Malawax (Cardamom Crepe) Recipe (2024)

Lisa M.
Made this exactly as shown, and it was great! More heft than a crepe, but still light and chewy. I filled mine with apples, brown sugar, raisins, walnuts and cinnamon, but it was delicious on it's own with a little powdered sugar on top. Came together quickly, and the cardamom gives it a lovely flavor. Lots of options for fillings with this as the base.
Amira
You can just use unsalted butter instead of ghee works just as well, it’s what I use to make malawax I am not a massive fan of ghee
lucienne
Among many other stockists, even Costco carries ghee these days. Pasture-raised, at that.
Hannah
If you aren’t going to use a blender I would sift the flour to avoid any lumps, and also recommend letting it sit for half and hour
Ame B
I put ghee on the back of my ladle to help spread the batter. I find this is really helpful to get them nice and thin!
Fishyfood
Made vegan with oat milk and egg substitute. Use more milk than water. Very nice level of sweetness. The cardamom flavor is light, not too strong. A wisk was fine.
Su
Not a good idea. Teff doesn't contain gluten, so teff crepes (b/c these are just cardamom-flavored crepes, at least as described) will be very fragile. Better to use an eggier recipe, where the eggs contribute more structure, add cardamom, and use ghee instead of butter.
Diana
Absolutely delicious. Enjoyed each one with a squeeze of fresh lemon, no extra sugar needed. Texture is incredible for a crepe with only one egg. Highly recommend grinding the cardamom fresh to really maximize this simple recipe. Ghee is very easy to make and absolutely worth having on hand--I made a new batch while I whipped up the batter and pre-heated the pan. It was ready right as I was ready to pour the first pancake.
Marisa
My guess is to keep lumps out. However, when I make pfannkuchen, which have a similar consistency, I use a whisk. By mixing the liquid in a little bit at a time, you can keep the lumps out. I'm going to try that here too.
AWP
Surprised there are no notes or suggestions about what Somali's add to these crepes?! Would love to know!
alacarte
I just made these using Bob's Red Mill gluten free 1-to-1 baking flour and oat milk. A bit chewy but good enough for me! Sometimes it's just fun to make something new.
GC
These were delicious! Blended all ingredients in Cuisinart (have no blender) about a minute until batter a little thick. Then poured some in pan, swirled to make thin crepes and cooked as directed. Flipping mostly worked although a few got caught, smooshed a bit, but still tasted good. Recommend buttering pan between each crepe! (Also used butter as had no ghee, seemed fine.) Family kept saying, "these taste so good!" Highly recommend!!
nicolas
We loved this recipe! We used brown sugar because we ran out of any other kind and it turned out delicious. It was also delicious when we did the second batch with almond milk.
L
Made exactly as written — perfect. Filled with sautéed apples with cinnamon. Definitely adding to the weekend breakfast rotation.
Lee
sugar, syrup, bananas, fruit ect for a sweet onecubed beef, chicken, veggies, ect for a savory onebasically just like a crepe
Andrea
These were great. I only had buttermilk and oat milk so I did a 1/2 cup of each and worked super well! Little tangy flavor from the buttermilk. The cardamom flavor was perfect
Eggbert
These are great! We enjoyed them with sour cream and maple syrup
Sea R. Glassman
My friend Olga made these for us in a whim and they are Fabulous! A drizzle of lemon is best. Anything extra obscures the delicious cardamom flavor. SO GOOD!
Ingelise
Delicious crepes, however a whisk works as well as a blender. A heaping teaspoon of cardamom is nice too.Very similar to Danish pancakes.
Natasha
Does the batter freeze well? I'd be cooking this just for myself and I've found many recipes like this don't work as well when you try to reduce them for fewer servings. Freezing would be a great alternative for many reasons.
Pehr
Too thick. Will add more milk next time.
Jex
Was absolutely delicious with fresh ground cardamom and salted butter in a cast iron skillet. Thin and crispy edges with nice chewy centers. I recommend malawax with this side, Orange Salad with Pomegranate, as a nice brunch. https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1024759-orange-salad-with-pomegranate?smid=ck-recipe-android-share
Serena
I added lemon juice to my pancake mix which probably thickened up the milk so I ended up needing to add more liquid to my batter! I thought these were really yummy, super easy to make. I agree with another comment that testing the batter for a little will help!
nb
Made these per the recipe and they were so good! Spread with laughing cow cheese inspired by eating m'sem*n with cheese and honey. Maybe sacrilege if you're Somali, but it was goooood.
olga
Don’t skimp for on nutmeg
Chris P.
I have the following comments as a frequent crepe maker (1 cup self raising flour; a pinch of salt; 1 egg; 1½ cups water; 2 tablespoons oil):To avoid clots, mix the dry and wet ingredients separately, then add the wet mixture a little by little to the dry ingredients, mixing thoroughly as you go. The resulting high viscosity of the mixture helps to work out clots.The batter is too thick to pour into pan for a thin pancake. Diluted with 1/3 to 1/2 cup water it poured and baked well.
L
Erin Childs
I see it says to add one cup water but it is not on the actual recipe. Did you all add water?
fm
Use very hot cast iron skillet. Try with mix of AP & WW
fm
Needs more cardomom
