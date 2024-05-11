Crustless Asparagus Quiche Recipe - Cookin Canuck (2024)

Published: Apr 11, 2022 · Modified: Mar 20, 2024 by Dara · This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. · 15 Comments

Celebrate the arrival of spring with this easy crustless asparagus quiche recipe. You’ll never guess what the secret ingredient is to lighten it up!



This Crustless Asparagus Quiche is a great way to celebrate the return of springtime vegetables. Not only does it make a pretty presentation and pack flavor into every bite, but it’s a breeze to put together since there’s no pastry to deal with. Perfect for brunch or dinner. Or serve it for Easter brunch alongside a plateful of Easter bunny deviled eggs and hot cross buns.

Up until last spring, my husband and I were the only asparagus lovers in our house, but then my older son saw the green light and started to ask for extra asparagus spears at dinnertime. Three down, one to go. Now it’s just the younger one that we have to bring over to the green side!

Since he's a lover of all-things-curry, I might be able to sway him with my 5-Ingredient Asparagus with Curry Sauce. If that doesn't do the trick, I call in the surefire winner...my favorite rice noodle recipe.

ASPARAGUS: I opt for thinner spears because they tend to be more tender. However, any thickness will work – just adjust the blanching time so that the asparagus is just tender when removed from the water.

I opt for thinner spears because they tend to be more tender. However, any thickness will work – just adjust the blanching time so that the asparagus is just tender when removed from the water. EGGS: I use a mixture of egg and egg whites, but opting for all whole eggs works, too. Six eggs should do the trick.

I use a mixture of egg and egg whites, but opting for all whole eggs works, too. Six eggs should do the trick. THYME: Dried thyme is a good accompaniment for asparagus. Oregano would also work well in this recipe.

Dried thyme is a good accompaniment for asparagus. Oregano would also work well in this recipe. COTTAGE CHEESE: The secret ingredient - low fat cottage cheese! I promise that your family will never know it’s there. It’s a great way to add some creaminess to the egg mixture while keeping the fat grams low.

The secret ingredient - low fat cottage cheese! I promise that your family will never know it’s there. It’s a great way to add some creaminess to the egg mixture while keeping the fat grams low. FETA CHEESE: Just a couple of tablespoons are all you need for that distinctive tangy feta flavor. If you aren’t a fan of feta, try soft goat cheese (chevre), Cheddar cheese or Gruyere cheese.

What’s to love about this recipe ▪️FLAVOR: Fresh asparagus, thyme and tangy feta cheese blend perfectly with eggs in any form. The simple flavors really shine in this recipe.

▪️MAKE-AHEAD: Prep the ingredients ahead of time and bake right before serving. Leftover pieces can also be reheated in the microwave.

▪️LIGHT & HEALTHY: This crustless quiche recipe is low in carbohydrates, lower in fat than quiche with a pie crust and heavy cream, a good hit of protein to start the day, and a dose of fiber from the asparagus.

TRIM THE ASPARAGUS: Snap off the tough ends of the asparagus spears. Cut the spears into 1-inch pieces. BLANCH THE ASPARAGUS: Start by blanching the asparagus in a large saucepan of salted boiling water. The thinner the asparagus, the shorter the cooking time. The asparagus should be barely tender when pierced with a fork. DRAIN & COOL: Once the asparagus is tender, drain it and the cooking water in a colander and immediately rinse with very cold water. Alternatively, plunge the asparagus into a bowl ice water to stop it from cooking further. PREP THE EGG MIXTURE: Whisk the eggs vigorously with the cottage cheese to break up any big lumps. It’s okay if there are still some small lumps left in the mixture. Season with thyme, salt and pepper. ASSEMBLE THE QUICHE: Pour the egg mixture into a prepared 9-inch pie plate. Sprinkle the asparagus pieces throughout the egg mixture, then top with the feta cheese. BAKE: Bake the quiche until the egg is just set. When a small, sharp knife is inserted into the center of the quiche, it should come out clean. Cooking time is about 30 minutes.

Fresh fruit and toast work well as breakfast accompaniments. My family will never turn down a fruit salad!

If saving the quiche for lunch or dinner, we like to serve it with a green salad or Mediterranean cucumber salad and some slices of a crusty loaf of bread. Brush the slices of bread with olive oil, sprinkle on some rosemary and Parmesan cheese, and pop them into the oven (on a baking sheet) for 5 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions Can crustless quiche be made ahead of time? Yes! That’s the beauty of crustless quiches or any baked egg dishes, like these make-ahead baked eggs with sausage or caprese-inspired baked eggs. Once the leftovers are cool, cover them with plastic wrap or transfer to an airtight container, and refrigerate. To reheat, cut off a piece of the quiche and place it on a microwave-proof plate. Pop it into the microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute, or until hot. It should heat up quickly. See Also 8 Easy and Healthy Crock Pot Recipes for Weight Loss | AvocaduEgg Roll in a Bowl RecipeWhite Chicken Chili Recipe | Whole30 Paleo | My Life Well LovedKeto Coconut Curry Chicken - Recipe - Diet Doctor Another option is to prep the ingredients ahead of time – blanch the asparagus and whisk the egg mixture – then bake right before serving. How long does quiche last in the fridge? The shelf-life of quiche in the fridge ranges depending on the ingredients used. However, a general guideline is to store it for 3 to 4 days maximum.

Crustless Asparagus Quiche Recipe with Feta Cheese Celebrate the arrival of spring with this easy crustless asparagus quiche recipe. You’ll never guess what the secret ingredient is to lighten it up! 4.65 from 17 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Breakfast Cuisine: French Keyword: Gluten Free, Vegetarian Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Cook Time: 32 minutes minutes Total Time: 42 minutes minutes Servings: 6 Servings Calories: 107.7kcal Author: Dara Michalski | Cookin' Canuck Ingredients 8 ounces asparagus preferably thin spears, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 eggs

4 egg whites

¼ cup water

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese See Also Whole Roasted Chicken Recipe - How to Roast a Chicken! Instructions Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly coat a 9-inch pie dish with cooking spray.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the asparagus pieces and cook until tender when pierced with a fork, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain into a colander and rinse with cold water.

In a large bowl, combine the eggs, egg whites, water, thyme, cottage cheese, salt and pepper. Whisk vigorously to break up the cottage cheese.

Pour the egg mixture into the prepared pie dish. Sprinkle the asparagus throughout the egg mixture, then top with the feta cheese.

Bake until the the egg is just set and a small, sharp knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes.

Tried this recipe?If you make this recipe, I'd love to see it on Instagram! Just use the hashtag #COOKINCANUCK and I'll be sure to find it.

This post was originally published on March 7, 2016 and updated on April 11, 2022.

