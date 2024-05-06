Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (2024)

By Laura

Posted Oct 07, 2021, Updated Feb 22, 2024

This maple balsamic vinaigrette dressing is made in 2 minutes with 5 ingredients. It’s the most delicious dressing and it’s so much better than store-bought (with no artificial ingredients). Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, refined-sugar free & vegan.

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (2)

Today I’m sharinghow to make this healthy & delicious Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe! This dressing literally takes 3 minutes to make and only contains five ingredients. It’s a healthy and delicious way to make any salad taste amazing.

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (3)

Why Should you Make Homemade Salad Dressing?

  • No Chemicals.We eat a lot of salad in this house. As a result, I make this dressing all the time. It adds richflavor to your salad while skippingall the chemicals & sugars found in many store-bought dressings.
  • Nutritious.This Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette is made using healthy oil, natural sweetener, and high-quality balsamic vinegar. It is completely dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan & paleo.
  • Easy & Convenient.Once you give this a try & see just how easy it is to make your own dressing at home…you will never have to worry aboutrunning to the store for the bottled stuff ever again.
Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (4)

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette: Ingredients & Substituions

This Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette is my favorite dressing. However, I do have to pause for a moment to implore you to use high-quality ingredients when making this recipe.

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (5)
  • Balsamic Vinegar.Thereis a differencebetweenexcellent balsamic vinegar and your run-of-the-mill varieties. As I’ve discussed before, traditional balsamic vinegar should be so thick that it pours like syrup. It should be dark brown and taste sweet.It should most definitelyNOTbe thin, watery, or sour-tasting.My absolute favorite balsamic vinegar in the entire world can be found here. If you haven’t tried true, aged, high-quality balsamic vinegar yet, please please give it a whirl. You will NOT be disappointed.
  • Olive oil.The same holds true for high-quality olive oil. One way I enjoy mixing this recipe up is using flavor-infused olive oils instead of plain. They really add an extra special flavor.
  • Mustard.Any variety of mustard works well in this recipe.
  • Maple syrup.Pure maple syrup is my favorite way to sweeten this homemade salad dressing recipe, because it really imparts a beautiful flavor. However honey is also a great choice.

How to Make Balsamic Vinaigrette

This recipe is really easy to make. Simply put the ingredients in a glass jar, secure the lid and shake it up. Here are the steps, don’t forget to watch the video, too.

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (6)

Begin by putting the ingredients into a glass jar with a lid.

In these photos I used a regular glass jar, however I have thisSalad Dressing Mixer Jar and I love it! It is almost always sitting in my fridge with some variety of homemade dressing (like this Greek dressing or pomegranate dressing) or another (usually this balsamic vinaigrette).

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (7)

One the ingredients are in the jar, secure the lid and shake it up. The ingredients will separate as it sits so you’ll need to shake it up before serving.

Store

Store this balsamic vinaigrette in a glass container in the refrigerator. It keeps for up to a month in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Make sure to remove it from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving, then give it a good shake to re-incorporate all the ingredients (which can separate when chilled).

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (8)

Serve

There is not resting or waiting time needed between mixing and serving. You can pour this balsamic vinaigrette over your favorite salad right away, or store it to serve later. Here are some of our favorite salads:

  • Balsamic caprese quinoa salad
  • The best kale salad.
  • Brussels sprouts salad – so yummy.
Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (9)

Recipe FAQs

Is there a difference between balsamic vinegar and balsamic vinaigrette?

Yes! Balsamic vinaigrette has more ingredients and is sweeter.

Does balsamic vinegar need to be refrigerated?

Store this balsamic vinaigrette in one of the aforementioned glass containers in the refrigerator. It keeps for up to two weeks in the refrigerator, although it never lasts that long in my house.

Can I double or triple the recipe?

I find that this recipe makes enough for a medium-sized crowd. But if you are serving more people, it is very easy to double or even triple this maple balsamic vinaigrette recipe.

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (10)

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (11)

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Recipe (12)

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Laura

This maple balsamic vinaigrette dressing is made in 2 minutes with 5 ingredients. It's the most delicious dressing and it's so much better than store-bought (with no artificial ingredients). Paleo, gluten-free, dairy-free, refined-sugar free & vegan.

Course condiment, Salad

Cuisine American, Italian

Servings 8 servings

Calories 77.4

Prep Time5 minutes minutes

Total Time5 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add ingredients into a glass container or jar (with a lid) in the order listed.

  • Shake jar vigorously until completely combined.

  • Serve on your favorite salad or store in the refrigerator to use later!

Video

Notes

Ingredients Substitutions

  • Balsamic Vinegar. Good balsamic vinegar is thick and it pours like syrup. It should be dark brown and taste sweet. It should notbe thin, watery, or sour-tasting.My absolute favorite balsamic vinegar in the entire world can be found here.
  • Olive oil.The same holds true for high-quality olive oil. One way I enjoy mixing this recipe up is using flavor-infused olive oils instead of plain. They really add an extra special flavor.
  • Mustard.Any variety of mustard works well in this recipe.
  • Maple syrup.Pure maple syrup is my favorite way to sweeten this homemade salad dressing recipe, because it really imparts a beautiful flavor. However honey is also a great choice.

Store

Store this balsamic vinaigrette in a glass container in the refrigerator. It keeps for up to a month in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Make sure to remove it from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before serving, then give it a good shake to re-incorporate all the ingredients (which can separate when chilled).

Double/Tripling the Recipe

I find that this recipe makes enough for a medium-sized crowd. But if you are serving more people, it is very easy to double or even triple this maple balsamic vinaigrette recipe.

Nutrition

Serving: 2Tablespoons | Calories: 77.4kcal | Carbohydrates: 4.3g | Fat: 7g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 51mg | Potassium: 0.1mg | Sugar: 3.3g | Calcium: 4mg | Iron: 0.1mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

