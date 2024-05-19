Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2024)

CLASSIC SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE How to make Classic Sweet Potato Casserole? How to cook sweet potatoes for a casserole? Tips for making the best Sweet Potato Casserole: Can I make sweet potato casserole ahead of time? MORE THANKSGIVING SIDE DISHES: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Ingredients Instructions Video Notes Nutrition More Side Dish Recipes Reader Interactions Comments Did you make this recipe? Let me know!

Published: · Modified: by Anna

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - cinnamon and cloves spiced sweet potato casserole with gooey, toasted marshmallow topping. A classic holiday dinner side dish!

Serve this casserole with my Oven Roasted Turkey Breast and Cranberry Relish.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (1)

CLASSIC SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

A classic sweet potato casserole with toasted marshmallow topping is a must side dish for our holiday dinners. I know my kids always look forward to it because let's be honest, the toasted marshmallow topping is quite irresistible. I make it even more delicious by adding cinnamon and cloves to the sweet potato mixture and adding an extra layer of brown sugar just before the marshmallows. This Classic Sweet Potato Casserole with marshmallow topping is a must side dish for the holiday dinners. It's easy and can be made ahead of time, which is great when you are making it for the holiday dinner.

How to make Classic Sweet Potato Casserole?

Start by cooking the potatoes until soft. Drain well. Place in a large mixing bowl. Add brown sugar, spices, salt, butter, and eggs and whip the mixture with a hand mixer or mash with potato masher. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish and spread the sweet potato mixture in the dish. Top with mini marshmallows and bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes or until the marshmallows are golden and toasted. Let the casserole cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (2)

How to cook sweet potatoes for a casserole?

The most common way to cook sweet potatoes for a casserole is to peel them, chop them and cook on a stovetop in a pot. Since I had my Instant Pot, I let it do the work and I have the stovetop free to make gravy or the cranberry sauce. You can also cook sweet potatoes baked style, scoop the flesh and mash for the casserole.

Tips for making the best Sweet Potato Casserole:

  • After your potatoes are cooked till soft, it is important to drain them well. Best to do it over a colander and let as much water drip out as possible. It will prevent it from collecting at the bottom of your casserole.
  • Add cinnamon and cloves for added flavor, perfect for the holidays.
  • To make it ahead, cool potatoes after cooking, mix with remaining ingredients and spread the mixture in a buttered casserole dish. Do not top with marshmallows just yet. Wait to do that just before baking. If you chill the casserole in the fridge, let it sit for 30 minutes in room temperature before baking. If you take it from a cold fridge to a hot oven, the dish may shatter.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (3)

Can I make sweet potato casserole ahead of time?

Cook potatoes till soft, cool completely, then mix with remaining ingredients. Spread mixture in a buttered dish and cover the dish with saran wrap. Store in the fridge. Wait to top it with marshmallows (or pecan brown sugar topping) just before baking, for best results. After you take the casserole out of the fridge, let it sit in room temperature for 30 minutes. If you take it from a cold fridge to a hot oven, the dish may shatter.

MORE THANKSGIVING SIDE DISHES:

  • Green Bean Casserole from scratch OR cooked in Slow Cooker
  • Garlic Parmesan Roasted Brussels Sprouts
  • Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
  • Homemade Cranberry Sauce
  • Slow Cooker Sausage Stuffing
  • Sweet Corn Casserole

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (4)

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe - Crunchy Creamy Sweet (5)

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Author: Anna

Cinnamon and cloves spiced sweet potato casserole with gooey, toasted marshmallow topping. A classic holiday dinner side dish!

4.97 from 28 votes

Print Recipe Pin Recipe

Prep Time 15 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Total Time 35 minutes mins

Ingredients

  • 2.5 lbs sweet potatoes
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • teaspoon ground cloves
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup packed brown sugar
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows

Instructions

  • Start by peeling and chopping sweet potatoes. Place in a pot and cover with water. Bring to boil over medium heat and cook until potatoes are soft. Drain well (see note).

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Butter a 2-quart casserole dish and set aside.

  • Place cooked potatoes in large mixing bowl. Add brown sugar, butter, spices, salt, vanilla and eggs and mash with potato masher or whip with hand mixer.

  • Spread the mixture in prepared casserole dish. Top with ¼ cup of brown sugar, sprinkling it evenly over the top.

  • Layer marshmallows in a single layer on top.

  • Bake casserole for 12 to 15 minutes OR until the marshmallows are golden and toasted and the sides are bubbling. I always place it under the broiler for just 2 minutes to toast the topping just a bit more. You have to watch it carefully so it won't burn.

  • Cool casserole for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Video

Notes

To make ahead:Cook potatoes till soft, cool completely, then mix with remaining

ingredients. Spread mixture in buttered dish and cover the dish with saran wrap. Store in

the fridge. Wait to top it with marshmallows (or pecan brown sugar topping) just before

baking, for best results. After you take the casserole out of the fridge, let it sit in a room

temperature for 30 minutes. If you take it from a cold fridge to a hot oven, the dish may

shatter.

Drain cooked potatoes well, to prevent the water from collecting at the bottom of the

casserole.

Nutrition

Calories: 452kcal | Carbohydrates: 94g | Protein: 6g | Fat: 6g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 77mg | Sodium: 408mg | Potassium: 832mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 53g | Vitamin A: 32410IU | Vitamin C: 5.4mg | Calcium: 105mg | Iron: 2mg

Tried this recipe?Leave a comment with rating below!

