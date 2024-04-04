Miso-Honey Chicken and Asparagus Recipe (2024)

By Yossy Arefi
This quick and easy sheet-pan meal is broiled instead of baked, which chars the marinade slightly on the chicken, browns the asparagus for maximum flavor and cuts the cooking time to around 10 minutes. The miso-honey mixture packs a punch, with lots of garlic, ginger and as much hot sauce as you like. It doubles as a marinade for the chicken and a sauce to spoon over the chicken and asparagus once cooked. Make sure to arrange the chicken thighs in a single layer, so they cook and char evenly, and keep an eye on the pan, as some broilers have hot spots. Feel free to substitute broccolini for the asparagus, and serve with steamed rice, if desired.
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 3tablespoons white miso
- 3tablespoons mild honey
- 3tablespoons soy sauce or tamari
- 1tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
- 2teaspoons finely grated garlic
- 2teaspoons chile-garlic sauce or other hot sauce
- 1tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons neutral oil
- 1½ to 2pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1large bunch asparagus (about 1 pound), trimmed
- Salt and pepper
- 2scallions, thinly sliced
- Cooked rice (optional), for serving
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
467 calories; 15 grams fat; 3 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 7 grams monounsaturated fat; 4 grams polyunsaturated fat; 37 grams carbohydrates; 4 grams dietary fiber; 16 grams sugars; 46 grams protein; 1391 milligrams sodium
Note: The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.Powered by
Preparation
Step
1
Make the marinade: In a bowl, whisk together the miso, honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, ginger, garlic, chile-garlic sauce, 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon water. Refrigerate half the marinade for serving.
Step
2
Place the chicken in a shallow dish or zip-top bag and pour the remaining marinade over the top. Toss the chicken until coated and let marinate in the refrigerator for up to 30 minutes. (A longer marinade may dry out the chicken.)
3
When you are ready to cook, heat the broiler with a rack set 6 inches below it. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil.
Step
4
Remove the chicken from the marinade, scraping off and discarding any excess. Place the chicken in a single layer on one side of the baking sheet, with the flatter side up. Place the asparagus on the other side. Drizzle the asparagus with remaining oil, then season the asparagus; toss to coat.
Step
5
Broil until the chicken is cooked through with some charred spots and the asparagus is browned, about 10 minutes.
Step
6
To serve, top the chicken with a drizzle of the reserved marinade and a sprinkle of scallions. Serve with rice, if desired.
Cooking Notes
ColleenE
Delicious, easy weeknight dinner! Recipe as is would be way too salty, started with less than 2 TB of reduced sodium tamari and it was still too salty. Added water to cut/add volume. Personal preference, but chicken thighs baked at 425 for 30-35min always results in perfection.Foil the pan and keep all the marinade, it got a nice crisp on its own sans broiler. Gave the chicken about 15 min head start, then added asparagus. It was perfect with plenty of leftover sauce.
Lisa B
Any marinade that had raw meat in it can be brought to a boil and then spooned over the cooked food.
Alison
Similar to others, we baked the chicken instead of broiling. It took about 30-35 minutes at 400F to be cooked through, but still juicy and a browned on top. Added the juice of one lime to the sauce for added brightness.
Kristi
So good! So easy! I did the chicken at 425 for 25 min, added the asparagus for the last 10, and put it under the broiler for 5 min at the end. Amazing! Next time I'm going to mix up the sauce beforehand so that it takes even less time to whip this up after work!
Lisa B
NYTimes Cooking posted a similar recipe for maple-miso glazed salmon with green beans. The green beans were tossed in oil and cooked on a sheet pan along with the salmon for approx 12-14 minutes at 400 and were perfectly done. All this is to say that I would think 10 minutes on broil should work fine for green beans, though keep an eye on them.
Pam from NJ
Fantastic, guests loved it. I doubled recipe and could not fit it all under the broiler evenly so I baked it at 425, added asparagus on a separate sheet about half way through, and finished the meat with a brush of marinade under the broiler til nicely charred. Delicious and beautiful.
