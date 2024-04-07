Coconut yogurt, DIY probiotic cocoyo recipe with benefits (2024)

January 11, 2019

It might sound embellished, but probiotics transformed my life. I suffered from acne from when I was fourteen until about twenty-four, so a solid ten-years of strife. I was relying on an artist’s toolbox of makeup to hide my struggling skin. A natural, less-is-more beauty look was not in the cards for me — or so I thought. In 2014, I stated a DIY fermentation practice and started incorporating coconut yogurt into my daily diet. As the weeks passed, I started to see gradual improvements in my skin — fewer zits, more glow! Soon thereafter, compliments from friends, coworkers and absolute strangers started pouring in. People, including my favorite grocery checker, were noticing a substantial shift in my appearance. Beyond the visible, I felt more alert, energized and strong, as if I reached a new level of physical vitality.

Beauty Benefit of coconut yogurt

This process of fermentationsynthesizes beauty boosting nutrientsincluding vitamin B12, folic acid and biotin for shiny hair and glowy skin.

I’m sharing my most requested and beloved simple coconut yogurt below. Try this cocoyo on smoothie bowls, waffles, fruit, or by the spoonful.

Coconut yogurt, DIY probiotic cocoyo recipe

You’ll need:

mason jars

1 package of probiotic culture

1 can of organic coconut cream

1 mason jar

Food processor

To make:

-Active one package of culture by adding it and one tablespoon of room temp water to a small bowl, stir until combined, let the starter sit out to activate for 10 minutes.

-Add the whole can of coconut cream to mason jar, add in 1/4 teaspoon of activated starter, seal mason jar lid on tightly, and gently shake until well combined

-Store mason jar in a cool dark place (like a cabinet) for 24 hours

-After 24 hours move the mason jar to the fridge and refrigerate for 48 hours

-Remove mason jar from the fridge and scoop both the chunky and smooth white parts of the probiotic coconut yogurt into a food processor. ***Omit adding the opaque very runny contents of the jar into the food processor, otherwise your cocoyo will be watery

-Feel free to add in any flavoring like stevia, cinnamon, ginger powder, or vanilla extract (optional)

-Pulse on high for about 2-3 minutes or until fluffy and smooth

-Enjoy cocoyo or store in a sealed container or mason jar in the fridge

-Cocoyo will last up to 8 months in the fridge.

-Use one tablespoon of completed cocoyo instead of the starter to make your next batch!!

