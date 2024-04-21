Classic Scones Recipe (2024)

Traditional English scones are barely sweet —they are usually eaten with sweet jam and clotted cream— and they are lighter, flakier and tastier than their American counterparts. You can make the dough in the food processor (do not overprocess), but if you’re willing to incorporate the butter by hand it is of course fine to do it in a bowl. You’re looking for a slightly sticky but not messy dough; start with a half cup of cream and increase it as needed. Serve the baked scones warm, with the best jam you can lay your hands on, and a dollop of crème fraîche, mascarpone or, if you can find it, clotted cream.

Featured in: A Very Proper Scone