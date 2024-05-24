21 Easy Keto Bowl Recipes That You Will Love! (2024)

If you are looking for some delicious bowl meal to make you feel healthy and lose weight fast, here, I share a few easy keto bowl recipes that are quick to prepare with few healthy ingredients and ready in just 30 minutes or less. Power bowls or keto bowls are healthy, filling, and loaded with veggies, eggs, meats, etc. And with so many nutrients. These keto bowls keep you full and energized throughout the day and are known to help you lose weight! You can take these recipes at breakfast, lunch, or dinner with your family or friends. So let’s make these tasty keto bowls and enjoy your meal!

21. Quinoa Power Bowl

Quinoa Power bowls with Maple Chipotle Brussels and Smoky Butternut Squash are perfect for lunch or dinner. These are keto-friendly, vegan and gluten-free, and full of high proteins. These bowls have all the nutrients our body needs – protein, fiber, heart-healthy fats, and a slew of micronutrients. These are really delicious and you can customize the ingredients to include any grain you have at home.

20. Enchilada in a Bowl

You will have one of the delicious low-carb dinners ready in just 20 minutes if you skip the tortilla, that is, enchilada in a bowl. It’s somewhat time-consuming but your hard work will surely be of some good to your health and is really delicious. This is a low carb recipe without any compromise in the flavors. You should surely try this at home.

19. Protein Power Bowls

Power bowls are energy meals and are easy to make. These are mainly eaten in lunch or dinners or a weekend meal prep. These bowls are one of my favorite keto bowl recipes that are vegan and gluten-free. Thin roasted mini peppers, crispy chickpeas, cool cucumber, and creamy avocado, and an amazing sweet mustard vinaigrette are all that you need to make a healthy power bowl. It will be ready in less than 30 minutes and you can enjoy it with your family and friends.

18. Spicy Cauliflower Power Bowl

This spicy cauliflower power bowl is one of the easy keto bowl recipes. It is really delicious and is a perfect mix of flavors and textures, all in one power bowl healthy for your diet. You can add some cooked chickpeas for protein, diced avocado as that creamy, cooling agent, and some chopped parsley on top just for a bit of freshness.

17. Keto Chicken Gyro Bowl

This keto chicken gyro bowl is a perfect lunch meal and is really delicious. It’s a Greek salad that skips the lettuce and uses the ingredients you will find in the Greek chicken gyro recipe. It’s quick and easy to make on your busy days and you can easily prepare all the ingredients early. If you don’t have time to cook, you can surely try this recipe.This meal is one of the best keto bowl recipes that you will love.

16. Vegan Poke Bowl

This vegan poke bowl is a perfect keto bowl recipe for dinner. This is easy and can be made without tofu. Instead of tofu, you can use roasted beets, lots of veggies like carrots and avocados, and top it off with sriracha mayonnaise. It’s really delicious and you will thank me later when you taste it.

15. Keto Bacon and Egg Breakfast Bowl

This keto bacon and egg breakfast bowl is an easy breakfast when you have a busy schedule. It will be ready in less than 10 minutes. Featuring fried cauliflower rice and onion, it will be one of your high-fat recipes. The cauliflower rice absorbs all the bacon’s flavor and then it’s topped off with butter to produce a slightly creamy texture to the dish. It’s really delicious and will be perfect if you want to lose weight.

14. Oatmeal Power Bowl

This oatmeal power bowl is a healthy bowl you should try at home. Oats are really good for a healthy diet. It lowers cholesterol and helps prevent heart disease and diabetes. It absorbs water as it passes through your digestive system, which makes you feel fuller, longer, and so helps you control your weight. It’s one of my best delicious keto bowl recipes and a nice way to make you energetic for the day.

13. Fish Taco Bowls

These fish taco bowls are healthy and easy to make and packed with tons of flavors. These bowls are paleo, Whole30, and also keto-friendly. Perfectly seasoned and tender,flaky fish with a quick salsa, addicting sauce, avocados, and veggies, the fish can be baked in the oven or pan-fried in a skillet. It’s perfect for a quick dinner and too yummy.

12. Lemon Hummus Power Bowl

These lemon Hummus Power bowls are quick and healthy keto bowls perfect for lunch or dinner. This comprises simple ingredients with a Mediterranean flair to make your healthy meal tasty. It’s easy to make and will make your Sunday meal delicious.This meal is ready in just 20 minutes or less and perfect for your whole family.

