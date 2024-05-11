The BEST Beef Stroganoff Recipe! | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe 498 Comments »

This easy beef stroganoff recipe is made with the most delicious garlicky creamy mushroom sauce and can be ready to go in just 30 minutes! Feel free to serve over any kind of noodles, rice, or polenta.

For those days when you’re craving a cozy and comforting bowl of beef and noodles…

…this classic beef stroganoff recipe is here for you, friends. ♡

It’s made with a quick sauté of tender steak (or you can opt for ground beef) and a perfectly-browned mushrooms, and tossed with the richest, savory, garlicky cream sauce (that I’ve lightened up a bit and made without heavy cream). And when served warm over a big bowl of noodles, rice or polenta, get ready for a delicious burst of nostalgia. Because this retro recipe is total comfort food and always so satisfying and delicious.

The other bonus with this particular beef stroganoff recipe is that it’s actually incredibly quick and easy to make in just about 30 minutes. So the next time you need a quick weeknight meal that’s sure to please a crowd, bring out the beef and mushrooms and let’s sauté up some stroganoff together!

Classic Beef Stroganoff Ingredients:

First, a few quick notes about ingredients. (Amounts are included in the full recipe below.) To make the best beef stroganoff recipe, add the following to your grocery list:

Mushrooms: I’m partial to baby bella mushrooms for this recipe, but just about any variety or combination of mushrooms will work in this recipe.

I’m partial to baby bella mushrooms for this recipe, but just about any variety or combination of mushrooms will work in this recipe. Steak: I recommend flank steak, but any stir-fry-friendly cut of steak will do. Be sure to thinly-slice the steak against the grain so that it will be nice and tender. (Or you can opt to make beef stroganoff with ground beef instead, if you prefer.)

I recommend flank steak, but any stir-fry-friendly cut of steak will do. Be sure to thinly-slice the steak against the grain so that it will be nice and tender. (Or you can opt to make beef stroganoff with ground beef instead, if you prefer.) Sauce Ingredients: Butter, onion, garlic, white wine, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, flour and plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream) are the ingredients used to make classic beef stroganoff sauce. If you prefer not to cook with wine, feel free to just add in a little extra beef stock instead.

Butter, onion, garlic, white wine, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, flour and plain Greek yogurt (or sour cream) are the ingredients used to make classic beef stroganoff sauce. If you prefer not to cook with wine, feel free to just add in a little extra beef stock instead. Egg Noodles: I always grew up eating stroganoff served over egg noodles, but rice, polenta, quinoa, zoodles or any other kind of noodles would also be delicious.

I always grew up eating stroganoff served over egg noodles, but rice, polenta, quinoa, zoodles or any other kind of noodles would also be delicious. Garnishes:Finally, feel free to sprinkle on some chopped fresh parsley as a colorful garnish. Plus I always like to add an extra twist of black pepper too.

How To Make Beef Stroganoff:

Full instructions are included in the recipe below. But as a quick overview, to make this recipe for beef stroganoff we will simply…

Cook the noodles:First, heat the water for your pasta to cook, then cook the pasta until al dente and drain. (I recommend adding the pasta at the same that that you add in the beef stock in Step 4 for optimal timing.) Sauté the steak:While the pasta water is heating, sauté the steak in a single layer (you may need to do this in two batches) until browned, then transfer to a clean plate. Sauté the veggies:Next, in that same pan, sauté the onions, mushrooms and garlic until browned. Then we will add in some wine to deglaze and lift up all of those flavorful brown bits that are stuck to the bottom of the pan. Finish the sauce: And while the wine is deglazing the pan, we’ll whisk together the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce and flour. Then pour the mixture into the sauté pan and let it simmer for a bit, add in the steak and Greek yogurt, and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve: Then serve it up nice and hot over noodles, rice or poleta, sprinkled with a bit of parsley if you would like, and enjoy!

Beef Stroganoff Variations:

This classic beef stroganoff recipe is quite flexible, so feel free to customize the ingredients as you wish! For example, you could also…

Add extra veggies: Feel free to add any other stir-fry-friendly veggies that you love to the veggie sauté. For example, asparagus, bell peppers, or broccoli would all be delicious additions.

Feel free to add any other stir-fry-friendly veggies that you love to the veggie sauté. For example, asparagus, bell peppers, or broccoli would all be delicious additions. Add extra heat: If you would like to give the sauce a bit of a kick, add in a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes.

