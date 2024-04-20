Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Jennifer Banz· 48 Comments

Servings: 16

Cals: 120

Fat:

Carbs:

Fiber:

Protein:

Time: 10 minutes mins

This ketogenic fat bomb recipe has all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. A super easy keto and low carb snack.

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (1)

I couldn't let this holiday season pass without something gingerbread flavored so I whipped up this Fat Bomb Recipe!

I love to keep fat bombs on hand for a quick bite to keep me from getting hangry.

You can call these fat bombs, energy bites, energy balls, no bake cookies, or sugar free cookies. No matter what you call them, they are delicious!

These little bites have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. They are so good cold out of the fridge!

Speaking of cookies, these are very similar to my most popular recipe on my website, my low carb cookies / low carb butter cookie energy bites!

The ingredients used in this fat bomb recipe are:

All I did was mix all of my dry ingredients together, then added the melted butter and molasses. The batter is quite thick because you want it to stick together so it can be formed into balls.

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (3)

I used a small cookie scoop to scoop out the batter and then rolled them into balls. I then put them in an air tight container in the refrigerator. All of these fat bomb recipes are great to have on hand so I don't make any bad decisions when I am hungry.

I love making different flavors of these fat bombs. Here is a pumpkin cheesecake energy bite that I made during pumpkin season!

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (4)

What other flavors of fat bombs would you like to see on the blog? Let me know in the comments!

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (5)

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe

These fat bomb recipes have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. The best part is they are low carb and ready in 10 minutes!

4.72 from 14 votes

Course: Breakfast, Dessert

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes minutes

Servings: 16

Calories: 120

Author: Jennifer Banz

Ingredients

Instructions

  • Add all of the dry ingredients to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the melted butter and molasses to form a thick dough. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out a portion of dough and roll it into a ball. Place the balls in an air tight container and refrigerate for 1 hour. Keep in the refrigerator for snacking! Makes 16 balls

Notes

Per fat bomb: 120 calories / 11g fat / 3.5g carbs / 1.5g fiber / 3g protein

  • I put molasses as optional because that is not usually something most people keep in their pantry. If you leave it out, the fat bombs might be a little less rich in gingerbread flavor but it will not be a significant difference.

Servings: 16

Nutrition per serving

Calories: 120

Nutrition is provided as a courtesy only. Please re-calculate on your own with the ingredients and amounts you used for the most accurate data.

Keyword :gluten free, recipe for gingerbread fat bombs

Reader Interactions

Comments

    Leave a Comment & Rating!

  1. Tracy Crider says

    Added half a block of cream cheese💜 Amazing

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      Total

      Reply

  3. Terri says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (10)
    Gingerbread cookies are my absolute favorite, but when I started keto 10 months ago, I knew the traditional cookies could no longer be in my wheelhouse. Along comes Jen and the recipe for these delicious fat bombs!
    I do have a question, though. When you mix all the dry ingredients with the butter and the molasses, did you use an electric mixer? I mixed the "dough" by hand and my final product was like wet sand and very difficult to shape into balls. They still taste good!!

    Reply

  4. Stacy says

    Ginger thin cookies is my problem on keto. I see the gingerbread fat bombs, but I don't like anything cold but ice cream. Can the fat bombs be put in the oven? Or do you have a ginger cookie recipe. Love you recipes and Thanks a bunch

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      I think if you take my recipe for keto chocolate chip cookies, remove the chocolate chips and add the spices from the gingerbread fat bombs, that would make a nice ginger cookie.

      Reply

  5. Jane says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (11)
    These really hit the spot for sweetness. So glad at this option. I upped the ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg. No molasses. Is the carb count absent molasses? Anyway, we love them frozen!

    Reply

  6. Heather says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (12)
    It's my third time making these and I figured it was time to comment. Follow the exact measurements of the recipes but used 1/2 swerve brown sugar and 1/2 swerve granulated sugar along with softened butter. The texture and taste is just like amazing homemade buttery cookie dough. They are so good, thank you for sharing

    Reply

  7. Sharon says

    Hi Jennifer, what is sprinkled on these in the picture please? Id like to try that and make these for work. Please advise and thank you!

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      It is ground pumpkin seeds

      Reply

  8. Hannah says

    Could these be made with self raising wholemeal flour instead of almond flour? And applesauce instead of butter?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      I think wholemeal flour needs to be cooked if I'm not mistaken.

      Reply

  9. Tracy says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (13)
    Mine turned out just like the photo! I used butter - not coconut oil... I also did add molasses. They freeze well and stay together. Very happy with these. Thank you for the recipe.

    Reply

  10. Tracie says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (14)
    I'm so sad at how these turned out! I used melted ghee instead of butter, slightly reduced the (fine, unbleached) almond flour and granulated Swerve, and included a teaspoon of molasses. Texture was like damp beach sand. Added another 1.5 Tbsp of ghee, no improvement. In desperation, I added about 2 Tbsp of coconut oil, now it was wet beach sand. Maybe if I used coconut flour and powdered sugar it would come out a less grainy texture. The flavor is delicious, though.

