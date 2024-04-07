Coconut yogurt, DIY probiotic cocoyo recipe with benefits (2024)

January 11, 2019
It might sound embellished, but probiotics transformed my life. I suffered from acne from when I was fourteen until about twenty-four, so a solid ten-years of strife. I was relying on an artist’s toolbox of makeup to hide my struggling skin. A natural, less-is-more beauty look was not in the cards for me — or so I thought. In 2014, I stated a DIY fermentation practice and started incorporating coconut yogurt into my daily diet. As the weeks passed, I started to see gradual improvements in my skin — fewer zits, more glow! Soon thereafter, compliments from friends, coworkers and absolute strangers started pouring in. People, including my favorite grocery checker, were noticing a substantial shift in my appearance. Beyond the visible, I felt more alert, energized and strong, as if I reached a new level of physical vitality.
Beauty Benefit of coconut yogurt
This process of fermentationsynthesizes beauty boosting nutrientsincluding vitamin B12, folic acid and biotin for shiny hair and glowy skin.
I’m sharing my most requested and beloved simple coconut yogurt below. Try this cocoyo on smoothie bowls, waffles, fruit, or by the spoonful.
Coconut yogurt, DIY probiotic cocoyo recipe
You’ll need:
mason jars CLICK TO BUY
1 package of probiotic culture CLICK TO BUY
1 can of organic coconut cream
1 mason jar
Food processor
To make:
-Active one package of culture by adding it and one tablespoon of room temp water to a small bowl, stir until combined, let the starter sit out to activate for 10 minutes.
-Add the whole can of coconut cream to mason jar, add in 1/4 teaspoon of activated starter, seal mason jar lid on tightly, and gently shake until well combined
-Store mason jar in a cool dark place (like a cabinet) for 24 hours
-After 24 hours move the mason jar to the fridge and refrigerate for 48 hours
-Remove mason jar from the fridge and scoop both the chunky and smooth white parts of the probiotic coconut yogurt into a food processor. ***Omit adding the opaque very runny contents of the jar into the food processor, otherwise your cocoyo will be watery
-Feel free to add in any flavoring like stevia, cinnamon, ginger powder, or vanilla extract (optional)
-Pulse on high for about 2-3 minutes or until fluffy and smooth
-Enjoy cocoyo or store in a sealed container or mason jar in the fridge
-Cocoyo will last up to 8 months in the fridge.
-Use one tablespoon of completed cocoyo instead of the starter to make your next batch!!
Kirsten says:
January 17, 2019 at 8:51 am
Hi love! Just one question about the package of culture, does the one packet only make 1/4 tsp once activated? If not, what do you do with the rest? Can it be saved for another batch of cocoyo or will it go bad?
xx
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 18, 2019 at 2:09 pm
Hey love!!! I makes more but if you put the whole thing in it ferments too fast and it ruins the cocoyo. You can reuse the remaining to do another jar of cocoyo or veggies!
Reply
Marcea says:
January 18, 2019 at 11:48 am
Sounds interesting and doable! How much do you eat per day?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 18, 2019 at 2:10 pm
Hey love! I would start with a tablespoon a week and add in more week by week if you’d like:)
Reply
Gina says:
January 18, 2019 at 11:49 am
Hi,
Can’t wait to try this recipe! I’m curious, what do you do with the rest of the starter if you’re only using a quarter teaspoon?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 18, 2019 at 2:08 pm
Hey love!!! You can reuse the remaining to do another jar of cocoyo or veggies!
Reply
Lauren says:
January 20, 2019 at 4:33 pm
Hi!!! Thanks so much for this recipe, it looks amazing. Above, when you said to start with one tablespoon per week, did you mean per day? Is it super potent (as in: does one need to be careful about consumption and it having negative GI effects?)
Thanks and looking forward to trying it!
