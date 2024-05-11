Potato Frittata Recipe (2024)

Potato Frittata Recipe – oh-so-hearty and delicious breakfast potato that comes with sauteed vegetables and crumbled bacon bits, too. Filling, simple to prepare, and utterly delicious. Best for breakfast/brunch and even for dinner, too! Are you a big fan of eggy breakfast? Well, most of us do. I mean, how can you not love anything egg for breakfast? It’s perhaps one of the best breakfasts to kickstart your day! Now when you combine eggs with other breakfast staples like potato and bacon, well, that is like the heartiest breakfast in the world. Luckily, I’m sharing with you today this Potato Frittata recipe that belongs to our all-time breakfast favorites. It’s reminiscent of Spanish Tortilla or Tortilla de Papas, which I had during one of our European vacations.

What Is a Frittata?

Frittata is an Italian egg-based dish that is closely similar to an omelet or crustless quiche and even scrambled eggs. Furthermore, frittata also features additional ingredients such as meat, cheese, and vegetables. Over the years, frittata has become Italy’s version of an open-face omelet.

What’s the Difference Between an Omelet and a Frittata?

And off we go to one of the burning questions in the culinary world!

If you ask me, there’s a silver lining that differentiates the two. But we do know that both of them aren’t just perfect for breakfast but also as a main dish for dinner, too. However, to point out the difference between the two, you can read the following below:

In making an omelet, the eggs are whisked just until blended, while in a frittata, the egg mixture is beaten vigorously to create that custard-like base. Omelet’s filling is sprinkled over the top as it cooks, whereas the frittata’s filling is either mixed with the egg or topped before pouring in the egg mixture. Both sides of the frittata are cooked, while for an omelet, only the underside touches the pan. A frittata is cooked over low heat, while an omelet is cooked quickly on high heat. Omelets are French, while frittatas are Italian.

How To Make A Frittata

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Peel and thinly slice potatoes circularly. In an oven-safe 10-inch skillet or cast iron pan, pan fry bacon over medium heat until slightly crispy, turning bacon after about 5 minutes.Remove the bacon and place it on a plate lined with a paper towel to drain off bacon grease.

Drain out bacon grease from the skillet leaving about 1 tablespoon. Add in onions, garlic, thyme, and bell pepper and saute till fragrant and the onion is translucent. Take out veggies, place on a plate, and set aside. Add oil to the skillet, followed by potatoes. Season with salt and pepper and cook covered for about 10-12 minutes flipping over halfway through until the potatoes are fork tender.

Take out some of the potatoes, leaving a layer at the bottom of the pan. Top the potatoes with half of the sauteed veggies and some crumbled bacon. Top veggies with a layer of potatoes and repeat the process until you have a final layer of potatoes on the top.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, Creole seasoning, hot sauce, green onions, salt, and pepper until fully combined. Pour egg mixture over potatoes. Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes or until the eggs are set. Serve warm.

Is Frittata the Same as a Quiche?

It all boils down to CRUST! Although you’ve probably read online about “crustless quiche”, traditionally, quiches have a crust. It could be a store-bought or homemade crust that is pre-baked before you pour in the custard’s wet mixture. Frittata, on the other hand, is like the crustless version of quiche.

Can I Cook Frittata on the Stovetop?

“But, Imma, I don’t have an oven. Can I make a frittata on my stove instead?” ABSOLUTELY! Traditionally frittatas start on the stove and finished in the oven using the same skillet. This is to ensure that it’s beautifully slow-cooked all the way through.

In planning to cook a frittata on a stovetop, make sure that you use a non-stick pan and a silicon or wooden spatula to carefully flip the frittata as we need to cook both sides of the mixture. Just follow the steps below until the baking part. Instead, cook this mixture on low heat until golden brown and flip it, then cook the other side.

Note: Please take note that it can get trickier when flipping the frittata compared to just letting the heat circulate in an oven and cook both sides of it.

Can You Freeze Potato Frittata?

Yes, you can. This makes it easier for you to enjoy a hearty breakfast or brunch with little prep time. A word of caution, though, you need to make sure though that the frittata’s internal temperature will reach 160 degrees F/71 degrees C when it’s cooked. This is to ensure that the eggs are completely set.

Let the frittata cool down completely on a cooling rack before you wrap it all up and place it in the freezer for several hours until solid. Then transfer it to a freezer bag and store it in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Storing in the Fridge.For leftovers or to make the frittata a day in advance, let it cool first to room temperature before you store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.

How Do You Reheat a Frittata?

To reheat a frittata, thaw your frozen frittata in the fridge overnightor to room temperature (if refrigerated). I highly recommend reheating a frittata though in an oven to more or less preserve its texture. Preheat your oven to 350 F, then wrap the frittata tightly with aluminum foil and reheat in the oven for about 20 minutes.

What to Serve With a Frittata

Whether you’re having a “Friday Frittata” (this should be a thing) or “Sunday Frittata”, this breakfast (and dinner) recipe is sure to delight you and your family, especially when served along with these other scrumptious dishes:

Fresh Fruit

Buttermilk Biscuits

Garlic Bread

Oven Baked Bacon

Fluffy Pancakes

Roasted Brussel Sprouts or broccoli (for dinner)

Green Beans and Bacon

Caesar Salad

More Satisfying Egg Breakfast Ideas

Croque Madame

Potato Pancakes

Baked Plantain Frittata (with video)

Spinach Quiche

Cloud Bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

Sweet Plantain Hash and Eggs

German Pancakes

Watch How to Make It

[adthrive-in-post-video-player video-id=”sUQwxcRT” upload-date=”2023-02-07T11:14:40.000Z” name=”POTATO FRITATA SQR.mp4″ description=”Potato Frittata is an oh-so-hearty and delicious breakfast with potatoes, sauteed vegetables, and crumbled bacon bits. Filling, simple to prepare, and utterly delicious. Best for breakfast/brunch and even for dinner, too!” player-type=”collapse” override-embed=”false”]