7 Holiday Spiced Nuts Recipes (2024)

It's hard to choose just one of these co*cktail party snacks! Enjoy these holiday spiced nuts recipes with your family and friends.

Make a batch of this holiday nut mix for a quick and easy party snack. Add seasoned honey, drizzle over mixed nuts and bake in the oven. Ready in less than half an hour.

A small bowl of these salty, smoky Spanish Spiced Almonds tapas, known as Almendras Fritas in Spain, makes a great shared starter or a happy hour snack. Serve these spiced nuts at a tapas party! Delightfully addictive!

This recipe for caramel spiced pecans makes sweet and salty crunchy pecans with a chilli powder kick! Here's a quick recipe for a holiday treat,for gift-giving or to use as a salad topper. Ready in about 20 minutes.

Warm fall spices make these low-carb roasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans a sugar-free treat! Serve these party nuts as a low-carb snack, as a topping for yogurt and berries, or add to a salad.

Mixed party nuts, spiced with gingerbread spice, coconut sugar, paprika and pepper. Sweet and spicy! These gingerbread spiced nuts make a great party snack or hostess gift.

This Sweet and Spicy Pretzel and Nut Snack Mix is a popular co*cktail mix to make and have on hand for holiday snacking! Combine nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, maple syrup and flaky sea salt with pretzels. Addictive!

Make this easy 4-ingredient Espresso Glazed Holiday Nut Mix as gifts for friends and family. These party nuts are a popular snack at holiday parties or game day get-togethers.

Yes, spiced nuts freeze well. You can store them in freezer-safe containers for up to 3 months or so.

You can make them at least two weeks in advance if you store them in an airtight container.

Spiced nuts make healthy salad toppers, too. For example, Caramel Spiced Pecans are delicious on this popular Butternut Squash Salad with Cranberries and Feta. Or try Pumpkin Spice Pecans on Fennel Apple Chicken Salad or Quinoa Salad with Cranberries and Pears.

If you make them ahead of time, you'll always have a snack mix ready for unexpected company. They're quick and easy to make at the last minute, too. These can be ready to eat in 20 minutes or less!

Serve party nuts to your friends as a co*cktail snack, or as a finger food appetizer. Give them as gifts, wrapped in small boxes, bags or jars. These spiced nuts recipes make irresistibly sweet or savoury party snacks. Best of all, they can be made well in advance of your get-together.

Everyone loves snack mixes during the holidays!Easy finger food appetizersand party nuts are always popular at party time. Here is my collection of 7 Holiday Spiced Nuts recipes to spice up your holiday entertaining. Sweet, salty, and savoury, there is a recipe here that's just right for you!

Spread the nuts out in a single layer on a baking sheet and place them in a 350°F oven. Toast them for eight to 10 minutes, stirring them once or twice, until they're fragrant and warmed through.

Pecans, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, and pistachios are easy to crack and are plentiful this time of year. While a bit more challenging to crack, Brazil nuts provide a nutritious snack.

Microwave the nuts at one-minute intervals, stirring in between until evenly toasted and golden. Depending on the amount of nuts you're working with, this takes between three and eight minutes or so, and the results are more even and better-flavored than anything you can get out of a skillet or toaster oven.

A heart-healthy snack, bulk nuts can become rancid quickly if not stored correctly. Especially when exposed to heat because of their high fat content. Once the oils in nuts go bad and they become rancid, there's no fixing them.

Just mix in peanuts (or your favorite nuts) with a variety of dried fruit (such as cranberries, raisins, pineapple, bananas or apricots), dark chocolate bits and whole-grain oat squares.

Cheese and nuts share multiple characteristics that make the combination blend perfectly. The two have rich aromas, texture, and flavors but also have significant contrasting elements like creaminess versus crunch.

Christmas nut gift baskets are a good gift for family and friends that approach life in a practical way. They would most likely appreciate holiday nuts gifts that include traditional and familiar nuts such as pecans, cashews, walnuts or a basic nut mix.

North American crooners sing of “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire” and nuts have long been used as edible decorations on Christmas trees.

Pack of cashews, almonds & pistachios, juicy flame raisins, cranberries, and a handful of caramelised almonds.