If you would like to give the sauce a bit of a kick, add in a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. Use ground beef: You could also swap ground beef for the steak if you would like to make this a ground beef stroganoff recipe.

You could also swap ground beef for the steak if you would like to make this a ground beef stroganoff recipe. Use a different protein: Or if steak isn’t your thing, this recipe is would also be delicious with chicken, pork or tofu.

Or if steak isn’t your thing, this recipe is would also be delicious with chicken, pork or tofu. Make it gluten-free: To make gluten-free beef stroganoff, you can either swap a1-to-1 gluten-free flour for the all-purpose flour. Or alternately, you can choose to thicken the sauce with a cornstarch slurry (equal parts cornstarch and cold water that have been whisked together), adding in a tablespoon at a time while the sauce is simmering until it reaches your desired level of thickness.

To make gluten-free beef stroganoff, you can either swap a1-to-1 gluten-free flour for the all-purpose flour. Or alternately, you can choose to thicken the sauce with a cornstarch slurry (equal parts cornstarch and cold water that have been whisked together), adding in a tablespoon at a time while the sauce is simmering until it reaches your desired level of thickness. Make it vegetarian: My husband and I are also big fans of this vegetarian mushroom stroganoff recipe .

What To Serve With Beef Stroganoff:

Here’s what I love to serve with this beef stroganoff recipe:

Green salad: A simple green salad, such as my everyday salad .

A simple green salad, such as my . Side of veggies: Such as roasted asparagus or roasted Brussels sprouts .

Such as or . Wine: It’s the perfect occasion to drink the rest of that bottle of crisp white wine that you used earlier in the recipe. Or of course, any full-bodied red would also taste delicious with the steak.

It’s the perfect occasion to drink the rest of that bottle of crisp white wine that you used earlier in the recipe. Or of course, any full-bodied red would also taste delicious with the steak. Dessert: And if you would like to balance out the savory with some sweet, you can’t go wrong with any of the cookies or dessert recipes on Gimme Some Oven.

1 pound uncooked wide egg noodles

pound uncooked wide egg noodles 1/4 cup butter, divided

butter, divided 1 1/2 pounds thinly-sliced steak (I recommend flank steak)

pounds thinly-sliced steak (I recommend flank steak) fine sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper

1 small whiteonion, thinly sliced

small whiteonion, thinly sliced 1 pound sliced mushrooms(I used a mix of button and baby bella mushrooms)

pound sliced mushrooms(I used a mix of button and baby bella mushrooms) 4 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

cloves garlic, minced or pressed 1/2 cup dry white wine*

dry white wine* 1 1/2 cups beef stock

beef stock 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Worcestershire sauce 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

all-purpose flour 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream

plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream chopped fresh parsley(optional) Instructions Cook the noodles: Cook egg noodles in a large stockpot of generously-salted water until they are al dente, according to package instructions, then drain. (For optimal timing, I recommend adding the egg noodles to the boiling water at the same time that you begin Step 4, listed below.) Sauté the steak: Meanwhile, as your pasta water is coming to a boil, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the steak in a single layer, seasoned with a few generous pinches of salt and pepper, and let it cook undisturbed for about 3 minutes to get a good sear. Flip the steak, and cook on the other side until browned, another 2-3 minutes. Then remove steak from pan with a slotted spoon, transfer to a clean plate, and set aside. (If your pan is not big enough to fit all of the steak in a single layer, cook half of the steak in 1 tablespoon of butter. Then repeat with a second batch.) Sauté the veggies: Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter to the sauté pan. Once it has melted, add the onions and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add mushrooms and sauté for an additional 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the mushrooms are cooked and the onions are soft. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Then add the white wine and deglaze the pan by using your cooking spoon to scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Let the mixture cook down for an additional 3 minutes. Finish the sauce: While the wine cooks down, whisk together the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce and flour until smooth in a separate bowl. Pour the beef stock mixture into the sauté pan, stir to combine, then let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the Greek yogurt (or sour cream) and cooked steak until combined. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper if needed. Serve: Serve warm over egg noodles, garnished with a sprinkle of parsley and an extra twist of black pepper, if desired. Equipment Beef Stock Buy Now → Worcestershire Sauce Buy Now → Nonstick Pans Buy Now → Notes Wine substitute:If you prefer not to cook with white wine, you can just add in an extra 1/2 cup of beef stock instead.