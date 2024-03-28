Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (2024)

by Melissa 25 Comments
Grandma’s Old Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe – golden brittle candy studded with roasted peanuts. Irresistibly sweet-and-salty.
Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle
My Grandma Wanda was the queen of Christmas candy. Some of my favorite childhood memories are of her kitchen counter filled with all kinds of homemade Christmas candies packed in a variety of Christmas tins. From toffee to divinity, she even had an amazing hard cinnamon candy, and I haven’t seen a recipe similar to it anywhere else. My aunt was kind enough to send me pictures of some of her handwritten recipes so I can share them with my kids and with my friends here on the blog. Grandma Wanda’s peanut brittle is very easy to make and perfect for homemade Christmas gifting.
Ingredients for Peanut Brittle
- Kosher Salt: A coarse, flaky salt that enhances the sweetness of the peanut brittle and adds a subtle savory depth to the flavor profile.
- Vanilla Extract: adds a subtle vanilla flavor to the candy.
- Baking Soda: The secret weapon of peanut brittle! It reacts with the sugar and corn syrup, creating tiny air bubbles that contribute to the brittle’s light and airy texture.
- Granulated Sugar: The primary sweetener, providing sweetness and contributing to the candy’s golden color and caramelized flavor.
- Light Corn Syrup: Prevents the sugar from crystallizing, ensuring a smooth and glossy texture in the finished brittle.
- Water: A key ingredient that helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a smooth candy mixture.
- Unsalted Butter: Adds richness and a luscious mouthfeel to the peanut brittle, enhancing its overall flavor and texture.
- Dry Roasted Peanuts: The star of the show! These crunchy, roasted peanuts add a delightful textural contrast and a robust, nutty flavor to the candy.
- For this recipe, you’ll need a candy thermometer (I like the kind that clip to the side of the pot), a large heavy bottomed pot, and a buttered sheet pan.
Essential Supplies for Making Peanut Brittle
- Candy Thermometer – A candy thermometer is a crucial tool for making peanut brittle. It ensures that the sugar mixture reaches the perfect temperature for a smooth and brittle texture. Without a thermometer, it’s easy to overcook or undercook the sugar, resulting in a sticky mess or a hard brittle candy.
- Heavy Duty Sheet Pan –A large sheet pan is ideal for spreading out the hot peanut brittle mixture to cool and harden evenly. This ensures that the candy breaks into nice, even pieces and prevents it from becoming too thick or uneven. Choose a half sheet pan that is at least 13×18 inches for optimal results.
- Heavy Bottomed Pot – A heavy-bottomed pot is essential for cooking the sugar mixture for peanut brittle. It distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching, which is crucial for achieving the desired texture and flavor. A pot that is at least 3.75 quarts in size will provide ample space for the mixture to boil without overflowing.
How to Make Peanut Brittle:
Step 1: Prepare the Baking Sheet:
- Grease an 18×13 baking sheet with butter to prevent sticking and ensure easy removal of the finished brittle.
- Set the greased baking sheet aside while you prepare the peanut brittle mixture.
Step 2: Combine Dry Ingredients:
- In a small bowl, combine the baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract.
- This mixture will be added later to contribute a subtle saltiness and warm vanilla flavor to the brittle.
Step 3: Cook the Sugar Mixture:
- In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water.
- Using a heatproof spoon or spatula, constantly stir the mixture over very high heat.
- Continue stirring until the mixture reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit on a candy thermometer.
Step 4: Add Peanuts and Reach Final Temperature:
- Once the sugar mixture reaches 240°F, add the dry roasted peanuts.
- Continue stirring the mixture constantly until it reaches 320°F on the candy thermometer.
- Reaching this higher temperature is crucial for achieving the desired hard and brittle candy texture.
Step 5: Remove from Heat and Stir in Butter:
- Remove the pot from the heat and immediately stir in the butter until it melts completely.
- Incorporating the butter adds richness and contributes to the smooth, delicious texture of the brittle.
Step 6: Add Baking Soda Mixture and Pour onto Sheet:
- Quickly stir in the previously prepared baking soda mixture.
- The mixture will become foamy, but keep stirring until it is fully combined.
- Immediately pour the hot peanut brittle mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.
Step 7: Cool and Break into Pieces:
- Allow the peanut brittle to cool completely at room temperature until it hardens and becomes brittle.
- Once hardened, break the candy into pieces and enjoy!
Tips for Making Peanut Brittle
- Have all of your ingredients and tools ready to go before you begin, as the process moves quickly.
- Use a candy thermometer to ensure that the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. This is the most important tip for making peanut brittle.
- Work quickly once the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. The brittle will harden quickly, so you need to work fast to pour it onto the baking sheet and spread it out.
- Let the brittle cool completely before breaking it into pieces. If you break it into pieces too soon, it will be sticky and difficult to handle.
- Store the brittle in an airtight container at room temperature.
