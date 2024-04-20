Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jennifer Banz· 48 Comments
Servings: 16
Cals: 120
Fat:
Carbs:
Fiber:
Protein:
Time: 10 minutes mins
This ketogenic fat bomb recipe has all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. A super easy keto and low carb snack.
I couldn't let this holiday season pass without something gingerbread flavored so I whipped up this Fat Bomb Recipe!
I love to keep fat bombs on hand for a quick bite to keep me from getting hangry.
You can call these fat bombs, energy bites, energy balls, no bake cookies, or sugar free cookies. No matter what you call them, they are delicious!
These little bites have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. They are so good cold out of the fridge!
Speaking of cookies, these are very similar to my most popular recipe on my website, my low carb cookies / low carb butter cookie energy bites!
The ingredients used in this fat bomb recipe are:
- Almond flour
- Swerve sweetener
- ground ginger
- ground cinnamon
- nutmeg
- melted butter
- molasses (optional)
- kosher salt
All I did was mix all of my dry ingredients together, then added the melted butter and molasses. The batter is quite thick because you want it to stick together so it can be formed into balls.
I used a small cookie scoop to scoop out the batter and then rolled them into balls. I then put them in an air tight container in the refrigerator. All of these fat bomb recipes are great to have on hand so I don't make any bad decisions when I am hungry.
I love making different flavors of these fat bombs. Here is a pumpkin cheesecake energy bite that I made during pumpkin season!
What other flavors of fat bombs would you like to see on the blog? Let me know in the comments!
Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe
These fat bomb recipes have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. The best part is they are low carb and ready in 10 minutes!
Course: Breakfast, Dessert
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 16
Calories: 120
Author: Jennifer Banz
Ingredients
- 2 cups Finely ground almond flour
- ⅔ cup sugar free granulated sweetener (see my favorite on Amazon)
- 1 teaspoon Ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon Ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon Ground nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt
- 6 Tablespoons Melted butter
- 1 teaspoon Molasses, (optional)
Instructions
Add all of the dry ingredients to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the melted butter and molasses to form a thick dough. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out a portion of dough and roll it into a ball. Place the balls in an air tight container and refrigerate for 1 hour. Keep in the refrigerator for snacking! Makes 16 balls
Notes
Per fat bomb: 120 calories / 11g fat / 3.5g carbs / 1.5g fiber / 3g protein
- I put molasses as optional because that is not usually something most people keep in their pantry. If you leave it out, the fat bombs might be a little less rich in gingerbread flavor but it will not be a significant difference.
Nutrition per serving
Calories: 120
Nutrition is provided as a courtesy only. Please re-calculate on your own with the ingredients and amounts you used for the most accurate data.
Reader Interactions
Comments
Tracy Crider says
Added half a block of cream cheese💜 Amazing
Reply
Alainna says
Are the carbs listed net carbs or total carbs? (Has the fiber been subtracted yet for net carbs?)See AlsoKladdkaka Recipe (gluten-free, vegan options) - Texanerin BakingPaleo Fig Newtons Recipe (Gluten Free) | A Clean BakeHow I Live a Life without Cheese: Ideas, Recipes & MorePaleo Cinnamon Rolls Recipe
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Total
Reply
Terri says
Gingerbread cookies are my absolute favorite, but when I started keto 10 months ago, I knew the traditional cookies could no longer be in my wheelhouse. Along comes Jen and the recipe for these delicious fat bombs!
I do have a question, though. When you mix all the dry ingredients with the butter and the molasses, did you use an electric mixer? I mixed the "dough" by hand and my final product was like wet sand and very difficult to shape into balls. They still taste good!!
Reply
Stacy says
Ginger thin cookies is my problem on keto. I see the gingerbread fat bombs, but I don't like anything cold but ice cream. Can the fat bombs be put in the oven? Or do you have a ginger cookie recipe. Love you recipes and Thanks a bunch
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I think if you take my recipe for keto chocolate chip cookies, remove the chocolate chips and add the spices from the gingerbread fat bombs, that would make a nice ginger cookie.
Reply
Jane says
These really hit the spot for sweetness. So glad at this option. I upped the ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg. No molasses. Is the carb count absent molasses? Anyway, we love them frozen!
Reply
Heather says
It's my third time making these and I figured it was time to comment. Follow the exact measurements of the recipes but used 1/2 swerve brown sugar and 1/2 swerve granulated sugar along with softened butter. The texture and taste is just like amazing homemade buttery cookie dough. They are so good, thank you for sharing
Reply
Sharon says
Hi Jennifer, what is sprinkled on these in the picture please? Id like to try that and make these for work. Please advise and thank you!
Reply
jenniferbanz says
It is ground pumpkin seeds
Reply
Hannah says
Could these be made with self raising wholemeal flour instead of almond flour? And applesauce instead of butter?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I think wholemeal flour needs to be cooked if I'm not mistaken.
Reply
Tracy says
Mine turned out just like the photo! I used butter - not coconut oil... I also did add molasses. They freeze well and stay together. Very happy with these. Thank you for the recipe.
