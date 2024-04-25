Classic Flammkuchen / Tarte Flambée - Recipes From Europe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Delicious Flammkuchen Is The Perfect Blend of Flavors and Textures!

Searching for a timeless dinner recipe that has something for everyone? Flammkuchen is definitely worth a try!

Also known as Flammekueche or Tarte Flambée, this flatbread tart from the French-German border region is topped with thinly sliced onion, bits of fatty bacon, and a tasty cream sauce as the base.

As mentioned above, Flammkuchen is a dish with an interesting history as it comes from the Alsace region of Europe (the area around Strasbourg along the French, German, and Swiss borders).

This is a region of France but since the area changed hands over the centuries (French or German), the culture – specifically the food – is a mix of both.

That’s why Tarte Flambée is popular in France but also very popular in Germany where it is known as Flammkuchen!

Our recipe is for an Alsatian Flammkuchen – it’s something we’ve eaten around the south of Germany many times. However, there are lots of different variations for toppings that you can put on. You can even make sweet versions of it.

Recipe Tips & Substitutions

Before you make this tasty flatbread, have a look at these recipe tips and need-to-knows for best results:

This Flammkuchen recipe is not made with yeast in the dough. Some people like it to have yeast but we prefer it flatter and more like a tart. Also, cooking with yeast scares some people so not having yeast is often easier!

There are other toppings you can put on. Our recipe is for a very classic version made with a creamy base, onion, and some form of bacon.

Make sure to roll out the dough so that it is thin – it’s not supposed to have a thick crust.

How to Make Flammkuchen – Step by Step Instructions

If you want to make this classic French/German pizza, you can find the recipe card at the bottom of this post with exact measurements.

For those wanting helpful visuals, you can find the Flammkuchen recipe photos in this section.

That way, you can follow with the recipe photos to make sure you’re on the right track!

Start by adding the flour, salt, olive oil, and egg yolk to a mixing bowl.

Mix everything together with the spiral dough hooks of your electric mixer while slowly adding the water.

Keep mixing until the dough has an elastic consistency. If the dough is too crumbly, add a little bit more water. On the other hand, if it is too sticky, add some more flour.

Form the dough into a ball with your hands and place it back into the bowl. Cover the bowl with a dishtowel and let it sit for around 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, peel the onion and slice it into thin rings.

Also, cut the bacon into small pieces. You can use thin or thick cut bacon – that’s your choice. Just keep in mind that it won’t get super crispy in the oven.

Then mix the sour cream, crème fraiche, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl.

At this stage also line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the 30 minutes are up, sprinkle some flour onto your countertop and briefly knead the dough with your hands.

Then roll it out using a rolling pin until it is very thin and has the size of the baking sheet.

Transfer the dough onto the parchment paper on the baking sheet.

Evenly spread the sour cream/crème fraiche-mixture on top of the dough.

Then add the inion rings and the bacon.

Bake the Flammkuchen on the middle rack of your oven for around 12-15 minutes until the edges are crispy and the dough makes thin, airy bubbles under the toppings.

Remove the Flammkuchen from the oven, let it sit for a couple minutes, then cut it into slices with a pizza cutter or sharp knife. Enjoy!

Storage Tips

Flammkuchen is definitely best enjoyed fresh out of the oven when it is crispy. You can store leftovers in a sealed container or in tin foil in the fridge. It’ll keep for up to 1-2 days, but try eating sooner rather than later.

To reheat it, you can place it back in the oven for a few minutes (for best results). Microwaving a slice or two will also work – but the microwave tends to make the crust soggier.

FAQ

What is Flammkuchen? Flammkuchen – also called Tarte Flambée – is a thin-crust tart that resembles a pizza. It is from the Alsace region of Europe and is traditionally topped with a cream sauce, thin onions, and lardons (small fatty bacon).