Xo
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 23, 2019 at 6:46 am
Yes love! So sorry! Per day:)
Reply
Shannon says:
January 21, 2019 at 7:27 pm
Hi!! What is your recommended brand for coconut cream? And does it have to be cream instead of milk?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 23, 2019 at 6:47 am
Hey love! I’m a big fan of the Trader Joes coconut cream. A thick full fat coconut milk might work too, It might be kind of trial and error but It’s worth a shot:)
Reply
Meghan says:
January 25, 2019 at 6:02 pm
Hello! I have read other cocoyo recipes that suggest not using metal spoons or tops because it interferes with the probiotics. Is this true? Do you use a metal top on your Mason jars? Also, when you’re putting the coconut cream in the Mason jar do you use the cream part and the liquid in the can or just the solid cream? Thanks so much!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 27, 2019 at 9:04 pm
Hi Meghan! The bacteria in this starter packet are not at all stunted by the metal on the mason jar lid:)
Reply
Libbie says:
February 3, 2019 at 7:26 pm
The link to purchase the probiotic culture isn’t working for me. Can I get the direct link?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 4, 2019 at 4:56 pm
Here you are love https://amzn.to/2GnWFrp
Reply
Becky says:
February 4, 2019 at 7:49 am
I really want to eat more than a tablespoon !!!what will happen if I eat like 1/4 cup ?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 4, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Hi love! To be frank it might make you go to the bathroom
Reply
Carrie says:
February 4, 2019 at 12:10 pm
Hi! Just made the cocoyo. It smells a little sulfuric, is that normal?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 4, 2019 at 4:52 pm
Totally! It’s healthy bacteria:) If you fermented it for longer than the recipe suggests it might not taste as good as it’s supposed to
Reply
Taryn Wolfe says:
February 10, 2019 at 10:18 pm
Hi Love! Should the opaque stuff be snot like? The chunky and smooth parts felt very chunky and less smooth…didn’t feel like much. Did I do something wrong?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 11, 2019 at 8:02 am
yes thats totally normal! Depending on how thick you want it you might want to pour out some of the “snot” lol. The fermentation process can yield different amounts of cocoyo every time so maybe make another batch if you’d like a lot:)
Reply
Amy says:
February 15, 2019 at 6:18 pm
Hello lovely! I don’t have a food processor, but do have a blender, would I be able to get the same whipped effect? Or would it be better to just try and whip it by hand? Or with an electric mixer?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 25, 2019 at 6:41 pm
Hi Love! I suggest using an electric mixer instead
Reply
Danielle says:
February 16, 2019 at 11:43 am
Hi! I’m looking forward to trying this out. Does it last really last 8 months in the fridge?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
February 25, 2019 at 6:42 pm
It really does! It’s so delicious good luck keeping it for 8 months!lol It might develop a little film on top if you leave it for months but just skim it off and enjoy
Reply
Alexis says:
March 16, 2019 at 5:49 am
Hello!
Could I use a store bought cocoyo (such as the GTS brand) as my starter for my first batch or must I start my first batch with the probiotic culture?
Thanks!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
March 29, 2019 at 10:56 pm
Yes! That one works great
Reply
Kayce says:
April 4, 2019 at 7:28 am
Oops! I accidentally left my cocoyo in the cabinet for 36 hours. Is it still okay to continue with?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
April 4, 2019 at 6:07 pm
Hey love, I would toss it! Coconut ferments so so quickly and it’ll taste terrible
Reply
Deb says:
April 28, 2019 at 6:42 pm
Do you know how many strains of bacteria and the CFU count for this yogurt? I’ve been spending close to $80/mo purchasing a similar coconut probiotic already made and want to see how potent this one is in comparison to what I purchase. Would love to be able to make it from scratch, get the same gut healing results and save $$$!! Thanks!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
April 30, 2019 at 1:14 pm
Hey love! Besides lactobacillus im not sure but you can click the link to the starter and inquire from the brand! I hope that helps:)
Reply
IB says:
May 5, 2019 at 8:28 am
Hi. I just came across your recipe on IG. Sounds amazing! Just a clarification: you’re saying to only have 1 tablespoon per day of the finished cocoyo right? So it’s not like the coconut yogurt you would buy at the store? Just wanting to make sure I don’t over eat and cause any GI distress!
Thank you!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm
Hi! Yes I’d suggest one tablespoon per day for a week until your body gets acclimated. You can increase it to two tablespoons a day the second week.
Reply
Mary says:
May 7, 2019 at 5:37 pm
What brand of coconut cream do you use and where do you find it (other than Trader Joe’s)? Is is refrigerated? I can’t seem to find coconut cream anywhere!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 2, 2019 at 3:47 pm
Hi! This one is really good too https://amzn.to/2JQRKSp
Reply
Melanie says:
May 8, 2019 at 4:33 pm
Hey! I was wondering what happens if I don’t put it in a food processor after 48 hours in the fridge?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 2, 2019 at 3:44 pm
It’s totally fine! The refrigeration prevents further fermentation so you can leave like that until you’re ready to food process
Reply
Laura says:
May 12, 2019 at 9:39 am
How should this be eaten? Can you pair it with other yogurt?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 2, 2019 at 3:41 pm
It’s delicious as a smoothie topping, with fruit, or just straight by the spoonful:)
Reply
jessica schaeffer says:
May 17, 2019 at 6:17 am
just made my first batch and it’s PERFECT! i had no idea it was so easy to make my own coconut yogurt. i’ve been buying it for YEARS! thanks Celeste
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 2, 2019 at 3:40 pm
Yay! That makes me so happy to hear Jessica!
Reply
Eunice says:
June 8, 2019 at 12:57 pm
Hi! I really want to double the batch and make it all in one large mason jar. In that case, should I also double the amount of culture I add, or keep it the same? Thanks!!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 11, 2019 at 5:07 pm
Yes love! go for it, that should work perfectly
Reply
mary kaschak says:
June 10, 2019 at 6:10 pm
Hi! I tried this recipe, but nothing happened! After 24hrs in cabinet and then 48 hours in fridge, I don’t think the cream fermented at all! There was no separation and after I put it in the food processor, it was the same consistency and flavor as it was straight from the can. I tried the recipe several times. The first time I actually didn’t realize I was only supposed to use 1/4 teaspoon and used a full teaspoon! That didn’t work, so then I reordered the supplies and tried again with the 1/4 teaspoon. Any idea what could be going wrong??
