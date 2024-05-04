Date Bar Recipe - My Blessed Life™ (2024)

/ Recipes
My family first experienced Date Bars when my dad brought the recipe home from a trip to Canada many years ago. I recently created my own date bar version by adding vanilla and dried cranberries. My hubs and Ridley loved the date bars’ gooey texture and rich flavor which pairs perfectly with a glass of milk.
Date Bar Recipe
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup chopped dates
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a medium bowl. Add dates, cranberries and walnuts. Stir until well mixed. Beat eggs until foamy. Add vanilla to eggs. Then add egg mixture to dry ingredients. Stir well. The batter will be thick.
Place batter into a greased 8″ square baking dish. Bake for 25-30 minute until center is set.
Cool completely. Cut into bars.
Try to refrain from eating the entire pan. 🙂
Do you like dates? Or dislike dates? I know some people don’t care for dates, but this recipe isn’t super date-ish. I hope you will try it especially with Fall right around the corner. It’s just perfect!
XO
*****
Growing up we had a place that made banana date shakes. I’ll be trying your recipe, looks fantastic.
My mom would make these every single fall. They make me think of her and of a fun time of the year. Thanks for jogging my memory. Great recipe!
~FringeGirl
Yummmmm, Myra! These look so good!
I love dates in baked goods. I have an old recipe for “Skillet Cookies” for which the main ingredient is dates, but they’re so cumbersome to make. Give me a good bar cookie any time!
I love your blog Myra… this is a beautiful pic of the squares. I follow your blog from Canada so this was neat to see 🙂 I love dates too… my favorite way to eat them is to slice them open a bit and then stuff them with cream cheese. You can’t stop with just one!!! 🙂
I actually love dates! These bars look amazing
I love dates! I will have to make this – the picture is making me drool!
I’m not a big date person, but these sound amazing, Myra!!
Made this last week had to stop myself from eating them all so put some in the freezer
I want one for breakfast!
These are great for back to school!
These look wonderful, but does anyone have any suggestions for how to lower the sugar in these? With so many dates and 1 cup of sugar I’m afraid that these would be way too sweet.
You are more than welcome to cut the sugar! 🙂 I use raw sugar that is much less “sweet” than white sugar. I didn’t get any “too sweet” feedback from all the people who test-tasted for me, but definitely go for less! 🙂
I found a recipe similar to this one that other day that I am going to try out but instead of the flour it is quinoa. Quinoa, dates, honey, nuts and nut butter to make a protein bar. Sounds and looks delicious!
Oooo, yum! That sounds delicious!
These look so delicious, cant wait to try them!
Hi Myra, I found your blog through pinterest and I couldn’t wait to try your cranberry date bars. Well I did, and love them! It is such a simple recipe but oh so delicious. I actually made them for a bake exchange and cooked them in mini muffin tins and then drizzled the tops with white chocolate. They were a big hit. So thank you for sharing, they will be a go to recipe for any event around here. 🙂
Cheers, Shawna
Love this recipe! https://bubbies.com