MORE Homemade CHRISTMAS CANDY RECIPES
- Cinnamon Candy
- Old-Fashioned Divinity Recipe
- Grandma’s Peanut Brittle
- Buckeye Peanut Butter Balls
- Copycat See’s Candy Fudge
- Chocolate Covered Cherries
- Classic Peppermint Bark
- Soft and Chewy Salted Caramel Candy
5 from 17 votes
Grandma's Peanut Brittle Recipe
Prep Time
5 mins
Cook Time
15 mins
Course:Candy
Cuisine:American
Keyword:Peanut Brittle
Ingredients
- 1teaspoonkosher salt
- 1teaspoonpure vanilla extract
- 1teaspoonbaking soda
- 3cupsgranulated sugar
- 1cuplight corn syrup
- 1cupwater
- 1stick of unsalted butter8 tablespoons, cubed
- 3cupsdry roasted peanutsone pound
Instructions
Prepare an 18x13 baking sheet by greasing with butter and set aside.
In a small bowl, mix baking soda, salt and vanilla extract and set aside.
In a large heavy bottomed pot, combine sugar, corn syrup and water.
With a heat proof spoon or spatula, stir mixture constantly over very high heat until it reaches 240 degrees on candy thermometer.
Add peanuts and continue stirring until mixture reaches 320 degrees on candy thermometer.
Remove mixture from heat and stir in butter until melted.
Stir in baking soda mixture. It will be foamy, stir until combined.
Pour mixture onto baking sheet and let set until hard.
Break into pieces.
Recipe Notes
Handwritten notes from Grandma Wanda - Must be stirred constantly. Use a wooden spoon and a candy thermometer.
5 Easy Dinner Ideas for Busy Weeknights
My five FAVORITE recipes for busy families!
- Quick to make
- Light on your budget
- Easy to clean-up
- and...most important...absolutely DELICIOUS
Previous Post: « Soft and Chewy Salted Caramel Candy
Next Post: Old-Fashioned Divinity Candy Recipe »
Reader Interactions
Comments
PJ
I made the Peanut Brittle over the weekend and it was like I was stepping back in time to when I was a child in my own Grandmother’s kitchen. Thank you so much for posting this recipe. My Grandmother’s recipes have mostly been lost, but this is exactly like her brittle.
Reply
Melissa
That’s wonderful, PJ! Thanks so much for taking the time to comment. Merry Christmas!
Reply
Delish! I have made this probably a dozen times. Perfect every time.
Reply
Dee
Confused about the salt.do I use both 1 teaspoon of kosher and 1/2 teaspoon of table salt?
Or is it one or another.
Reply
Melissa
I’m sorry Dee. It looks like my new recipe card took out the parentheses and made it unclear. It should be 1 teaspoon of kosher salt or 1/2 teaspoon regular salt.
Reply
Kristi
The beat peanut brittle recipe ever!! Will be making this for years to come!!
Reply
Melissa
I’m so glad! Thank you, Kristi!
Reply
How about the cinnamon hard tack candy recipe. My grandma used to make it and no one has the recipe anymore. I would love to get a good rec
Reply
Tara Franklin
I just tried to make the peanut brittle and it didn’t get hard. I put it back in the pot to let it boil some more and ended up burning it. I didn’t have a candy thermometer so I used a regular thermometer that never reached 320 degrees. I just let it cook for about 10-15 minutes but I don’t know if that was long enough. If I don’t have a candy thermometer about how long should I let it cook? I love peanut brittle and I really want to make it for the holidays. Thanks so much for sharing.
Reply
Valerie
My Dad loves peanut brittle. Yours looks better than most I’ve seen in stores. He’d be thrilled if I made this for him.
Reply
Billy
This brittle is seriously so dang addicting! I also like that it just satisfies my sweet tooth enough without having to eat a big slice of cake or pie. These are delicious!
Reply
Betsy
Delicious recipe! I love the addition of dry roasted nuts. My family has traditionally used Spanish peanuts. The dry roasted gives it a distinctively different flavor! Yum!
Reply
Becky Hardin
Peanut brittle definitely reminds me of my grandmother and the holidays!
Reply
Laura Reese
This is the easiest recipe! Will be making it year after year. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Laura Reese
Really enjoyed this recipe. Peanut brittle is so easy to make. I had no idea.
Reply
Natasha
To a perfect crisp! My grandma would be proud of this one
Reply
Chelsea
This is so delicious!! We are seriously obsessed! Thanks for sharing!
Reply
Valentina
This peanut brittle is delicious! My kids love these delicious dessert bars!
Reply
Demeter
This is a holiday must have for us. It’s just gets us in the holiday spirit. We also love passed down recipes. They are always the best!!
Reply
Beth
This is one of my husband’s favorite recipes! I can’t wait to make this again!
Reply
Lily
This peanut brittle is so delicious and addicting, I could not stop munching on it.
Reply
Betsy
DELICIOUS brittle! I have a HUGE weakness for good brittle! So yum. So delicious. So incredibly addictive!
Reply
Kristen
I made this and now nobody in my family can stop munching on it.
Reply
Olivia
I tried making this peanut brittle last night and it turned out perfect! It was so delicious and easy to make. Everyone in my family loved it as well!
Reply
Natasha
I will never buy store-bought peanut brittle again, this is so much better! It was easy to make and turned out perfect.
Reply