Creamed Greens Potpie Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
Dina
Why bother with heavy cream? So heavy and fatty. Make this with a traditional béchamel, so simple really. Just melt a bit more butter into the wilted greens, sprinkle on 3-4 tablespoons flour (depending on whether you're using the large quantity of greens in the recipe or less) and stir up to coat the greens; then pour in your milk (lactose-free for me). Continue stirring as the milky liquid thickens. When baked this makes for a far richer and creamier and satisfying mix than heavy cre
Janet H.
Sifting through the 24 comments so far, found just three from people who actually made the dish first before commenting, and doubled up on two of their suggestions: Used half of the heavy cream called for, substituted evaporated milk for the rest, and added mushrooms for the extra umami. Great switches, thank you! This is a wonderful VEGETARIAN dish, makes both a great side and an entree by itself. The dish did bubble over a bit, and so I appreciate the author´s advice to line the baking pan
Christine
So...why exactly are we lining the baking sheet with foil or parchment paper? So we can throw the lining away, and not wash the baking sheet? Surely it can't be *that* messy. I'd rather just wash the ol' sheet pan. (I mean c'mon y'all - what would Greta say? :-)
Mary
Sounds yummy, but just a thought: frozen puff pastry comes in square/rectangle shape. Why not make the filling on the stove top, pour it into a 9X13 or 9x9 ovenable pan and cover with the puff pastry to fit? You save trimming a square of pastry into a circle, and as we all know on 3/14, pi are square ;-)
MsRR
This is also awesome with broccoli and cauliflower, and you can add sliced mushrooms and onions as well
mwh
nutmeg too!!
Lydia
Almost out of the oven and it looks heavenly--made it vegan by subbing coconut milk for the heavy cream, seasoned bread crumbs for parmesan, and using vegan butter/puff pastry (Pepperidge Farm). Added some chopped seitan for protein.
natalie
Surpassed our gastro-expectations. Def a keeper. Here’s how I adjusted—light for heavy cream, omit salt, extra hot sauce, tablespoon of anchovy paste dissolved into puddle of hot cream. Serve extra warm with real cold beer. Boom.
Libby
People, this isn’t Cooking Light. If you don’t want heavy cream, look elsewhere or pick a recipe without it.I used a mix of kale and spinach. Added a bit of nutmeg. It would be nice to have a guideline for the amount of salt to add. I ended up finding round puff pastry at Whole Foods so saved myself the trouble and time of rolling. Ultimately made it a double-crust in a springform because I didn’t want the skillet handle taking up valuable space in my fridge all week.
Lindsey
My family devoured this recipe. It is so delicious. I made the following modifications: sauteed a bunch of mushrooms with garlic, butter, and tarragon until all the water was released from the mushrooms. Then I added this to the mix, along with a handful of pearl onions. 2 tablespoons of flour, and 1.5 cups of cream versus 2 cups. I also rolled the dough out into a rectangle rather than a circle.
Barbara Byers
I made this tonight and it was outstanding. I veganized it bu using coconut cream. I used fresh collards, mustard greens and kale and used bread crumbs and a tablespoon of nooch instead of parm. Wonderful recipe!
Jamie
Very tasty and will make again.The dash of hot sauce makes it. I followed the recipe, but halved it for the two of us using collards and kale from my garden. Enough for 4 servings. Next time, I'll cook the greens longer. This would only qualify as a weeknight dish if using pre-washed, chopped greens. Even with that shortcut, cooking the greens takes quite a bit of time. I didn't turn the oven on until step 4; it hit 400 when the pie was ready to go in. Made jam tartlets with the leftover pastry.
Mozart
Try using leftover mashed potatoes in lieu of pie crust on top. Healthier alternative, more flavorful and less food waste.
kitha
This is a potpie. Potpies only have the top crust.
