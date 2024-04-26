Malawax (Cardamom Crepe) Recipe (2024)

Private notes are only visible to you.

Use very hot cast iron skillet. Try with mix of AP & WW

I see it says to add one cup water but it is not on the actual recipe. Did you all add water?

Made exactly as written — perfect. Filled with sautéed apples with cinnamon. Definitely adding to the weekend breakfast rotation.

I have the following comments as a frequent crepe maker (1 cup self raising flour; a pinch of salt; 1 egg; 1½ cups water; 2 tablespoons oil):To avoid clots, mix the dry and wet ingredients separately, then add the wet mixture a little by little to the dry ingredients, mixing thoroughly as you go. The resulting high viscosity of the mixture helps to work out clots.The batter is too thick to pour into pan for a thin pancake. Diluted with 1/3 to 1/2 cup water it poured and baked well.

Made these per the recipe and they were so good! Spread with laughing cow cheese inspired by eating m'sem*n with cheese and honey. Maybe sacrilege if you're Somali, but it was goooood.

I added lemon juice to my pancake mix which probably thickened up the milk so I ended up needing to add more liquid to my batter! I thought these were really yummy, super easy to make. I agree with another comment that testing the batter for a little will help!

Was absolutely delicious with fresh ground cardamom and salted butter in a cast iron skillet. Thin and crispy edges with nice chewy centers. I recommend malawax with this side, Orange Salad with Pomegranate, as a nice brunch. https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1024759-orange-salad-with-pomegranate?smid=ck-recipe-android-share

Too thick. Will add more milk next time.

Does the batter freeze well? I'd be cooking this just for myself and I've found many recipes like this don't work as well when you try to reduce them for fewer servings. Freezing would be a great alternative for many reasons.

Delicious crepes, however a whisk works as well as a blender. A heaping teaspoon of cardamom is nice too.Very similar to Danish pancakes.

My friend Olga made these for us in a whim and they are Fabulous! A drizzle of lemon is best. Anything extra obscures the delicious cardamom flavor. SO GOOD!

These are great! We enjoyed them with sour cream and maple syrup

These were great. I only had buttermilk and oat milk so I did a 1/2 cup of each and worked super well! Little tangy flavor from the buttermilk. The cardamom flavor was perfect

sugar, syrup, bananas, fruit ect for a sweet onecubed beef, chicken, veggies, ect for a savory onebasically just like a crepe

We loved this recipe! We used brown sugar because we ran out of any other kind and it turned out delicious. It was also delicious when we did the second batch with almond milk.

These were delicious! Blended all ingredients in Cuisinart (have no blender) about a minute until batter a little thick. Then poured some in pan, swirled to make thin crepes and cooked as directed. Flipping mostly worked although a few got caught, smooshed a bit, but still tasted good. Recommend buttering pan between each crepe! (Also used butter as had no ghee, seemed fine.) Family kept saying, "these taste so good!" Highly recommend!!

I just made these using Bob's Red Mill gluten free 1-to-1 baking flour and oat milk. A bit chewy but good enough for me! Sometimes it's just fun to make something new.

Surprised there are no notes or suggestions about what Somali's add to these crepes?! Would love to know!

My guess is to keep lumps out. However, when I make pfannkuchen, which have a similar consistency, I use a whisk. By mixing the liquid in a little bit at a time, you can keep the lumps out. I'm going to try that here too.

Absolutely delicious. Enjoyed each one with a squeeze of fresh lemon, no extra sugar needed. Texture is incredible for a crepe with only one egg. Highly recommend grinding the cardamom fresh to really maximize this simple recipe. Ghee is very easy to make and absolutely worth having on hand--I made a new batch while I whipped up the batter and pre-heated the pan. It was ready right as I was ready to pour the first pancake.

Not a good idea. Teff doesn't contain gluten, so teff crepes (b/c these are just cardamom-flavored crepes, at least as described) will be very fragile. Better to use an eggier recipe, where the eggs contribute more structure, add cardamom, and use ghee instead of butter.

Made vegan with oat milk and egg substitute. Use more milk than water. Very nice level of sweetness. The cardamom flavor is light, not too strong. A wisk was fine.

I put ghee on the back of my ladle to help spread the batter. I find this is really helpful to get them nice and thin!

If you aren’t going to use a blender I would sift the flour to avoid any lumps, and also recommend letting it sit for half and hour

Among many other stockists, even Costco carries ghee these days. Pasture-raised, at that.

You can just use unsalted butter instead of ghee works just as well, it’s what I use to make malawax I am not a massive fan of ghee

Made this exactly as shown, and it was great! More heft than a crepe, but still light and chewy. I filled mine with apples, brown sugar, raisins, walnuts and cinnamon, but it was delicious on it's own with a little powdered sugar on top. Came together quickly, and the cardamom gives it a lovely flavor. Lots of options for fillings with this as the base.

Malawah Alternative names Malawah Type Flatbread/pancake Place of origin Somalia Region or state Somalia, Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Yemen Main ingredients Flour, eggs, corn flour, milk, butter or ghee, sugar, cardamom 2 more rows

How to Store and Freeze Malawah Nutrition Facts (per serving) 143 Calories 4g Fat 21g Carbs 5g Protein Nov 11, 2021

Malawach or Melawwaḥ, (Arabic: ملوح; literally means "board-like bread"), is a flatbread that is traditional in the Yemeni cuisine. It was brought to Israel by Yemenite Jews. Malawach resembles a thick pancake but consists of thin layers of puff pastry brushed with oil or fat and cooked flat in a frying pan.

Malawach is a buttery, flaky flatbread that Yemenite Jews brought this recipe to Israel in the 1950's. Malawach is typically served with a drizzle of honey, or as a savory breakfast with boiled eggs, tomato, and zhug. Malawach is made with a lot of butter, and no eggs or oil.

Also, the Somali diet is heavy on carbs from pasta, rice and bread and protein like meat, goat, lamb and chicken. In addition to being unbalanced, the typical Somali diet lacks a lot of other important components of a healthy diet like fruits and vegetables.

“Ninety-eight percent of Somalis eat meat, rice and pasta,” one local grocer explained. Eating fish, apparently, isn't very popular. Vegetables appear to largely be side dishes, and often are woven into a meat dish, such as combining potatoes, carrots and peas with meat and making a stew.

Common foods include large serves of basmati rice seasoned with oil, vegetable stock powder and herbs; pasta, polenta, lettuce, cabbage, tomato, coriander, banana, mango and dates; and large amounts of salt, olive oil, vegetable oil and sesame oil.

Breakfast commonly consists of sweetbread, angera or malawa with honey or jam. Some participants eat fried eggs, porridge, or peanut butter and jam. Juice and coffee were sometimes consumed with breakfast, but most commonly goat or cow's milk and tea, either sweetened or unsweetened, are served.

Common serving sizes: Serving Size Calories 1 cup pieces 89 100 g 131 1 injera (30 cm dia) 166 Aug 21, 2007

100g (One serving) of Kibbeh has 257 calories (81 calories from fat), 9g total fat (2.2g saturated fat), 45mg cholesterol, 102mg sodium, 369mg potassium, 25.8g total carbohydrates (6.2g dietary fiber, 0.7g sugars), and 19.5g protein. Kibbeh contain high amounts of manganese and selenium.

Somali breakfast, lunch and dinner contains, on average, 150g, 180g, 160g of carbohydrates, compared to 50g, 90g, 110g compared to the typical American diet respectively (table A).

Fasting is a common religious expression and is also a common dietary factor for Somalis. All adult Muslim Somali people must fast, meaning to abstain from eating, drinking and smoking, from dawn to sunset everyday of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar.