bowl, make the ricotta mix by stirring together the ricotta cheese, parmesan, egg, salt and pepper.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (15)

  • Add the first layers. Spread 1/2 cup of pasta sauce onto the bottom of your 9×13-inch casserole dish. Then add your zucchini slices on top of the pasta sauce. They can overlap or you can place them side-by-side.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (16)

  • Add the secondary layers. Top the zucchini with 1/2 of the bolognese sauce, and evenly spread 1/2 the ricotta mix on top of that. Then, add 1/2 cup of grated mozzarella with a sprinkle of chopped parsley and basil.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (17)

  • Repeat these layers one more time.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (18)

  • Finish the topping. Top the lasagna with a final layer of zucchini slices, a sprinkle of chopped parsley and basil, and 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (19)

  • Bake. Place the lasagna in the oven and cook for 40 to 45 minutes. Broil for a couple of minutes to get a nice golden top. Garnish with whole basil leaves and serve.

    Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (20)

Lisa’s Tips

  • I used store-bought pasta sauce (I love Rao’s) but if you’d like to make your bolognese from scratch, you can follow my bolognese recipe.
  • This is the mandoline I love…and don’t forget to use cut resistant gloves as well. Your fingers will thank you!
  • The casserole dish is 9×13 for those looking for exact measurements.

Nutrition

Calories: 362kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 25g | Fat: 26g | Saturated Fat: 12g | Cholesterol: 104mg | Sodium: 603mg | Potassium: 626mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 720IU | Vitamin C: 16mg | Calcium: 270mg | Iron: 3mg

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American, Italian

Keyword: Zucchini Lasagna, Zucchini Lasagna Recipe

©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited.

Did you make this recipe?Mention @downshiftology or tag #downshiftology!

Recipe originally posted September 2019, but updated to include new information.

You May Also Like

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Lemon Pepper Chicken

Blackened Salmon

Chickpea Curry

About the author

Lisa Bryan

Lisa is a bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and YouTuber (with over 2.5 million subscribers) living in sunny Southern California. She started Downshiftology in 2014, and is passionate about making healthy food with fresh, simple and seasonal ingredients.

Read More About Me

Zucchini Lasagna Recipe (Not Watery) | Downshiftology (2024)

FAQs

Why is my zucchini lasagna watery? ›

You may recall from my zucchini noodles post that zucchini is 95% water. That means when you cook it, it will naturally become watery. But if you're looking to have a little less juice in your lasagna, I do have a few tips: Slice your zucchini into thinner slices: Thinner slices mean fewer zucchini, thus less water.

View More
How to make zucchini less watery? ›

Slice and salt zucchini in advance of cooking to draw out some of the vegetable's excess moisture (while also seasoning it more thoroughly). To do this, cut up a pound of zucchini and toss it with ½ teaspoon of table salt. Let it drain in a colander for about 30 minutes before patting it dry and cooking it.

Get More Info Here
How do you make lasagna less liquidy? ›

Whether you're making a tomato and meat sauce from scratch or using a jarred sauce, you can thicken it with cornstarch to prevent the problem of a soupy lasagna. Cornstarch is a classic binding ingredient that won't affect the sauce's flavor and is much more effective than flour.

Discover More Details
Why does my lasagna come out watery? ›

A: Soupy lasagna is either a result of wet noodles that were not drained properly or lasagna was layered with too much (thin wet) sauce. While you can make lasagna ahead and refrigerate or freeze it, it won't reduce the moisture content.

View Details
How do you get water out of zucchini spaghetti? ›

Cooking is what really makes zucchini release moisture. However, sometimes even uncooked zucchini can get a little limp after it's cut. In this case, to reduce excess moisture, simply pat the spiralized noodles dry with paper towels or a thin kitchen rag.

Discover More Details
How do you firm up zucchini? ›

Arrange the zucchini pieces into a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. (It will stick to the pan if you don't line it first!) Freeze the zucchini for about 1 hour, until it's firm to the touch, then transfer it to an airtight container to preserve the flavor as you store it.

Learn More
Should lasagna sauce be thick or runny? ›

So, to achieve the perfect lasagna, the consistency of the sauce is absolutely essential. Both the ragù and béchamel sauce should be dense and creamy. Avoid sauces that are too liquid and slide to the bottom of the dish. A thicker consistency of the sauce will allow the pasta to be flavoured in the best possible way.

Keep Reading
What to do if my lasagna is too dry? ›

My Crockpot lasagna is too dry and doesn't have much flavor. Any way to fix it? You can add more tomato sauce or wet ingredients, and salt, and pepper to add moisture and flavor.

Learn More Now
How do you make lasagna stay firm? ›

4 Let it rest.

Just like steak, you need to allow the lasagna to rest before slicing into it. Resting or letting it cool for a good 10 to 15 minutes at least allows the heat to dissipate, the ingredients to settle from its bubbling state in the oven, and firms up the cheese that you added on top.

Show Me More
How do you make lasagne sauce thicker? ›

A general ratio to work with is 2 tablespoons flour for every cup of liquid. Start by adding a little bit, then cook, stirring, for a few minutes to allow the sauce time to thicken and cook off the raw flour taste; if the results are minimal, add more.

Learn More Now

Should I Cover lasagna with foil while baking? ›

If uncovered, the prolonged exposure to heat will quickly dry out your lasagna, no matter how much sauce you've added. Make sure to always add a layer of tin foil over your baking dish, which will trap the moisture inside while still allowing the dish to cook properly.

Learn More
Do you cook lasagna covered or uncovered? ›

In an oven preheated to 375 degrees F, this homemade lasagna should be perfectly baked in about 50 minutes (30-40 minutes covered, 5-10 minutes uncovered).

Read More
Why is my zucchini watery? ›

Zucchini gets soggy when it's overcooked. Zucchini contains a lot of water, which is trapped in little cells within its flesh.

Discover More
How do you get excess water out of zoodles? ›

Sprinkle salt on the vegetables and let them sit overnight (or at least 6-8 hours), if possible. Remove the salt and the excess water by flushing in running water, then draining well and pressing between layers of paper towels before cooking them or by spinning the vegetables in a salad spinner.

Get More Info
Top Articles
Authentic Polish Nalesniki Recipe [Thin Crepes] Ready In 15 Minutes
Easy Pizza Bowl Recipe - The Big Man's World ®
Naval/Maritime History - 14th of May - Today in Naval History - Naval / Maritime Events in History
US Patent Application for CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTORS TARGETING CANCER Patent Application (Application #20240166755 issued May 23, 2024)
Latest Posts
Make Ahead Veggie Breakfast Casserole Recipe | Little Spice Jar
Keto Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe - Diabetes Strong
Article information

Author: Twana Towne Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 5847

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (64 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Twana Towne Ret

Birthday: 1994-03-19

Address: Apt. 990 97439 Corwin Motorway, Port Eliseoburgh, NM 99144-2618

Phone: +5958753152963

Job: National Specialist

Hobby: Kayaking, Photography, Skydiving, Embroidery, Leather crafting, Orienteering, Cooking

Introduction: My name is Twana Towne Ret, I am a famous, talented, joyous, perfect, powerful, inquisitive, lovely person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.