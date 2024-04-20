Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe • Low Carb with Jennifer (2024)

Servings: 16 | Cals: 120 | Fat: | Carbs: | Fiber: | Protein: | Time: 10 minutes mins Jump to RecipePin for Later

This ketogenic fat bomb recipe has all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. A super easy keto and low carb snack.

I couldn't let this holiday season pass without something gingerbread flavored so I whipped up this Fat Bomb Recipe!

I love to keep fat bombs on hand for a quick bite to keep me from getting hangry.

You can call these fat bombs, energy bites, energy balls, no bake cookies, or sugar free cookies. No matter what you call them, they are delicious!

These little bites have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. They are so good cold out of the fridge!

Speaking of cookies, these are very similar to my most popular recipe on my website, my low carb cookies / low carb butter cookie energy bites!

The ingredients used in this fat bomb recipe are:

All I did was mix all of my dry ingredients together, then added the melted butter and molasses. The batter is quite thick because you want it to stick together so it can be formed into balls.

I used a small cookie scoop to scoop out the batter and then rolled them into balls. I then put them in an air tight container in the refrigerator. All of these fat bomb recipes are great to have on hand so I don't make any bad decisions when I am hungry.

What other flavors of fat bombs would you like to see on the blog? Let me know in the comments!

Gingerbread Fat Bombs Recipe These fat bomb recipes have all of the flavors of a gingerbread cookie with none of the carbs. The best part is they are low carb and ready in 10 minutes! 4.72 from 14 votes Course: Breakfast, Dessert Cuisine: American Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 16 Calories: 120 Author: Jennifer Banz This post may contain affiliate links Ingredients 2 cups Finely ground almond flour

⅔ cup sugar free granulated sweetener (see my favorite on Amazon)

1 teaspoon Ground ginger

½ teaspoon Ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon Ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon Kosher salt

6 Tablespoons Melted butter

1 teaspoon Molasses , (optional) Instructions Add all of the dry ingredients to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine. Stir in the melted butter and molasses to form a thick dough. Using a small cookie scoop, scoop out a portion of dough and roll it into a ball. Place the balls in an air tight container and refrigerate for 1 hour. Keep in the refrigerator for snacking! Makes 16 balls Notes Per fat bomb: 120 calories / 11g fat / 3.5g carbs / 1.5g fiber / 3g protein I put molasses as optional because that is not usually something most people keep in their pantry. If you leave it out, the fat bombs might be a little less rich in gingerbread flavor but it will not be a significant difference. Servings: 16 Nutrition per serving Calories: 120 Nutrition is provided as a courtesy only. Please re-calculate on your own with the ingredients and amounts you used for the most accurate data. Keyword :gluten free, recipe for gingerbread fat bombs

