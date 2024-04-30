Copycat Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe (2024)

by Melissa 39 Comments
Copycat See’s Candy Fudge Recipe – rich homemade chocolate fudge made with semi sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow creme. An old-fashioned fudge recipe just like grandma used to make.
Old-Fashioned See’s Candy Fudge Recipe
This Copycat See’s Fudge is so delicious and extremely easy to make. See’s Candies is definitely a Christmas favorite around our house and everyone loves their fudge! This recipe makes an entire 9×13 pan of delicious fudge, so it’s perfect for gift giving.This recipe comes straight from my Grandma Wanda’s Christmas candy collection. I was going to title this recipe Grandma Wanda’s Fudge, but I figured if Grandma Wanda called it See’s Fudge, then I should call it See’s Fudge too!
How to Make See’s Candy Fudge
- In a large bowl, combine semi sweet chocolate chips, marshmallow creme, butter, walnuts or pecans and pure vanilla extract. I use walnuts or pecans, but the original See’s Candies fudge has walnuts.
- In a very large pot, heat sugar and evaporated milk until it boils, then continue boiling for 9 minutes. Remove from heat and add to chocolate chip mixture and stir until completely melted.
- Pour in 9×13 baking dish lined with foil and sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Let cool, then refrigerate until firm. Slice into square pieces.
Ingredients You Will Need
- Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips
- Butter
- Walnuts or Pecans
- Marshmallow Creme
- Vanilla Extract
- Granulated White Sugar
- Evaporated Milk
Freezing Fudge
Fudge is great for making ahead and freezing! Store in an airtight container and freeze for up to three months. To thaw, remove from freezer and let thaw for a couple hours at room temperature. Alternatively, you can thaw in the refrigerator overnight.
5 from 20 votes
Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
9 mins
Chilling
1 d
Total Time
19 mins
Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe- rich homemade chocolate fudge made with semi sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow creme
Course:Dessert
Cuisine:American
Keyword:Candy Recipe, Fudge, Fudge Recipe, Old-Fashioned Fudge Recipe
Servings: 50 pieces
Calories: 215 kcal
Author: Melissa
Ingredients
- 18ozsemi sweet chocolate chipsby weight
- 2sticksbutter16 tablespoons
- 2cupswalnutsor pecans
- 1 7ozmarshmallow creme
- 2teaspoonspure vanilla extract
- 4 1/2cupsgranulated sugar
- 12ozcan of evaporated milk
Instructions
Prepare a 9x13 baking dish by lining with foil and spraying with non stick cooking spray.
In a large mixing bowl, combine chocolate chips, butter, nuts, marshmallow creme and vanilla extract.
In a large heavy bottom cooking pot, combine sugar and evaporated milk.
Bring to a boil over high heat.
Once mixture starts to boil, reduce heat to medium high and stirring constantly, let it boil for exactly 9 minutes.
Remove from heat and pour into chocolate chip mixture.
Stir well until melted.
Pour mixture into 9x13 pan and let cool.
Refrigerate until set. I prefer to refrigerate overnight for best results.
Use foil to remove from pan and cut into 1 inch cubes.
Nutrition Facts
Old-Fashioned See's Candy Fudge Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 215Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Fat 11g17%
Saturated Fat 5g31%
Cholesterol 12mg4%
Sodium 41mg2%
Potassium 100mg3%
Carbohydrates 29g10%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 25g28%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 134IU3%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 30mg3%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Shelley
I have a Mrs See’s fudge bar recipe from the late 60’s from an old family friend…Grew up in S Calif….So we enjoyed See’s too….And your recipe is exactly like the one I have!!! I have seen others, not even close
Reply
Melissa
That’s lovely to hear, Shelley! Merry Christmas!
Reply
Victor Saitta
My mother worked at Sees candies in the early 60s and made the fudge! The recipe she passed down to us kids is very similar to the one you have posted!
Reply
Barbara Hamilton
Shelley, me too!! I see lots of ‘See’s’ recipes on the internet that ARE NOT the original. This one is. My mom had this recipe since the 50′ when we lived in L.A. and would visit Mary See’s store for a rare treat!
She has passed away but I make 5 pounds of this recipe every Christmas!!
Reply
Laurie Ryan
Dose this fudge need to be kept in the fridge?
Reply
Melissa
I like it cold, but it can be served at room temperature. Best to keep it stored in the fridge.
Reply
Emma
Oh my goodness! You just scored me major brownie points with the kids. Thanks for the great recipe Melissa.
Reply
Dmarie
Once it reaches boiling point, do continue to “stir” for the 9 minutes? Thanks!
Reply
Melissa
Yes! ?
Reply
Sandy Torni
I’m curious on the amount of chocolate chips in this recipe. Others I have seen are exactly the same, but with double the amount…3-12 oz bags. Your thoughts?