See Also Keto Egg Drop Soup Recipe - Whole Lotta Yum

11. Low Carb Greek Power Bowls

These low-carb Greek chicken bowls are quick and easy to prepare for a weeknight dinner. Packed with tons of flavors and all nutrients, skillet grilled seasoned chicken is paired with the Greek salad staples of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, olives, and feta cheese. You can serve with a side of refreshing, garlicky Tzatziki sauce or dressing, whichever you want to roll with this gluten-free, low carb chicken recipe. It’s really delicious and you should surely try it.

10. Brown Rice Power Bowl

This brown rice power bowl is healthy, vegan, and gluten-free with tons of flavours. Sautéed curly kale and Savory Baby Bella Mushrooms, spicy tomato jam, warm brown rice, and fresh arugula are tucked, side-by-side, into extra roomy bowls. A generous drizzle of tahini and a spritz of fresh lime juice is a perfect finishing touch that makes it more delicious and tasty.

9. Honey Ginger Chicken Power Bowl

These honey ginger chicken power bowls with Creamy Lime dressing are perfect keto bowl recipes for lunch or dinner. It’s easy to make, gluten-free, dairy-free, paleo, and also vegetarian. Even if it is a chicken bowl recipe, you can add lots of vegetables depending on your diet. It’s really delicious and you should surely try it.

8. Veggie Quinoa Power Bowl

This veggie quinoa power bowl is perfect for a lunch idea. It’s packed with roasted vegetables and tons of flavors. If you are on a diet, you can depend on these recipes on your weekends or snacks for the week. If you like veggies, then this will be one of your favorite recipes and it’s delicious and tasty too.

7. Salmon Quinoa Bowl

This salmon Quinoa bowl is perfect for lunch or dinner. Made with lemon-herb marinated salmon, garbanzo bean salad, tender quinoa, crisp greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and topped with homemade Tzatziki, this Mediterranean salmon bowl is tasty and delicious. This is healthy containing a mixture of proteins, healthy fats, and fiber.

6. Low-Carb Chocolate Almond Smoothie Bowl

Low carb chocolate almond butter smoothie bowl makes a great start to the day or as a midday pick-me-up or end-of-the-day treat. Featuring decadent chocolate and nourishing almond butter blended with frozen bananas and chilled almond milk, it is a purely thick and creamy blissful treat with a few ingredients. You are surely gonna love this I bet.

5. Keto Burrito Bowl

These keto Chicken burrito bowls are easy to make and incredibly flavorful, filling, Whole30, paleo, and keto-friendly. Packed with tons of flavors, bite-size seasoned chicken thighs, zesty cauliflower rice, pepper, and onions plus and easy guac make these bowls healthy and mouth-watering. This is a recipe you must try.

4. Plant Protein Power Breakfast Bowl

These plant protein power breakfast bowls are delicious and a very healthy recipe for your diet. With over 20 grams of protein and 12 grams of fiber per serving, this dish will keep you full for a long time. Made with scrambled tofu, black beans, and a few pumpkin seeds for extra protein, you have to scramble up the tofu with a few spices for flavor, then you heat the black beans. Top with some creamy avocado slices, juicy cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of pepitas, and your favorite salsa, and your breakfast will be ready.This is one of my favorite keto recipes.

3. Keto Low Carb Taco Salad

This keto low carb taco salad is easy to prepare and is perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. It’s stuffed with low-carb ingredients like salsa, avocado, seasoned ground beef, and shredded cheese. It’s really healthy and nutritious with veggies and creamy avocado and you can make it without any hesitation when you have a busy schedule.

2. Vegan Lemon Tahini Buddha Bowls

These vegan lemon tahini buddha bowls are perfect keto bowl recipes for an easy and healthy weeknight dinner. Filled with brown rice, plenty of roasted vegetables, and a creamy, zesty lemon tahini sauce, it tastes so delicious. These bowls are full of nutritious ingredients and take less than 30 minutes to get ready. It will be one of your favorite keto bowl recipes in no time.I always suggest my friends to this keto bowl vegetarian version.

1. Keto Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

This keto teriyaki chicken bowl is a keto-friendly, Whole30, paleo dish and is quick to prepare. It’s sugar-free and takes just 20 minutes to get it ready. With just a few ingredients and cooking, it will be ready in no time. It’s really delicious and you should surely try it at home.

