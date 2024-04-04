Copycat Noodles and Company Pasta Fresca Recipe (2024)

Copycat Noodles and Company Pasta Fresca Recipe

This copycat Pasta Fresca recipe from Noodles and Company is such an easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes! Add your favorite protein like chicken, shrimp or beef or keep it as a meatless vegetarian meal! Save money and make this restaurant favorite at home!

Copycat Noodles and Company Pasta Fresca









This post contains affiliate links. Hot Eats and Cool Reads may receivea small commission for purchases made through these links at no cost to you! Thanks for the support!

Looking for more recipes, books, food and travel fun? Follow me!





My daughter and I love Noodles and Company.

I'm not even sure we will ever have to go to Noodles and Company again.

I did not add meat, but grilled chicken or shrimp would be a great addition! You can also make and add the Copycat Parmesan Crusted Chicken! This meal is great for those busy weeknights, and would be even better with tomatoes, spinach and onions from the garden or farmer's market! So perfect for any time of the year and super easy to make! It's also easy to customize and you can switch up many ingredients depending on what you have on hand. Check out some of my suggestions below!

What is in Pasta Fresca?



Balsamic vinegar: A very dark, concentrated, and intensely flavored vinegar originating in Italy. It's made from grape must which is freshly crushed grape juice with all the skins, seeds and stems. It has antioxidants, and is usually aged for at least 12 years, up to 25 years in wood barrels. Extra virgin olive oil: This is a liquid fat obtained from pressing whole mediterranean olives. It's used for cooking, bread dips and making salad dressings. It has a lower smoke point than other oils, so you'll want to use it when cooking at a lower temperature. Fresh parsley: This herb is not just a garnish! It has a robust, fresh flavor and is great in salads, sauces, marinades, soups and more! It has vitamin k which is needed for blood and bone health. Fresh tomatoes: They are technically a fruit since they have seeds, but are prepared or served as a vegetable in savory dishes. They contain lycopene, which has great health benefits, vitamin c, potassium and folate. They are served fresh or cooked and can be roasted, canned, dehydrated or frozen for use later.

Other penne pasta recipes you may like:





This recipe is ready in these steps:





See Also Yotam Ottolenghi’s lasagne recipes

In a small bowl, mix together the sauce mixture ingredients

In a large skillet, saute garlic in olive oil then add the red onion and continue to saute

Add the cooked pasta, and saute

Add the spinach, tomatoes and sauce mixture, sauté

Remove from heat, and sprinkle with shredded parmesan

Full recipe below















You can add or substitute with the following ingredients:



Looking for more fresh tomato recipes?







What readers are saying about this recipe:

Patti: Outstanding!! made this tonight, was a BIG hit!!

Trari: I used red wine vinegar instead of white wine and it still tastes awesome! The flavor isnt exact because of this but it's still really great!

Layne: Literally amaaaaaaazing. This will be a weekly meal for now on! So light but filling. I wish I could make it again tonight. Loved this so much!

Christina: Pretty damn close to the real thing. Next time I think I will add the tomatoes at the same time as the onions. I also added some pecorino cheese at the end. Will be making again.

Kyra: Super easy and delicious! Just like the original!



What to serve with this recipe:

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Buttery Garlic Bread

Loaded Kale Caesar Salad

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we did!





PIN THIS RECIPE