Reply
Melissa
Hi Sandy!
I noticed the same thing when I compared my Grandma’s recipe to others out there. I went ahead with her measurements when testing and have been quite happy with the results!
Reply
That’s because this is not the original Sees’s Candies Fudge Recipe…it’s close, but NOT the original. I grew up in So. Cal and it was accidently published in the news paper in the early 60’s. The original recipe makes 10 LBS. And, do not use the the pan size indicated in this recipe. Also, never heard of lining your pan with foil either…grease it with butter instead. Oh, and never use margarine ALWAYS use real butter or it will not taste right. Don’t use imitation vanilla either. Use Spice Islands pure burbon vanilla.
Reply
Julie Herr
Mine did not turn our. Help I followed the recipe to a tee
Reply
Tammy
Can’t wait to try. Was curious, is the pecan/walnuts necessary. Would love to put this in a holidays goodies box but I worry about nut allergies.
Thanks!
Reply
Linda
When I was a child (very long ago lol) my mother made us this very exact recipe. The only difference is it’s boiled 13 minutes. The recipe was passed down to me and I have been making it for the last 47 years. My mother was told it was a McFarlands candy recipe. Makes me wonder which it really is. The recipe has since been passed down to my daughter and her children are now enjoying it. BEST FUDGE EVER!
Helpful hint….line the dish with parchment paper and there is no need to oil the foil. Just lift it out of the tray and cut. The paper peels right off.
Linda
Reply
Excellent!! This is the best fudge I’ve ever made. I’ve used the same recipe for over 20 years, then I came upon this one…I’ll never go back to my “old” favorite again. Thank you so much. This just can’t be beat!!
Reply
Jamielyn
I LOVE Sees fudge and this was pretty identical! So good!!
Reply
Stephanie
This is my favorite thing to buy at See’s and the recipe was spot on. Thank you!
Reply
Lauren Kelly
I made this last year for Christmas and it was a huge hit! I made it again yesterday for Thanksgiving!
Reply
Katie
I’ve never had this kind of fudge, but it looks like I need to try! Looks so tasty!
Reply
Laura
Hello can I use milk chocolate chips instead of semi sweet?
Reply
Melissa
I haven’t tried, but I think it would work just fine.
Reply
Nancy A
So delicious- best fudge recipe. I made a blueberry flavor too. Thanks for sharing
Reply
This was a huge hit at my house! It was so good!
Reply
Lauren Kelly
This is beyond amazing! I keep some in the freezer for a quick treat!
Reply
Lisalia
I LOVE see’s candy. Can’t believe how easy this was to make. And YES it tastes just like the original. YUM!
Reply
Betsy
Delicious fudge! So creamy and fudgy and good!
Reply
Jessica Burgess
Ahhh!! I’ve been looking for a fudge recipe that reminded me of my childhood and this is IT!! Thank you!
Reply
Adding this to my baking line up for the holiday season; looks so creamy and rich!
Reply
I’ve never been able to make fudge turn out right no matter which recipe I used, but I’ll give this a try using walnuts.
Reply
Vergie
I’ve used this very recipe for 30 or 40 years, it’s hard to have a fail, the only fail I’ve ever had is when I didn’t cook it long enough….I’ve changed it a bit for different flavors, like white chips and candied cherries for a delightful cherry vanilla fudge, or add 1/2 cup peanut butter and add peanut butter chips for a good peanut butter fudge…Thanks for putting it out there once again, it just never gets old!!
Reply
The best recipe!!! Has anyone used peanut butter chips instead of chocolate?
Reply
I plan on making a couple batches of this fudge. Can I freeze it. That is very important
Reply
Melissa
Yes, it’s great to freeze!
Reply
Abby
This was the best fudge I’ve ever had! Going to make this for my christmas cookie tins this year.
Reply
Brenda Yost
I have been making this fudge at Christmas for years. My mother made it before me and everyone always comments on how good it is…creamy, smooth, melt in your mouth heaven! As long as you stir the mixture for the suggested amount of time, you too can have smooth creamy fudge. I like to use dark chocolate to switch it up but the best to use is the Ghirardelli semi sweet chips. Good luck and enjoy!
Reply
jess
this fudge is what dreams are made of and I cannot thank you enough for sharing this amazing reicpe!
Reply
Pam
My See’s Candy obsessed daughter gave the 10/10!! It turned out perfect!
Reply
LINDA T
Thanks for this recipe. It’s so easy to make and always a big hit with family and friends over the holidays or any time. This recipe also works really well if you like to experiment with different types of chocolates, white, peanut butter, butterscotch, etc., and a variety of yummy add-ins, such as dried cranberries, cherries, chopped salted pretzels, and nuts, of course!
Reply