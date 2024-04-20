Philly Cheesesteak Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

Philly Cheesesteak with tender ribeye steak, melted gooey provolone, and caramelized onions hugged by a toasted garlic butter hoagie roll. This is the classic way to make a Philly Cheesesteak sandwich!

We love re-creating restaurant-quality sandwiches like French Dip and Burgers! This Cheesesteak recipe is easier than you think. Watch the video tutorial below and you’ll know why everyone is talking about it.

What is a Philly Cheesesteak?

Philly Cheesesteak is a sandwich made with super thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onion, and provolone cheese. That simple combination is the original classic as made popular on the East Coast. The Philly Cheesesteak has been modified on the West Coast to include bell peppers and mushrooms but a true “Philly” only has steak, onion and cheese served over a roll.

Which Cut of Beef Should I Use?

Ribeye is the steak of choice for Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. It is well-marbled and tender when cooked. Another cut that we have used with great results is flank steak which is lean but very tender when cut against the grain. You will need a little extra oil on your cooking surface if using flank steak.

The Best Cheese for Philly Cheesesteak:

The most popular cheese is mild provolone. We have tested a variety of provolone brands and the only one we didn’t enjoy was “aged” provolone from Costco. The flavor of aged provolone cheese was overpowering. Another popular option is white American cheese. Some restaurants in Philadelphia add a Velveeta-like cheese but we like provolone best.

Pro-Tips for Thinly Slicing Beef:

The key to a great cheesesteak is super thinly sliced pieces of beef. For easier slicing, cover and freeze your steak for 30-40 minutes (freeze a thicker steak for 40 minutes and a thinner steak for 30 minutes). Cut away any excess fat and silver skin (if present) then use a sharp knife to thinly slice against the grain. Watch Natasha demonstrate this in the video tutorial below.

Time Saving Tip: Ask your butcher to super thinly slice your beef. If you pre-plan this, they could place the steak in the freezer while you do your shopping to achieve those paper-thin slices.

How to Make Philly Cheesesteak:

This is one of our easiest sandwich recipes with quick prep and even faster cooking. It is a 30-minute meal. You can cook this on the stove-top, flat cooktop or griddle.

Butter hoagie rolls, dice onion and thinly slice beef Sautee onions and remove Sautee beef until cooked through and add back onions Divide into 4 portions, top each with 2 slices cheese Cover with buns and scrape into buns with a spatula

Creative Ways to Serve Philly Cheesesteak:

If you’re craving that beefy cheesy filling and want to skip the bun, there are so many fun ways to serve this mix including some fantastic keto (low carb) Philly Cheese Steak ideas!

Over Cooked Pasta or stuffed into Shell Pasta

Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

(Low Carb) Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Bell Peppers

(Low Carb) Stuffed into Portobello Mushrooms

Watch Natasha Make Philly Cheesesteak:



Philly Cheesesteak 4.97 from 671 votes Author: Natasha Kravchuk Philly Cheesesteak with tender ribeye steak, melted gooey provolone, and caramelized onions hugged by a toasted garlic butter hoagie roll. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 13 minutes mins Total Time: 28 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 4 people 1 lb Ribeye steak , trimmed and thinly sliced*

, 1/2 tsp Sea salt or to taste

1/2 tsp Black pepper , or to taste

, 1 sweet onion , (large), diced

, 8 slices provolone cheese , mild (not aged provolone)

, 4 Hoagie Rolls , sliced 3/4 through

, 2 Tbsp unsalted butter , softened

, 1 garlic clove , pressed

, 2-4 Tbsp mayonnaise , or to taste Instructions Slice hoagie rolls 3/4 of the way through with a serrated knife. Dice onions and thinly slice beef.*

In a small bowl, stir together 2 Tbsp softened butter with 1 pressed garlic clove. Spread garlic butter onto the cut sides of 4 hoagie roll. Toast the buns on a large skillet, flat cooktop or griddle on medium heat until golden brown then set aside.

Add 1 Tbsp oil to your pan/cooktop and sautee diced onions until caramelized then transfer to a bowl.

Increase to high heat and add 1 Tbsp oil. Spread the super thinly sliced steak in an even layer. Let brown for a couple of minutes undisturbed then flip and season with 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp black pepper. Sautee until steak is fully cooked through then stir in the caramelized onions.

Divide into 4 even portions and top each with 2 slices of cheese and turn off the heat so the cheese will melt without overcooking the meat.

Spread a thin layer of mayo on the toasted side of each roll. Working with one portion at a time, place a toasted bun over each portion and use a spatula to scrape the cheesy beef into your bun as you flip it over. Serve warm. Notes *For easier slicing, cover and freeze your steak for 30-40 minutes (freeze a thicker steak 40 min and a thinner steak 30 min). Nutrition Per Serving 732kcal Calories40g Carbs43g Protein44g Fat21g Saturated Fat126mg Cholesterol1184mg Sodium480mg Potassium2g Fiber9g Sugar687IU Vitamin A4mg Vitamin C454mg Calcium13mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Facts Philly Cheesesteak Amount per Serving Calories 732 % Daily Value* Fat 44 g 68 % Saturated Fat 21 g 131 % Cholesterol 126 mg 42 % Sodium 1184 mg 51 % Potassium 480 mg 14 % Carbohydrates 40 g 13 % Fiber 2 g 8 % Sugar 9 g 10 % Protein 43 g 86 % Vitamin A 687 IU 14 % Vitamin C 4 mg 5 % Calcium 454 mg 45 % Iron 13 mg 72 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Main Course Cuisine: American Keyword: philly cheesesteak Skill Level: Easy Cost to Make: $$ Calories: 732