Reply
Tracie says
I'm so sad at how these turned out! I used melted ghee instead of butter, slightly reduced the (fine, unbleached) almond flour and granulated Swerve, and included a teaspoon of molasses. Texture was like damp beach sand. Added another 1.5 Tbsp of ghee, no improvement. In desperation, I added about 2 Tbsp of coconut oil, now it was wet beach sand. Maybe if I used coconut flour and powdered sugar it would come out a less grainy texture. The flavor is delicious, though.
Reply
GreensAndNettles says
Maybe using powdered (not granulated) Swerve would have been a better texture ?
Reply
Marina says
This recipe looked great... until I started calculating the nutrition and making it. When making this, the dough did not stick together so I added more butter. After doubling the amount of butter it finally began to stick together. After the trouble of making it, I calculated the nutrition online and it does not match what is listed here- I believe that the nutrition facts here do not include the carbs from the swerve... If you are on keto and carefully counting carbs, make sure to calculate yours before making this recipe. instead of like me who did it after, and now I cant even eat them because they go over my carb count 🙁 They did taste good though!
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Hi, Marina. Swerve is made with erythritol which is not calculated in the carb count as erythritol is a sugar alcohol and is not absorbed by the body.
Reply
Steve says
This is true by multiple keto sources
rachel says
these are good i made mine with apple pie spice
Reply
jenniferbanz says
That sounds delicious!
Reply
Tonia says
I have a dumb question, if yiy wanted to take these to work go eat as a mid-afternoon snack and you did not have a refrigerator, would they be a soupy mess?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I think they would hold up fine as long as your office isn't too hot. They will be a little soft. I wouldn't leave them out more than a day though because of the butter.
Reply
Shannon says
Any thoughts on how to use coconut flour instead of almond flour (allergic). Saw the one comment that said they used less almond flour and then eyeballed the coconut flour but I can’t really use any almond. I have a conversion chart that says to half the flour and + 4 eggs but I do t want to use raw eggs.
Reply
jenniferbanz says
You would need much less coconut flour, about 1/3 of the amount
Reply
Cheryl says
These are wonderful! I wonder what a mixture of swerve granular & the swerve brown would be like. Idk, maybe next time... because, oh, there will be a next time?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I bet that would be great!
Reply
LoriLewWho says
This is the 3rd week in a row that I have made these!! Thank you for this great recipe!!! It satisfies my sweet tooth that I have mid day!!!
Reply
Janet Adey says
Just made these -dough tastes lovely! I had to add a lot more butter in though and I measured everything out. I did have to use a granulated sweetener though could that have made a difference?
Reply
Christina says
Can the butter be subbed with butter flavor coconut oil? I’m alleric to dairy.. which breaks my heart ?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
That should work just fine!
Reply
Kat says
I ran the ingrediants - not the molasses --for carbs-- the results for 1 serving carbs 13.0, fiber 1.5. Site was SparkPeople.
What calculator did you use which resulted in 3.5 carbs per serving?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
My guess is that it calculated the Swerve in the carb count but the sugar alcohols should be deducted. The only main thing with carbs is the almond flour (24 net carbs) and the molasses (5 net carbs). That would be for the whole recipe.
Reply
Bryce says
These are delicious!! Thank you! I add 1 Tbsp of ginger and 1 tbsp of cinnamon for extra spice. So good, and a special treat for my keto lifestyle.
Reply
Raina says
My favorite fat bomb. I like them with my coffee or tea.
The perfect recipe. I’ve tried varying the ingredients, never as good. Thank you, you save the day!
Reply
jenniferbanz says
I am so glad you like them!
Reply
Maureen fanta says
What.
I don't usually leave comments, but dang. These little balls were exactly what I needed. I haven't had much trouble sticking to keto, but I'll admit I got a little bitter and sad whenever I'd stop somewhere for coffee and have to pass on the pumpkin loaf. Anyway, these ginger balls are definitely doing the trick. Thanks for the recipe.
Reply
jenniferbanz says
SO GLAD YOU LIKED THEM!
Reply
Michelle says
Does the nutrition information include the molasses? How would it change if the molasses were left out?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
It does
Reply
Jude says
Which Swerve - granulated or powdered, please?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Either will work in this recipe
Reply
Beth says
Does your nutritional breakdown include the optional molasses?
Reply
jenniferbanz says
yes
Reply
sp4rkl3z says
These hit the spot!! I used a tad less almond flour and eye balled some coconut flour till the texture was right and also added clove and cayenne pepper for additional spice and heat...new favorite fat bomb!
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Cayenne sounds like a great addition!
Reply
Tricia says
I made these tonight! I'm just waiting for them to get out of the fridge. I put in 1/16 teaspoon of allspice as well because I love that spice in gingerbread. I also substituted Xylitol for the Swerve, so I think they are a little more dry than they should be as I heard Xylitol has that affect on baked goods, but I can't wait to try them!
Reply
Tinaja says
Wow, these are exactly what I’ve been craving. I ate a gingerbread-style oatmeal every morning for breakfast, and I miss it so much. These give me the flavor, a decadent texture, low carbs, good fats, and no grains.
Thank you so much!
Reply
jenniferbanz says
Love to hear that, Tinaja!
Reply