Sharon DeCook
Husband recovering from surgery and needed protein--he loved this. Great recipe + tips from Commenters. I baked the thighs at 415 (slow oven here) for 30 minutes, turning them about 20 minutes in. They were browned and perfectly cooked. I did not scrape off the marinade because I was not afraid of burning. Served with broiled broccolini and rice. And LIME! Lots of leftover marinade for more chicken or a salmon try.
Paul
Recipe advises to save half the marinade for serving and half to marinate
Shelley
Excellent recipe! Used harissa instead of chili sauce and halved the amount. Tossed the asparagus in lemon olive oil, and sprinkled with garlic powder, otherwise as directed.
David Allen
My family is not as crazy about aparagus as I am, so I'm thinking of substituting green beans in this recipe... Any cooking advice if I want to prepare them like this? In the absence of further data I'll probably steam them for a few minutes in advance.
Sara
This is also delicious with tofu! I didn't marinate it, just dipped slices in the sauce and baked with asparagus (not comfortable with broiling, after years without a working broiler). Used low-sodium soy sauce, thought the sauce was well balanced. Very tasty.
use an 8” x 8” pan
Bake at 400 degrees for 30-35 minutesAdd green beans (coated with marinade) for last 14 minutes
Hannah
Definitely and broiler might not work to cook all the way thru before scorching even if you turn. Maybe use the marinade but bake instead of broil. You'll have to look up temps and time, am guessing 45 mins but depends on temp.
Kitfo
May need a bit longer than 10 min. Simple, great flavors.
Nisey
This was so easy. Next time I will double the sauce then freeze half. The kids who never agree on anything had seconds. I made it exactly as written. Hardly any clean up either. Will try it on the grill.
Lyra Halprin
Delicious! I had to leave out the spicy chile for my family but it was still fantastic. I was amazed at how tender the chicken stayed. For fun I included a few whole scallions with the asparagus and they broiled to perfection. 5 stars for us!
notes
425 x 25 min, add asparagus x 10, then broil x 5Sub tahini for miso
rbk2b
Do you need to use aluminum foil on your baking sheet or would a silpat work just as well?
Name Pam
Super pantry recipe!I baked the chicken and added asparagus later in baking.Lazy Sunday I used powdered garlic and ginger to taste. I’ve also chopped jarred ginger slices but the powdered mixes better. Dried spices work better for small households that travel less food waste but still a tasty home cooked meal.
Jo Nord
Took the leftover sauce, about 1/2,cup, and added it to 4 cups of boiling water, and made a great broth with a couple shakes of Dashi. Then ramen noodles, tofu, spinach, and nori. Versatile sauce!
Notorious BEN
This was spectacular. My kids devoured it and they don’t eat anything good lol
Ava
Great weeknight dinner
Jeanmarie
Loved this recipe but recommend cooking at 400 in over first, then turning on the broiler for the last 5mins.
Emily
Fantastic recipe as is and no changes necessary for my family. Many thanks to Yossy Arefi!
Madeleine
It was delicious but I don't understand the cooking time. I had to broil it for WAY longer (maybe 25 mins?) and had to eventually move the rack closer to the broiler. And that is with a Wolfe oven on BRL 3.
Jax
Excellent. Definitely make extra of the sauce—or start with a double batch. Leaving excess sauce in in the oven is fine as long as you don’t mind char/smoke.
Kathryn Shiels
Broil with the flatter side up? That sounds like skinside down. Is that so the chicken gets cooked and avoids the skin from charring?
Olga
This is so delicious and weeknight easy!! I followed the recipe for the marinade and slathered it on chicken thighs and a chicken breast. Roasted it with carrots and sprouts and it was magnificent. So much umami and perfectly salted without the addition of any extra salt. I also used a combination of low salt soy and coco aminos. Roasted it at 425 and checked the temperature with a meat thermometer after 20 minutes until done. So very great!!!!
JAC
This was really delicious. I cut the miso, honey, and soy down to two tablespoons and the rice wine vinegar to just under a tablespoon, as I knew the full amount would have gone to waste. I sauteed a bunch of kale and drizzled the sauce on top. Served with rice and a squeeze of lime. Easy meal that I can't wait to make again!
Mulmur Brian
peanut butter subbed in for miso, white wine vinegar subbed in for rice vinegar! no i won't fool around saving marinade in it goes!
