Creamed Greens Potpie Recipe (2024)

I made this a few months ago with greens from the garden and gluten-free puff pastry from Schar: OH MY GOD!! We now have it at least twice a month, with whatever the garden is producing and with whatever leftovers are in the fridge. Sometimes I add cheese, sometimes not. The Schar puff pastry is difficult to work with, so I just use an 8x8 square pan; the pastry fits perfectly over the pan. Now that we are trying to eat less meat, this is a perfect dinner meal!