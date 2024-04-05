Easy English Scones Recipe with Jam & Clotted Cream (2024)

Jump to RecipeRate Recipe This post may contain affiliate links.Please read our disclosure policy.

This easy English Scones Recipe is perfect for entertaining guests! A traditional tasty English teatime treat that’s so easy to make at home.

Today’s recipe has a special place in my heart! These easy British Scones remind me of one my favorite vacation destinations: London. My husband and I love everything British: the accent, the weather, and especially the food. Yes, I’m serious, I love British food.

London is a great city for foodies. Even if you’re a student and don’t have much money (like we did on our first trip, where we stayed in a hotel room without windows to save money) you can experience Michelin starred cuisine (choose the lunch menu), eat the finest sandwiches from Harrods (go there just before they close), and taste traditional Afternoon Tea (get the cream tea instead of the whole Afternoon Tea).

Scones with clotted cream and jam are definitely one of my favorite treats and they’re so easy to make at home!

These scones are so simple to make! I like to make the whole recipe and freeze most of them. Then when I want one I defrost it, most times I use my toaster oven or just let them sit on the counter for a few hours, and they taste like fresh out of the oven!

Like my Easy Lemon Raspberry Cakeor my Banana Muffins with Cinnamon Streusel, British-style scones are a great addition to a brunch or special-occasion breakfast like Mother’s day, Easter or Christmas. (Have a look at mycategory for more brunch inspirations!)

What is the difference between American Scones and English Scones?

British scones are differentfrom American scones! British ones have less butter and sugar in them because you slather clotted cream (which is kind of a butter) and sweet jam on them when you eat them. They are flaky, fluffy, and so delicious!

English scones contain more leavening agent than you would normally use for this amount of flour but you want them to rise high in a short time.And you don’t really add add-ins into the dough like in the US version. British scones are preferred plain, sometimes a few raisins are added but that’s very rare.

Clotted Cream is really hard to find outside the UK. You can find it on Amazon or make your own (here is a great tutorial from Cupcake Project). But be prepared that it’s expensive to buy real clotted cream outside the UK, but you should definitely try it.

If you can’t find clotted cream you can use butter, whipped cream, or mascarpone which is a great alternative I often use and available at most big grocery stores in the deli section.

This English Scones Recipe is really easy and fast to make, using ingredients you probably have at home anyway. Scones are traditionally served in the afternoon atteatime with a cup of tea but they’re also perfect for brunch!

