Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (2024)

Is Ambrosia a side dish or dessert? Does it really matter? ... Because no matter how you choose to enjoy it, classic Ambrosia Salad is just plain good. With its creamy mix of mini marshmallows, whipped topping, coconut, and fruit it's just one of those dishes that's loved by all.
CLICK HERE TO PIN THIS FOR LATER


Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (1)


So I'm curious - In your family, is Ambrosia Salad considered a side dish or dessert?

Because in our family we just can't quite seem to agree on that question.

Growing up in my family, we always considered Ambrosia Salad a side dish. It was served alongside the main meal, kind of like a fruit salad. In fact, I remember one of my favorite meals as a kid was Mom's Beef Stroganoff Casserole ... which was always, without fail, served up with a big bowl of 5-Cup Ambrosia Fruit Saladas a side.

But in my husband's family, it was a different story. To them, Ambrosia ... and any other form of the various fluff salads ... was decidedly a dessert. They didn't dig in to Ambrosia's fruity-sweet deliciousness until the main meal was over.

Is Ambrosia a side dish or dessert? Does it really matter? ... Because no matter how you choose to enjoy it,classic Ambrosia Saladis just plain good.

Now that I'm in charge of the meals for my own family, I don't specify what type of dish Ambrosia is or dictate when it's supposed to be eaten - I kind of leave that up to each of us to decide.

You want to eat it as a side dish alongside the main meal? - Sure, go for it! Rather save it for dessert? - No problem. That's fine, too.

But one thing's for sure ... No matter when you decide to enjoy it, Ambrosia's just plain good.

And one other thing's for sure, too ... this classic Ambrosia Salad recipe truly couldn't be much easier to make. Combine that fact with everyone's love for it, and it's a perfect dish to make for a potluck, Easter, Thanksgiving, or any everyday dinner.


Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (2)

The classic Ambrosia Salad recipe includes a combination of mandarin oranges, pineapple, and maraschino cherries as the traditional fruits.

To mix up a batch, drain all the fruits very well and mix them with mini marshmallows, a little bit of sour cream, and a whole lot of Cool Whip whipped topping. Then refrigerate everything for a few hours before serving, and that's all there is to it.

Super easy, right?

The classic Ambrosia Salad recipe includes a combination of mandarin oranges, pineapple, and maraschino cherries as the traditional fruits.

When preparing the ingredients, it is pretty important to make sure the fruits are very well drained. Leaving too much liquid or moisture in with the fruits will cause the finished Ambrosia to become soupy.

To get out as much moisture as possible, after I've drained the fruits I sometimes even blot them with a paper towel to absorb any liquid left on the surface.


Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (3)

For the pineapple, you can use any type you'd like - chunks, or crushed, or whatever.

See Also
Egg Salad (The Perfect Recipe for Sandwiches) - Simple JoyChristmas Salad RecipeHealthy Broccoli Salad Recipe - Kristine's Kitchen14+ Recipes for Leftover Ham

I like to use pineapple tidbits the best because of their size. Tidbits just seem like a nice size to bite into. Pineapple chunks seem a little too big to me, and crushed pineapple seems to just disappear into Ambrosia's creamy mixture.

But any type will work just fine for the salad's flavor.

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (4)


So I guess we're still left with the question, is this classic Ambrosia Salad recipe a side dish or a dessert?

And I guess I say, does it really matter?

Because no matter how you choose to enjoy it, Ambrosia isjust plain good.With its creamy mix of mini marshmallows, whipped topping, coconut, and fruit it just seems to be loved by all.And really, that's what truly matters!

Check out these other favorite fluff recipes:

  • 5-Cup Ambrosia Fruit Salad
  • Cherry Cheesecake Fluff
  • Lime Fluff (Old-Fashioned Sea Foam Salad)
  • Caramel Apple Fluff
  • Classic Orange Fluff
  • Green Fluff (Pistachio Watergate Salad)
  • Fruit co*cktail Fluff (Easy Ambrosia Salad)
  • Cherry Fluff Salad
  • Peach Fluff Salad
  • White Chocolate Cranberry Fluff
  • Pineapple Fluff
  • Moresalad recipes

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (5)

Thank you for stopping by The Kitchen is My Playground. We'd love to have you back soon!


ambrosia, ambrosia salad, ambrosia recipe, fruit salad, fluff, fluff salad

Salads

Yield: 8-10 Servings

Author:Tracey | The Kitchen is My Playground

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (6)

See Also
Best Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Classic Ambrosia Salad

Is Ambrosia a side dish or dessert? Does it really matter? ... Because no matter how you choose to enjoy it, classic Ambrosia Salad is just plain good. With its creamy mix of mini marshmallows, whipped topping, coconut, and fruit it's just one of those dishes that's loved by all.

prep time: 15 Mcook time: total time: 15 M

ingredients:

instructions:

How to cook Classic Ambrosia Salad

  1. Drain mandarin oranges, pineapple, and maraschino cherries very well. Pat cherries dry with a paper towel. Cut cherries in half.
  2. In a bowl, mix together pineapple, coconut, halved cherries, and mini marshmallows until combined. Gently fold in mandarin oranges (they’ll break up easily, so be gentle).
  3. In a small bowl, stir together sour cream and Cool Whip until just combined. Gently fold into fruit mixture.
  4. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight before serving.

https://www.thekitchenismyplayground.com/2019/03/classic-ambrosia-salad-recipe.html

Created using The Recipes Generator

You might also enjoy these other creamy fruit salad favorites:

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (7)

5-Cup Ambrosia Fruit Salad

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (8)

Cherry Fluff Salad

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (9)

Peach Fluff Salad

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (10)

Fruit Salad Cheesecake

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (11)

Fruit co*cktail Fluff {aka: Easy Ambrosia Salad}

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (12)

White Chocolate Cranberry Fluff Salad

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (13)

Affiliatelinks are included in this post. I receive a small amount of compensation foranything purchased from these links,at Amazon.comClassic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (14)at no additional cost to you.

This post is linked withWeekend Potluck,Meal Plan Monday.

Classic Ambrosia Salad Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
Ritzy Cheddar Chicken Breasts Recipe
Old Fashioned Gluten Free Cornbread Recipe - Easy, Foolproof, Best
Is JNJ stock recession proof?
Is MT5 32 or 64-bit?
Latest Posts
{Add in ANYTHING} Soft & Chewy Cookie Recipe
AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications
Article information

Author: Jonah Leffler

Last Updated:

Views: 6177

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jonah Leffler

Birthday: 1997-10-27

Address: 8987 Kieth Ports, Luettgenland, CT 54657-9808

Phone: +2611128251586

Job: Mining Supervisor

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Electronics, Amateur radio, Skiing, Cycling, Jogging, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Jonah Leffler, I am a determined, faithful, outstanding, inexpensive, cheerful, determined, smiling person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.