    Reply

    • GreensAndNettles says

      Maybe using powdered (not granulated) Swerve would have been a better texture ?

      Reply

  11. Marina says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (15)
    This recipe looked great... until I started calculating the nutrition and making it. When making this, the dough did not stick together so I added more butter. After doubling the amount of butter it finally began to stick together. After the trouble of making it, I calculated the nutrition online and it does not match what is listed here- I believe that the nutrition facts here do not include the carbs from the swerve... If you are on keto and carefully counting carbs, make sure to calculate yours before making this recipe. instead of like me who did it after, and now I cant even eat them because they go over my carb count 🙁 They did taste good though!

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      Hi, Marina. Swerve is made with erythritol which is not calculated in the carb count as erythritol is a sugar alcohol and is not absorbed by the body.

      Reply

  12. rachel says

    these are good i made mine with apple pie spice

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      That sounds delicious!

      Reply

  13. Tonia says

    I have a dumb question, if yiy wanted to take these to work go eat as a mid-afternoon snack and you did not have a refrigerator, would they be a soupy mess?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      I think they would hold up fine as long as your office isn't too hot. They will be a little soft. I wouldn't leave them out more than a day though because of the butter.

      Reply

  14. Shannon says

    Any thoughts on how to use coconut flour instead of almond flour (allergic). Saw the one comment that said they used less almond flour and then eyeballed the coconut flour but I can’t really use any almond. I have a conversion chart that says to half the flour and + 4 eggs but I do t want to use raw eggs.

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      You would need much less coconut flour, about 1/3 of the amount

      Reply

  15. Cheryl says

    These are wonderful! I wonder what a mixture of swerve granular & the swerve brown would be like. Idk, maybe next time... because, oh, there will be a next time?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      I bet that would be great!

      Reply

  16. LoriLewWho says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (16)
    This is the 3rd week in a row that I have made these!! Thank you for this great recipe!!! It satisfies my sweet tooth that I have mid day!!!

    Reply

  17. Janet Adey says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (17)
    Just made these -dough tastes lovely! I had to add a lot more butter in though and I measured everything out. I did have to use a granulated sweetener though could that have made a difference?

    Reply

  18. Christina says

    Can the butter be subbed with butter flavor coconut oil? I’m alleric to dairy.. which breaks my heart ?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      That should work just fine!

      Reply

  19. Kat says

    I ran the ingrediants - not the molasses --for carbs-- the results for 1 serving carbs 13.0, fiber 1.5. Site was SparkPeople.

    What calculator did you use which resulted in 3.5 carbs per serving?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      My guess is that it calculated the Swerve in the carb count but the sugar alcohols should be deducted. The only main thing with carbs is the almond flour (24 net carbs) and the molasses (5 net carbs). That would be for the whole recipe.

      Reply

  20. Bryce says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (18)
    These are delicious!! Thank you! I add 1 Tbsp of ginger and 1 tbsp of cinnamon for extra spice. So good, and a special treat for my keto lifestyle.

    Reply

  21. Raina says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (19)
    My favorite fat bomb. I like them with my coffee or tea.
    The perfect recipe. I’ve tried varying the ingredients, never as good. Thank you, you save the day!

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      I am so glad you like them!

      Reply

  22. Maureen fanta says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (20)
    What.

    I don't usually leave comments, but dang. These little balls were exactly what I needed. I haven't had much trouble sticking to keto, but I'll admit I got a little bitter and sad whenever I'd stop somewhere for coffee and have to pass on the pumpkin loaf. Anyway, these ginger balls are definitely doing the trick. Thanks for the recipe.

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      SO GLAD YOU LIKED THEM!

      Reply

  23. Michelle says

    Does the nutrition information include the molasses? How would it change if the molasses were left out?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      It does

      Reply

  24. Jude says

    Which Swerve - granulated or powdered, please?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      Either will work in this recipe

      Reply

  25. Beth says

    Does your nutritional breakdown include the optional molasses?

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      yes

      Reply

  26. sp4rkl3z says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (21)
    These hit the spot!! I used a tad less almond flour and eye balled some coconut flour till the texture was right and also added clove and cayenne pepper for additional spice and heat...new favorite fat bomb!

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      Cayenne sounds like a great addition!

      Reply

  27. Tricia says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (22)
    I made these tonight! I'm just waiting for them to get out of the fridge. I put in 1/16 teaspoon of allspice as well because I love that spice in gingerbread. I also substituted Xylitol for the Swerve, so I think they are a little more dry than they should be as I heard Xylitol has that affect on baked goods, but I can't wait to try them!

    Reply

  28. Tinaja says

    Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (23)
    Wow, these are exactly what I’ve been craving. I ate a gingerbread-style oatmeal every morning for breakfast, and I miss it so much. These give me the flavor, a decadent texture, low carbs, good fats, and no grains.
    Thank you so much!

    Reply

    • jenniferbanz says

      Love to hear that, Tinaja!

      Reply

