Bread Dipping Oil Recipe | Restaurant-Style Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

This is the most irresistible restaurant-style bread dipping oil recipe! You’ll feel like you’re at a fancy Italian restaurant and you won’t be able to stop dipping!

Give me a loaf of bread that’s the perfect balance of crusty and soft, and this bread dipping oil, and I’m a happy girl. Throw in a glass of wine and you’re pretty much making all my dreams come true.

I mean, this stuff is absolutely irresistible. Someone asked me to develop a recipe for this, quite some time ago now…and I did…and then I sat on the floor of my studio after I photographed it and ate bite after bite…after bite. It’s garlicky, herby, a little spicy, a little salty, and 100% amazing.

Drizzle over some incredible extra virgin olive oil and you have the perfect precursor to pretty much any meal. I mean…if you want to make it a meal in and of itself, you won’t find me judging. You’ll probably find me saying, “Could you please pass me the bread?”

This bread dipping oil is the best concoction of herbs, garlic, and of course, rich, flavorful olive oil. It makes a lot, but it stores well in the fridge for about a week. If you want to extend the shelf life further, leave out the fresh garlic and just add that when you’re ready to use it. That’s what I typically do.

What Is in this bread Dipping Oil?

So much great stuff! It all works together so well for the perfect bite with every dip of bread.

garlic, of course!

oregano

basil

parsley

onion powder

cracked black pepper

red pepper flakes

thyme

rosemary

garlic powder

and of course, the star, olive oil! Try to find a really rich, bold, extra virgin olive oil.

Want to take this oil mixture to the next level? Try adding: – a splash of really good balsamic vinegar – freshly grated Parmesan cheese

This bread dipping oil goes great with