Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Krispie Candy Recipe (2024)

If you like Peanut Butter these are going to be a new candy on your Christmas baking list.

These are so simple just using peanut butter, cereal, butter, and powdered sugar then dipped in melted chocolate.

They can be rolled in nuts color sprinkles and left plain to look like a no-bake peanut butter truffle.

These peanut butter balls even freeze well in a sealed tight container.

The recipe has been in the family since the early 1970s and remains a family favorite and the most asked-for candy treat that I make.

One bite and you'll be hooked on these creamy crunchy confections they are so delicious.

These are a family no-bake favorite holiday cereal-style candy.

I make them every year. He always said that dark chocolate is better than milk chocolate in flavor.

I usually make a batch of both. The milk chocolate seems to be a little sweeter but I prefer the milk chocolate.

Easy to Make

I love no-bake kinds of recipes like this one, they are so easy and really delicious.

The centers are rich with peanut butter and Rice Krispies and dipped they become really decadent and a perfect combination together.

Ingredients you will need to make this candy(scroll to the printable recipe card below for exact measurements.

peanut butter

butter

powdered sugar

rice Krispie cereal

melting chocolate or chocolate chips

Tips For Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls No-Bake Treats.

place in paper liners for gift giving and store in metal tins of mason jars in the refrigerator for up to two weeks after dipping sprinkle with tiny candies for the holiday theme while still wet almond butter can be substituted for peanut butter or sunflower butter molding these with a melon ball scoop makes them easy to handle setting them on parchment paper after dipping will allow them to be easily released (sometimes wax paper rips) any kind of cereal that stays crunchy can be used try cocoa Krispies for a change of flavor drizzle the top with melted white tinted chocolate for a professional look these require no special tools except for two forks to dip into the melted chocolate, (which can be easier unless you invest in a candy dipping tool).

Chocolate Peanut Butter and Rice Krispies

If you have a chocolate and peanut butter lover than they will absolutely flip with the addition of this light airy candy with Krispies in ever bite.

The taste is sensational and addicting, we have made them for over 50 years and still a must make for the Holiday around Christmas time.

One bite, you'll be hooked, they freeze well and if you make them small you can get around 80 chocolate rice krispie covered balls, it's a winner for sure in our home enjoy!

Chocolate covered Peanut Butter Krispie Candy Recipe Yield: 30 Author: Claudia Lamascolo Prep time: 10 MinInactive time: 40 HourTotal time: 40 H & 10 M These are peanut butter and rice Krispie candy that have a buttery smooth crunch and they are no bake. Ingredients 2 cups peanut butter

1 stick butter

4 cups Rice Krispies

2 cups powdered sugar

milk, dark or sem-sweet chocolate chips around 16 ounces

Tip: to get the chocolate on the outside shiny, you will need to melt 1/2 of a bar of paraffin wax and add that to the melted chocolate(melt the wax first and chocolate in a different bowls then mix together) Instructions In a large bowl mix together: the 2 cups of peanut butter and the1 stick of butter melted and blend these two together. Add to that butter mixture: the 4 cups of Rice Krispies and the 2 cups of powdered sugar Make 1-inch balls and refrigerate until firm placed on a wax paper or parchment-lined cookie sheet. Melt a bag of dark or milk chocolate chips in the microwave or over a double boiler. Using two forks dip the peanut butter balls into the melted chocolate shaking off the excess. Set them on a wax-papered cookie sheet (or parchment paper). Refrigerate these until the chocolate is firm on the outside. These make around 30 and can be frozen and made ahead of time, and taken out before ready to serve. Serve them at room temperature. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks or freeze them. Similar Recipes 13 No-Bake Holiday Christmas Treats Irish Potato Candy Peanut Butter Bourbon Balls No Bake Buckeye Bars Sugar Cookie Mix Truffles Italian Amaretto Pistachio Fudge https://www.whatscookinitalianstylecuisine.com/2009/12/if-you-like-peanut-butter-these-are.html These are all copyright-protected images and content. Do not reprint/reuse this recipe or its images without my written permission. chocolate covered peanut butter krispie candy, peanut butter rice crispy candy, peanut butter krispie balls, peanut butter krispie truffles See Also Glutinous Rice Powder Substitutes » Unlimited Recipes

