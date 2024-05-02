Top 10 Boomboxes | Video Review (2024)

Editor's Notes

December 08, 2020:

There are a lot of special requirements certain buyers have when seeking a boombox, and each person may weigh certain features differently. If you absolutely have to have a unit with a CD player, you can't do much better than the Venloic Home or Studebaker SB2145B. The Studebaker SB2145B is much more expensive, but includes Bluetooth capability, so if that's important to you, maybe it's worth the money. If it's not, you can save a lot by going with the Venloic Home.

Battery life is also something important to consider. Bumpboxx has many solid models, some of which are quite big and powerful, but the Bumpboxx Ultra stands out because its rechargeable battery can go for 22 hours between charges. The Monster Nomad has a 30-hour battery life, but doesn't have the Bluetooth range of many other units. The Dewalt MAX has range, but its roll cage is rather big and clunky, and the Doss Traveler is compact, but not powerful. If those features are important to you, the tradeoff may be easy, but if not, there are plenty of other good options.

The JBL Boombox is still the top pick because it sounds good, has great battery life, and has an impressive waterproof rating. It even beats out its successor, the JBL 2 Portable, because it costs less while still delivering quality audio. The major difference between them is that the JBL 2 Portable can connect with the brand's latest speakers, while the JBL Boombox uses an older protocol, but for most people, this will not justify a higher price, which is why the JBL Boombox is still king.

November 08, 2019:

For anyone older than 35 or so, the term boombox may immediately bring up images of people walking the streets in the 80s and early 90s blaring their favorite jams from a radio perched on their shoulder. Or perhaps having their ghetto blaster in the back seat because the radio stopped working in their hooptie. On this list, you can not only find throwback models that look just like those stereos from back in the day, but also modern options that offer smartphone connectivity, rechargeable batteries, waterproofing, and more.

During this update, we replaced many models that we previously ranked. On example is the Ion Job Rocker Plus, which seems to suffer from Bluetooth issues not long after the warranty period ends. Another is the SereneLife Portable, which many find irritating due to the female voice with a thick Chinese accent that alerts you every time you turn the device on, try and pair Bluetooth, or have a low battery. One final example is the Quantum FX J22UBK, which suffered from too many reports of destroying cassette tapes.

Though we had to remove many options, the good news is that we found some great models to replace them with. If you are looking for a waterproof speaker, we have the JBL Boombox, which offers impressive sound and even floats. There is also the much more compact Doss Traveler, which is easy to bring along anywhere with its included shoulder strap and lightweight build. Additionally, the Monster Nomad has some basic water-resistance and can stand up to a few splashes or being caught in an unexpected downpour.

If you are really looking for something with that retro vibe, we have the Studebaker SB2145B and Victrola VBB-10-SLV. Both of these mix modern features with an old school style that will definitely attract some attention. The Victrola VBB-10-SLV even has a cassette player, along with the Sony CFDS70.