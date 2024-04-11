Engadiner Nusstorte Recipe - Swiss Nut Tart | Cakies (2024)

Jump to recipe

I took this Engadiner Nusstorte to a party recently and every single person that tasted a piece came back for seconds (seriously, I’m not lying here). This Swiss nut tart is filled with walnuts covered in a thick caramel sauce. I made this recipe for my “Baking Around the World” challenge.

A little Engadiner Nusstorte history

According to Wikipedia Engadiner Nusstorte (also known as Büdner Nusstorte) originally comes from Graubünden in Switzerland. It’s a traditional tart filled with a caramel and nut filling. Generally walnuts are used for the filling but sometimes, though very rarely, other nuts are used. The tart was invented in the 1920’s. There are several theories on how the original recipe for this Nusstorte was developed, but I suggest you check out Wikipedia for more information about that. I can’t be bothered going into the details. I just want to get on with the recipe!

Let’s get started with the Engadiner Nusstorte recipe

First we need to make our dough, for that we’ll need flour, sugar, butter, an egg, a pinch of salt and some lemon zest.

Add flourin a bowl.

The sugar and a pinch of salt.

Butter.

Lemon zest.

And the egg.

Take two knives and cut till you get a crumbly dough mixture.

When the dough is crumble, use your hands to knead it together and form a ball. Cover with clingfilm and put in the fridge to chill.

Next take your ingredients for the filling: double cream, walnuts, sugar, honey and water. The egg looks nice on the photo but it’s not used in the filling at all, it kinda snuck in while I wasn’t looking… You’ll need it later though, so hang on to it.

Take a saucepan and add the sugar.

Water.

And honey.

Bring to a boil and stir occasionally, until the sugar turns a light golden brown color.

When the mixture is golden brown, add in the walnuts and give it a short stir.

And add in the double cream. Stir in the double cream. You’ll notice that things might get a little sticky where the walnuts stick to the sugar and the double cream will look like it’s all watery and its all going to fail. Don’t worry, the sugar and cream will start to mix and form a caramel, just give it some time. Bring the mixture to a boil and leave to simmer and turn into a dark golden brown caramel.

You’ll end up with a nice dark, thick caramel. Make sure you don’t let the caramel burn, keep an eye on it at all times. When the caramel reaches a nice dark golden brown, thick consistency, take it off the heat and leave to cool.

Take 2/3 of your dough out of the fridge and put it into a springform cover the bottom and make the sides 2-3cm / 0.8-1.1 inch high.

Pour in your cooled down, thick walnut caramel mixture

Spread evenly.

Take the remaining dough and roll out at the size of your springform.

Now here’s where you have to be careful and transfer the dough on your tart, make sure you cover all of the filling. Or if you’re like me, you let the dough slip and fall at the wrong spot and are screwed. It’s not really possible to pick up the dough from the caramel and move it (trust me, I tried…). The good news though is that you can patch things up with some dough.

You can see the patchwork I did. However, if you did things right, you can now fold over the sides of the dough onto your cover and using a forkgo all along the outside and lightly press it so the edges will seal. Using your fork, also make small holes all along the top of the tart. Brush with the egg we didn’t use for the filling, lightly whisk the egg and brush the entire tart. Put the tart into the oven.

And there you have it, a beautiful, in my case rustic looking, Engadiner Nusstorte.

Slice a small piece and just look at that delicious, melt in your mouth, caramel filling.

Okay, I’m not going to lie to you, you’ve seen what goes into the tart. This isn’t a diet friendly recipe, it’s calorie rich but sometimes you just have to indulge into something and Engadiner Nusstorte can be just the thing you’re craving. Eat it, enjoy it, just take it easy on the portion size. The tart can keep covered in aluminum foil up to a week. Plenty of time for you to nibble on a little bit every day.

Print Engadiner Nusstorte – Swiss nut tart A recipe for Engadiner Nusstorte, a Swiss nut tart. Shortcut pastry filled with walnuts covered in a thick caramel sauce. A real treat. Votes: 36

Rating: 4

You: Rate this recipe! Type Cuisine Swiss Prep Time 60 minutes Cook Time 50 minutes Servings tart Ingredients Pastry 300 g all-purpose flour

100 g sugar

150 g butter

1 egg

1 lemon zest of 1 lemon

250 g sugar

80 ml water

50 g honey

250 ml double cream

250 g walnuts Other 1 egg lightly whisked Type Cuisine Swiss Prep Time 60 minutes Cook Time 50 minutes Servings tart Ingredients Pastry 300 g all-purpose flour

100 g sugar

150 g butter

1 egg

1 lemon zest of 1 lemon

pinch of salt Filling 250 g sugar

80 ml water

50 g honey

250 ml double cream

250 g walnuts Other 1 egg lightly whisked Votes: 36

Rating: 4

You: Rate this recipe! Instructions Preheat the oven to 175 °C / 350 °F. Grease a 24cm / 9.4 inch springform pan or line the bottom with parchment paper. Add flour, sugar, butter, lemon zest , egg and a pinch of salt into a bowl. Using two knives cut into it till you get a crumbly dough. Once the dough is crumbly, use your hands to knead it into a dough. Form a ball and cover with clingfilm. Place in the fridge to chill for at least 30 minutes. In a saucepan, bring sugar, water and honey to a boil while stirring. Boil until the sugar reaches a beautiful light brown color. Add the walnuts and give it a quick stir. Stir in the double cream. You'll notice that the walnuts will stick to the sugar and the double cream will look a bit runny. You may think it'll fail now but don't worry. The sugar and cream will start to mix and form a caramel, just give it some time. Bring the mixture to a boil and leave to simmer and turn into a dark golden brown caramel (15-20 minutes). Keep a close eye on the caramel while it's simmering, stir it occasionally. You want to make sure the caramel doesn't burn. When the caramel reaches a nice dark golden brown, thick consistency, take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool. Take 2/3 of your dough out of the fridge and put it into a springform, cover the bottom and make the sides 2-3cm / 0.8-1.1 inch high. Pour the cooled, thick walnut caramel into the springform and spread evenly over the pastry. Take the rest of the dough and roll it out to the size of your springform. Place the rolled out dough onto your filling and flip the sides over the cover and press lightly with a fork to seal the edges. Lightly prick the top of the tart with a fork. Lightly whisk the egg and brush the tart with the eggwash. Place the tart in the oven and bake approximately 35-50 minutes, until the tart has a golden color.