Libby
Oh, and it makes more like 8 servings, not 4. Also, realizing it would take quite a bit of time to chop/wilt all the greens, I used baby spinach and pre-cut kale from Trader Joe’s. Even so, you don’t need to preheat your oven at the beginning... wait until the greens are almost all wilted or your entire kitchen will be 400 degrees (like mine was).
jsbbg
I’ll make again with adjustments. Added (slightly precooked) white mushrooms & raw cut carrots (put in after cream step) & next time may add more veggies. I used chard and Dino kale and it didn’t take long to slightly wilt before doing the next round and held up well. Good advice to turn on oven at start of step 4. 1/2 recipe serves 4. Didn’t roll out (just unfolded) pastry, drape. Worked great. But coconut cream sub made it overwhelming taste of coconut. Next time no sub more flour to thicken
Eva Takacs-di Lorenzo
I made this a few months ago with greens from the garden and gluten-free puff pastry from Schar: OH MY GOD!! We now have it at least twice a month, with whatever the garden is producing and with whatever leftovers are in the fridge. Sometimes I add cheese, sometimes not. The Schar puff pastry is difficult to work with, so I just use an 8x8 square pan; the pastry fits perfectly over the pan. Now that we are trying to eat less meat, this is a perfect dinner meal!
SB
What is “one sheet of puff pastry” does it mean the entire package or one thin sheet?
JSL
I like to give a recipe a chance, so I ignored the suggestions in the notes and prepared as written. That was a mistake. The kale needed to be blanched -- it did not wilt as directed -- and 2 cups of heavy cream made the dish too heavy. I love greens, but I could not stomach this.
Donna
Does the 2 1/2 lbs of greens indicate the weight before or after removing the stems? I bought 7 large bunches of greens, and after removing the stems, they only weighed about 1 3/4 lbs. Do I need to buy more? Help please.
Donna
I am in the process of making this dish. Is the 2 1/2 lbs of greens measured before or after cutting out the ribs? I bought 7 big bunches of greens (kale, chard, and turnip) and after cutting out the stems, I have a little less than 1.5 lbs of greens (before cooking). Do I need to run to the store to get more greens? Help!
Hope
This was delicious! I used frozen spinach and some odds and end green veg that I had in my fridge. It was an unexpectedly easy weeknight dinner.
SR
For the filling instead of 2.5 lbs greens, I used: 8 oz cremini mushrooms, quartered8 oz japanese turnips, quartered8 oz japanese turnip greens, shredded1 lb curly green kale, shredded2 leeks, shreddedMade a whole wheat shortcrust pastry lid instead of puff - played well with the greensIt was delicious!!!
Jeff E
Has anyone tried making the filling in advance? I was to present this on a Tuesday night and hope to make the filling on Sunday night.
Kris
Made this tonight, it was excellent! I used a bunch of collard greens and a bunch of rainbow chard- could have even used more. Upon the advice of another commenter, I added mushrooms. Since I had green garlic, scallions and chives, those were my alliums. So good, my 15yo went back for seconds! We had some chicken on the side to round out the meal.
malahat
An OK weeknight-doable pot pie that makes bitter greens edible, but too rich with the pint of cream. I’ll switch to a bechamel next time.
Elizabeth - Hudson Valley
To increase the volume of vegetables, I added a leek sliced thin with the shallot and garlic, then two grated carrots with the greens, all sauteed in a large instant pot. Amazing flavor! I scooped the vegetable mixture into a square Pyrex baking pan, and followed the rest of the steps with the puff pastry on top. Great dish! Good enough for vegetarian company!
Katherine
1) unless you’re going to eat all of this in one meal, I’m thinking that cutting the puff pastry into single serve squares and then baking it separately is a good idea. It wouldn’t technically be a pot pie,but then you could have fresh crispy puff on day 2. 2) adding dill, lemon zest, and using feta rather than Parmesan gives it a flavorful Greek spin. 3) half and half worked fine. I bet whole milk would too.
Gail
To those of you who veganized this dish. Thank you for your suggestions. It is in the oven now.
LogicGrrl
I usually can't stand pot pies (too many of the cheap 5 for a $1 chicken pot pies when I was a kid) but I read the ingredients on this and thought "yes, please!"
