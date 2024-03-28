Grandma's Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe (2024)

Grandma’s Old Fashioned Peanut Brittle Recipe – golden brittle candy studded with roasted peanuts. Irresistibly sweet-and-salty.

Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle

My Grandma Wanda was the queen of Christmas candy. Some of my favorite childhood memories are of her kitchen counter filled with all kinds of homemade Christmas candies packed in a variety of Christmas tins. From toffee to divinity, she even had an amazing hard cinnamon candy, and I haven’t seen a recipe similar to it anywhere else. My aunt was kind enough to send me pictures of some of her handwritten recipes so I can share them with my kids and with my friends here on the blog. Grandma Wanda’s peanut brittle is very easy to make and perfect for homemade Christmas gifting.

Ingredients for Peanut Brittle

Kosher Salt: A coarse, flaky salt that enhances the sweetness of the peanut brittle and adds a subtle savory depth to the flavor profile.

A coarse, flaky salt that enhances the sweetness of the peanut brittle and adds a subtle savory depth to the flavor profile. Vanilla Extract: adds a subtle vanilla flavor to the candy.

adds a subtle vanilla flavor to the candy. Baking Soda: The secret weapon of peanut brittle! It reacts with the sugar and corn syrup, creating tiny air bubbles that contribute to the brittle’s light and airy texture.

The secret weapon of peanut brittle! It reacts with the sugar and corn syrup, creating tiny air bubbles that contribute to the brittle’s light and airy texture. Granulated Sugar: The primary sweetener, providing sweetness and contributing to the candy’s golden color and caramelized flavor.

The primary sweetener, providing sweetness and contributing to the candy’s golden color and caramelized flavor. Light Corn Syrup: Prevents the sugar from crystallizing, ensuring a smooth and glossy texture in the finished brittle.

Prevents the sugar from crystallizing, ensuring a smooth and glossy texture in the finished brittle. Water: A key ingredient that helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a smooth candy mixture.

A key ingredient that helps dissolve the sugar and corn syrup, creating a smooth candy mixture. Unsalted Butter: Adds richness and a luscious mouthfeel to the peanut brittle, enhancing its overall flavor and texture.

Adds richness and a luscious mouthfeel to the peanut brittle, enhancing its overall flavor and texture. Dry Roasted Peanuts: The star of the show! These crunchy, roasted peanuts add a delightful textural contrast and a robust, nutty flavor to the candy.

The star of the show! These crunchy, roasted peanuts add a delightful textural contrast and a robust, nutty flavor to the candy. For this recipe, you’ll need a candy thermometer (I like the kind that clip to the side of the pot), a large heavy bottomed pot, and a buttered sheet pan.

Essential Supplies for Making Peanut Brittle

Candy Thermometer – A candy thermometer is a crucial tool for making peanut brittle. It ensures that the sugar mixture reaches the perfect temperature for a smooth and brittle texture. Without a thermometer, it’s easy to overcook or undercook the sugar, resulting in a sticky mess or a hard brittle candy.

A candy thermometer is a crucial tool for making peanut brittle. It ensures that the sugar mixture reaches the perfect temperature for a smooth and brittle texture. Without a thermometer, it’s easy to overcook or undercook the sugar, resulting in a sticky mess or a hard brittle candy. Heavy Duty Sheet Pan – A large sheet pan is ideal for spreading out the hot peanut brittle mixture to cool and harden evenly. This ensures that the candy breaks into nice, even pieces and prevents it from becoming too thick or uneven. Choose a half sheet pan that is at least 13×18 inches for optimal results.

A large sheet pan is ideal for spreading out the hot peanut brittle mixture to cool and harden evenly. This ensures that the candy breaks into nice, even pieces and prevents it from becoming too thick or uneven. Choose a half sheet pan that is at least 13×18 inches for optimal results. Heavy Bottomed Pot – A heavy-bottomed pot is essential for cooking the sugar mixture for peanut brittle. It distributes heat evenly and prevents scorching, which is crucial for achieving the desired texture and flavor. A pot that is at least 3.75 quarts in size will provide ample space for the mixture to boil without overflowing.

How to Make Peanut Brittle:

Step 1: Prepare the Baking Sheet:

Grease an 18×13 baking sheet with butter to prevent sticking and ensure easy removal of the finished brittle. Set the greased baking sheet aside while you prepare the peanut brittle mixture.

Step 2: Combine Dry Ingredients:

In a small bowl, combine the baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract. This mixture will be added later to contribute a subtle saltiness and warm vanilla flavor to the brittle.

Step 3: Cook the Sugar Mixture:

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, combine the sugar, corn syrup, and water. Using a heatproof spoon or spatula, constantly stir the mixture over very high heat. Continue stirring until the mixture reaches 240 degrees Fahrenheit on a candy thermometer.

Step 4: Add Peanuts and Reach Final Temperature:

Once the sugar mixture reaches 240°F, add the dry roasted peanuts. Continue stirring the mixture constantly until it reaches 320°F on the candy thermometer. Reaching this higher temperature is crucial for achieving the desired hard and brittle candy texture.

Step 5: Remove from Heat and Stir in Butter:

Remove the pot from the heat and immediately stir in the butter until it melts completely. Incorporating the butter adds richness and contributes to the smooth, delicious texture of the brittle.

Step 6: Add Baking Soda Mixture and Pour onto Sheet:

Quickly stir in the previously prepared baking soda mixture. The mixture will become foamy, but keep stirring until it is fully combined. Immediately pour the hot peanut brittle mixture onto the prepared baking sheet.

Step 7: Cool and Break into Pieces:

Allow the peanut brittle to cool completely at room temperature until it hardens and becomes brittle. Once hardened, break the candy into pieces and enjoy!

Tips for Making Peanut Brittle

Have all of your ingredients and tools ready to go before you begin, as the process moves quickly.

Use a candy thermometer to ensure that the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. This is the most important tip for making peanut brittle.

Work quickly once the sugar mixture reaches the correct temperature. The brittle will harden quickly, so you need to work fast to pour it onto the baking sheet and spread it out.

Let the brittle cool completely before breaking it into pieces. If you break it into pieces too soon, it will be sticky and difficult to handle.

Store the brittle in an airtight container at room temperature.

5 from 17 votes Print Grandma's Peanut Brittle Recipe Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 15 mins Course:Candy Cuisine:American Keyword:Peanut Brittle Ingredients 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup water

1 stick of unsalted butter 8 tablespoons, cubed

3 cups dry roasted peanuts one pound Instructions Prepare an 18x13 baking sheet by greasing with butter and set aside. In a small bowl, mix baking soda, salt and vanilla extract and set aside. In a large heavy bottomed pot, combine sugar, corn syrup and water. With a heat proof spoon or spatula, stir mixture constantly over very high heat until it reaches 240 degrees on candy thermometer. Add peanuts and continue stirring until mixture reaches 320 degrees on candy thermometer. Remove mixture from heat and stir in butter until melted. Stir in baking soda mixture. It will be foamy, stir until combined. Pour mixture onto baking sheet and let set until hard. Break into pieces. Recipe Notes Handwritten notes from Grandma Wanda - Must be stirred constantly. Use a wooden spoon and a candy thermometer.