Reply
The True Spoon says:
June 11, 2019 at 5:09 pm
Hey love, sounds like you got a bad batch of starter. Have amazon refund you and send you a new one. Make sure you refrigerate the starter as soon as you receive it and follow the activation instructions to the t
Reply
Zoey says:
July 22, 2019 at 10:05 am
Can I use a blender (I have a vitamix) instead of a food processor? Maybe just pulse it? Thanks!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
July 24, 2019 at 7:22 am
Hi love sadly no, a food processor and electric mixer work best:)
Reply
Miranda says:
August 14, 2019 at 5:03 pm
When using bought cocoyo as starter do I still need to add warm water to it and let it sit out for 10 min?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
August 14, 2019 at 7:07 pm
Hi love! Nope, hopefully the one you bought has active cultures ready to go!
Reply
Ashton says:
November 12, 2019 at 5:35 pm
Hey! I discovered your page through a podcast and I’m obsessed! I was wondering if you had instructions for a yogurt incubator? Thanks!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
November 15, 2019 at 7:04 am
Hi love yes, a standard jar, specific size linked
Reply
Samantha says:
November 12, 2019 at 8:47 pm
Hi! What size of mason jar do you recommend ? Just curious if the link shows the right size. Thanks!
Reply
Sydney says:
November 18, 2019 at 1:38 pm
Hi!! Loved listening to you on the What We Said podcast.
Is it completely necessary to whip the yogurt? I don’t have a food processor or electric mixer. Can I just eat it straight away?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
November 19, 2019 at 6:50 am
HI love it is essential to whip it. You can do so in a food processor or with a double beater electric mixer in a large bowl
Reply
Julia says:
December 4, 2019 at 2:49 pm
Mine didn’t harden at all after letting it sit out for 24 hours.. it stayed really liquidy. Do you know why?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
December 6, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Thats normal love, it hardens in the fridge
Reply
Tess says:
January 1, 2020 at 3:15 pm
Hi! I tried the cocoyo recipe and had a question about how to know if the fermentation process worked. I used the starter as instructed as soon as I received it, but when I put it in the food processor after 48 hours in the fridge there was no separation in the jar and it was all solid, but once whipped it just became smooth and creamy but not fluffy. I do taste the cultures even though it didn’t turn out texture-wise. Is this a bad batch? Thanks!!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 1, 2020 at 5:21 pm
Hi love! That can happen. If you can taste the cultures its a good batch! keep it in the fridge for another 24 hours and see if it thickens up, if not add it to smoothies for the probiotics! next time maybe pour out a little more excess liquid from the can of coconut cream!
Reply
Tess says:
January 2, 2020 at 12:49 pm
Yay I’m so happy to hear! Tried it again this morning and it was soo good! Thanks for all the help 🙂
Reply
Traci says:
January 27, 2020 at 7:42 pm
Hi, can you use a spoonful of cocoyo live cultured yogurt for the starter instead of ordering live cultured?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
January 29, 2020 at 12:47 pm
Yes!!
Reply
Katie says:
April 29, 2020 at 4:59 pm
Hi! Is it possible to save the remainder of the activated starter culture in the fridge? Or does it just need to be thrown out if not used immediately? Thank you!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
May 13, 2020 at 4:08 pm
I think you can but I haven’t tested it, I just always make big batches
Reply
Holly says:
May 21, 2020 at 8:46 am
Hi there!
I just took mine out of the fridge to put in the food processor and there is no opaque liquid. It’s all kind of the consistency of a Greek yogurt. Does that mean I did something wrong?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
May 21, 2020 at 9:50 am
no its all good! process it and store it in the fridge for a few hours until it thickens up:)
Reply
Adriana Bianco says:
July 13, 2020 at 11:35 am
Hello! When using the homemade coco yo to make a new batch are all the other instructions the same? Leave it out for 24 hours then fridge for 48? Thanks!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
July 20, 2020 at 6:31 pm
for your second bath you can use a tablespoon of your completed cocoyo as the starer for your next:)
Reply
Ashlee says:
July 26, 2020 at 3:19 pm
Hi there! I just made this and read on the cultures packet to not use water with chlorine and I used tap water. Is that okay or will that affect the growth of bacteria? I hope not. Thanks so much!
Reply
The True Spoon says:
August 31, 2020 at 7:45 am
Hi love, yea don’t use tap water. I’d use filtered water next time for sure. It might turn out ok, let me know:)
Reply
Kylie Whittaker says:
September 25, 2020 at 10:16 am
Hello, I used one can of coconut cream and 2 1/4 teaspoons of starter. I know you said only 1. Since I used 2, will it still be okay?
Reply
The True Spoon says:
October 7, 2020 at 11:34 am
I’m sure it’ll be just fine:)
Reply
Elisa says:
January 30, 2021 at 8:30 am
Hi! I am trying this recipe for the first time and after the 24 hours in a cupboard, it looks, smells, tastes, just the same as it did to begin with. Should there be…or is there usually… some sign of fermentation occurring before it is moved to the fridge? Does the final product taste tangy like regular plain yogurt? Thank you for any help you can give me!
Reply