Date Bar Recipe - My Blessed Life™ (2024)

My family first experienced Date Bars when my dad brought the recipe home from a trip to Canada many years ago. I recently created my own date bar version by adding vanilla and dried cranberries. My hubs and Ridley loved the date bars’ gooey texture and rich flavor which pairs perfectly with a glass of milk.





Date Bar Recipe 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup chopped dates

1/4 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a medium bowl. Add dates, cranberries and walnuts. Stir until well mixed. Beat eggs until foamy. Add vanilla to eggs. Then add egg mixture to dry ingredients. Stir well. The batter will be thick. Place batter into a greased 8″ square baking dish. Bake for 25-30 minute until center is set. Cool completely. Cut into bars. Try to refrain from eating the entire pan. 🙂



Do you like dates? Or dislike dates? I know some people don’t care for dates, but this recipe isn’t super date-ish. I hope you will try it especially with Fall right around the corner. It’s just perfect!

