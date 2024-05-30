7 Holiday Spiced Nuts Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Elaine · This post may contain Amazon affiliate links · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This blog generates income via ads · Leave a Comment
Everyone loves snack mixes during the holidays!Easy finger food appetizersand party nuts are always popular at party time. Here is my collection of 7 Holiday Spiced Nuts recipes to spice up your holiday entertaining. Sweet, salty, and savoury, there is a recipe here that's just right for you!
Make your own spiced nuts!
Serve party nuts to your friends as a co*cktail snack, or as a finger food appetizer. Give them as gifts, wrapped in small boxes, bags or jars. These spiced nuts recipes make irresistibly sweet or savoury party snacks. Best of all, they can be made well in advance of your get-together.
If you make them ahead of time, you'll always have a snack mix ready for unexpected company. They're quick and easy to make at the last minute, too. These can be ready to eat in 20 minutes or less!
Spiced nuts make healthy salad toppers, too. For example, Caramel Spiced Pecans are delicious on this popular Butternut Squash Salad with Cranberries and Feta. Or try Pumpkin Spice Pecans on Fennel Apple Chicken Salad or Quinoa Salad with Cranberries and Pears.
Spiced nuts have so many uses
Make a batch or two for
- finger food appetizers
- co*cktail snacks
- hostess, teacher or neighbour gifts
- salad toppers
- healthier snacks for the holidays
❓Frequently Asked Questions about Spiced Nuts
How long will spiced nuts or party nuts stay fresh?
You can make them at least two weeks in advance if you store them in an airtight container.
Can you freeze spiced nuts?
Yes, spiced nuts freeze well. You can store them in freezer-safe containers for up to 3 months or so.
Click on the green button below each photo to take you directly to the recipe!
Espresso Glazed Holiday Nut Mix
Espresso Glazed Holiday Nut Mix
Make this easy 4-ingredient Espresso Glazed Holiday Nut Mix as gifts for friends and family. These party nuts are a popular snack at holiday parties or game day get-togethers.
Espresso Glazed Holiday Nut Mix
Sweet and Spicy Pretzel Nut Snack Mix
Sweet and Spicy Pretzel and Nut Snack Mix
This Sweet and Spicy Pretzel and Nut Snack Mix is a popular co*cktail mix to make and have on hand for holiday snacking! Combine nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, cayenne, maple syrup and flaky sea salt with pretzels. Addictive!
Sweet and Spicy Pretzel and Nut Snack Mix
Gingerbread Spiced Nuts
Sweet and Spicy Gingerbread Spiced Nuts
Mixed party nuts, spiced with gingerbread spice, coconut sugar, paprika and pepper. Sweet and spicy! These gingerbread spiced nuts make a great party snack or hostess gift.
Sweet and Spicy Gingerbread Spiced Nuts
Low-Carb Roasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans
Low-Carb Roasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans
Warm fall spices make these low-carb roasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans a sugar-free treat! Serve these party nuts as a low-carb snack, as a topping for yogurt and berries, or add to a salad.
Low-Carb Roasted Pumpkin Spice Pecans
20-Minute Caramel Spiced Pecans
20 minute Caramel Spiced Pecans
This recipe for caramel spiced pecans makes sweet and salty crunchy pecans with a chilli powder kick! Here's a quick recipe for a holiday treat,for gift-giving or to use as a salad topper. Ready in about 20 minutes.
20 minute Caramel Spiced Pecans
Spanish Spiced Almonds (Almendras Fritas)
Spanish Spiced Almonds (Almendras Fritas)
A small bowl of these salty, smoky Spanish Spiced Almonds tapas, known as Almendras Fritas in Spain, makes a great shared starter or a happy hour snack. Serve these spiced nuts at a tapas party! Delightfully addictive!
Spanish Spiced Almonds (Almendras Fritas)
Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Nuts-my favourite!
Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Nuts
Make a batch of this holiday nut mix for a quick and easy party snack. Add seasoned honey, drizzle over mixed nuts and bake in the oven. Ready in less than half an hour.
Sweet and Spicy Rosemary Nuts
It's hard to choose just one of these co*cktail party snacks! Enjoy these holiday spiced nuts recipes with your family and friends.
When you make one of these spiced nuts recipes, please leave a comment below. Subscribe to my newsletter and have new recipes delivered straight to your inbox once a week.
