14+ Recipes for Leftover Ham (2024)

Got leftovers from that holiday ham? Check out these 14+ favorite recipes for leftover ham. From soups to casseroles to classic ham salad, there's sure to be one or two ... or fourteen ... you'll love!

I'm a huge fan of leftovers. To me, it's fun to get creative with leftovers from a holiday or big meal to see what new dishes I can turn them into.

Ham just lends itself well to so many different types of dishes ... from soups, to casseroles, to pizzas, and that good old ham salad, of course.

If you've got some leftover ham on your hands, here are 14 of our favorite recipe ideas for enjoying it.

1. Ham Salad

A classic favorite, prepared the Southern way. E njoy it as a yummy sandwich filling or as a topping on crackers. Either way, it's delicious!

Loaded with chopped ham, tender noodles, and veggies surrounded in a creamy cheesy sauce, it's one comfort-food dinner dish, for sure. Not to mention, it's a fabulous way to enjoy those ham leftovers.



3.Baked Ham Macaroni and Cheese

Homemade mac and cheese with white sauce from scratch, lots of melty cheese, and the smoky flavor of ham combine beautifully for one super tasty dish.



4. So easy, and so flavorful. Let your slow cooker do the work of preparing this delicious chowder!







5. A family-favorite recipe created by my Mom. Monterey Jack-infused white sauce with ham and mushrooms make for a different & delicious twist on classic lasagna.

Such an easy & tasty way to enjoy that leftover ham! Loaded with chopped ham, cheesy white sauce, and fabulous flavor, it's a deliciously different twist on classic spaghetti.



7. Loaded with chopped ham and veggies in a cheesy white sauce,this creamy casseroleis certainly a fabulous recipe for enjoying leftover ham.



8. Creamy, cheesy, and loaded with chopped ham, broccoli, and noodles,thisis one super tasty dinner dish. It's a perfectly delicious recipe for leftover ham, but so good you won't want to wait for those leftovers to make it! 9.Make-Ahead Layered Spinach Salad One beautiful-looking and delicious salad, loaded up with lots of tasty layers -- including a layer of chopped ham. It's a perfect way to do something just a little different with that leftover ham. See Also Best Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes 10. Made with just a few basic ingredients, this simple macaroni salad is easy to pull together and loaded with flavor, too. Not to mention, it's a great dish for enjoying that leftover ham. 11. Loaded with chopped ham, hash brown potatoes, melty cheese, and fabulous flavor,Ham & Cheese Hash Brown Casseroleis perfect for breakfast, brunch, or even as a side or main dish for dinner.

12. Overnight Asparagus Breakfast Casserole with Ham Loaded with fresh asparagus, chopped ham, and fabulous flavor, this overnight casseroleis just perfect for spring brunch. Prepare it the day before, pop it in the oven in the morning, and get ready to dive into its deliciousness for breakfast or brunch. Or, enjoy it as a main dish for dinner like we often do. Either way, it's a winner, for sure!



This tasty loaded-with-ham breakfast casserole has a surprise ingredient that packs tons of great flavor.

14. Whip up a batch of these classic little party sandwiches, and watch them disappear! Just swap out the sliced deli ham for chopped leftover ham to enjoy these beauties with your leftovers.

15. Or, give those ham party sandwiches a decidedly Hawaiian twist with a hearty and flavorful dose of pineapple. They'll be gobbled up in no time at your next party or game day get-together! Again, just swap out the deli sliced ham for chopped leftover ham.



A super quick and easy dinner idea! Or, serve it up for a tasty everyday or gameday snack.













Don't let that leftover ham bone go to waste! Grab your slow cooker and whip up a pot ofSlow Cooker Ham & Kidney Bean Soup~ truly easy, truly delicious.A classic, for sure.

18. Pineapple-Ham Tortilla Roll-Ups

These tasty little bites are loaded with fabulous flavor from their combination of chopped ham, crushed pineapple, green pepper, onion, & chopped pecans. They're a perfect little bite for parties, lunchbox packing, or afternoon snacking. - And a perfectly delicious little way to enjoy that leftover ham!