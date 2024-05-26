Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video

Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup is ready in less than 30 minutes! The perfect bowl of comfort food without leaving your house!

Copycat Panera Recipes

My family doesn’t love traditional fast food. Which I suppose is a good thing, except when I’m looking to just pick up a quick, on the go meal I’m limited by their taste buds!

Fortunately (or not) for us, our Panera Bread has a drive through, and it’s one of the “fast food” choices we all love. Except it’s pricey. They don’t have a dollar menu!

My goal with my blog has been to create a database of recipes that my family loves.

Things like Starbucks Lemon Loaf, Panera Mac and Cheese, and Hostess Cupcakes. If my kids are craving it, I can probably recreate it!

With today’s Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe, we may never have to actually go to Panera again.

When I can make Panera Broccoli Cheddar Soup at home, I know I’m saving us some money and a trip out.

Ingredient Notes

From start to finish, this Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe takes less than 30 minutes.

Real talk: It will probably take less time to make this soup at home than it would to get everyone in the car and drive to Panera. Not to mention the drive back home!

Broccoli: You can always use fresh broccoli to make Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup, but it’s ok if you want to reach into the freezer for a bag of frozen broccoli florets. We’ve all done it a time or two and they’ll be just as delicious in this soup!

Broth: Keep this soup vegetarian by using vegetable broth in place of the chicken broth.

My Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup recipe makes 3-4 decent sized bowls of soup…but you can easily double the recipe if you have hungry eaters, and this is your main dish.

You could also serve this soup as a side alongside sandwiches. Try my Turkey Cheddar Sliders or, if you want to mix favorites from different restaurants, Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad Sandwiches.

Step by Step Instructions

Want less chunks in your soup? Use an immersion blender to smooth it out! Our family loved this soup, it’s a great recipe for busy weeknights!

Today’s Broccoli Cheddar Soup can also be made in the Instant Pot!Dinner in under 30 minutes! Loaded with vegetables and cheese, you’ll love this easy, creamyInstant Pot Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recipe! It’s the BEST!

Slow cooker: Use our slow cooker broccoli cheddar soup recipe for a great, fix it and forget it meal!

Serving Suggestions

Easy, butteryBeer Breadgoes perfect with this soup! Also great to cube into bite sized pieces and use for dips!

Are you looking for a fluffy, delicious Dinner Roll? TheseNo Knead Garlic Parmesan Dinner Rollswill please the whole family!

Easiest side dish ever. Whip up a batch of these Puff Pastry Bread Sticks to dunk in your soup!

You can also go to most bakery sections in the grocery store and find a great homemade bread bowl!

SavePinPrint Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup 4.67 from 804 votes By: Aimee Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup is ready in less than 30 minutes! The perfect bowl of comfort food without leaving your house! Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes Total Time: 30 minutes minutes Servings: 4 servings Equipment Cuisinart CSB-79 Smart Stick 2 Speed Hand Blender, Stainless Steel/Black Ingredients ▢ ¼ cup unsalted butter

▢ ½ cup diced onions yellow or white

▢ 1 cup shredded carrots I used matchsticks that I cut into half inch pieces

▢ 2 1/2-3 cups broccoli florets chopped small

▢ 1 ½ cups chicken broth

▢ 1 cup milk I use skim/fat free

▢ 1 cup heavy whipping cream

▢ ¼ cup all-purpose flour

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

▢ ½ teaspoon black pepper

▢ pinch of crushed red pepper flakes or more as desired

▢ 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese Instructions In a large pot over medium high heat, melt butter. Add in onions, carrots and broccoli. Cook to soften about 5 minutes (may be more or less depending on the size vegetables you cut).

Slowly add in broth, milk, and cream. Sprinkle with flour and add salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Continue stirring and heating over medium heat until thickened. This will take about 10-15 minutes.

Once thick, add cheese and stir until melted and smooth. Serve soup and enjoy! Notes Easily double the ingredients to make more of this delicious soup!

Use a good quality cheddar cheese for best results. And shred the cheese yourself for the creamiest results. Video Nutrition Calories: 724kcal, Carbohydrates: 39g, Protein: 26g, Fat: 55g, Saturated Fat: 33g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 17g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 160mg, Sodium: 1374mg, Fiber: 11g, Sugar: 12g Course: Soups and Stews Cuisine: American

