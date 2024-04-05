Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (2024)

True privacy
Connect securely
Access the content you love
Lightning-fast browsing
Avast SecureLine VPN gives you instant privacy, robust security, and total freedom on your phone and Android TV with a single tap. Get industry-leading privacy and security on up to ten Android devices at once with the best VPN for Android. Start your free trial of Avast SecureLine VPN today.
The benefits of Avast SecureLine VPN for Android
Instant anonymity
Stay private online with a shared virtual IP address that prevents anyone from peeking at your online activity.
Security on demand
Encrypt your internet connection on any network, even unsecured public Wi-Fi, with a single tap.
Super-fast streaming
Choose from hundreds of optimized servers and forget about buffering streams and laggy gameplay.
Streaming on Android TV
Stream your favorite TV shows and movies on Android TV with unlimited bandwidth.
Instant kill switch
Automatically disconnect your device from the internet if your VPN connection is unstable.
Lightning-fast speeds
With servers optimized for speed, you can stream, game, and download with the best Android VPN.
The best VPN for Android, by the numbers
Avast SecureLine VPN for Android is a leading Android VPN in more ways than one. Get world-class privacy and security, anywhere you go.
256-bit
AES encryption
Keep hackers away from your data with bank-grade encryption of your internet connection.
700
servers in 34 countries
Protect your privacy with a virtual IP address on any of our lightning-fast servers.
2 GB
per second
Connect with speeds of up to 2 Gbps, with average speeds of 450-600 Mbps, even during peak demand.
10
devices at once
Protect up to 10 Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS devices at once with just a single account.
Effortlessly secure your Android phone and TV
Securely encrypt your data on any network with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android. When you’re connected to any of our global servers, you’ll enjoy true privacy and anonymity with a virtual shared IP address in your chosen location.
Always connect to the fastest server
We’ll connect you in less than a second to the fastest available server at any time, based on your location.
Instantly travel around the world
With 55 locations around the world, including dedicated servers for streaming, you’re always within reach of your favorite content.
Stay private and secure with always-on protection
Connect automatically whenever your phone is online, or when joining new Wi-Fi networks. That way, you’ll never miss out on super-secure 256-bit AES encryption.
Get a VPN on any device, not just Android
With a single Avast SecureLine VPN account, you can protect up to ten devices, in any combination. Enjoy all the benefits of our Android VPN, no matter what’s in your pocket or on your desk.
WINDOWS
MAC
IPHONE/IPAD
Protect your privacy and stream securely on your PC with a free VPN for Windows.
Stay anonymous online and keep hackers away from your data on macOS with Avast SecureLine VPN for Mac.
Hide your IP address and turn any unsecured public Wi-Fi into an encrypted internet connection with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS.
Try Avast SecureLine VPN for Android for free
Wherever you’re headed, make sure you stay protected with the best Android VPN available. Take control of your privacy and keep hackers out with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android. Try our VPN for free today.
FAQs
Is a VPN for Android safe?
What does a VPN do on Android?
How do I set up a VPN on my Android phone?
How do I use a VPN on Android?
What is the best VPN for Android?
Does Android have a built-in VPN?
Do I need a VPN for my Android phone?
How do I know if my Android VPN works?
If you’ve chosen to use a VPN from a reputable and trustworthy provider, then yes — using a VPN on your Android is absolutely safe. The privacy and security benefits of a good VPN mean that you’re often safer with one than without.
An Android VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the VPN server. That means that all the internet traffic coming to and from your Android will be protected by the VPN’s encryption. The connection hides your real IP address as well.
Simply download and install your Android VPN from Google Play. Many commercial VPNs, including Avast SecureLine VPN, are extremely easy to set up and start using. In fact, setting up a VPN has never been simpler.
Once you’ve installed a VPN on your Android, all you need to do is connect. If you want to connect to a specific server, you should be able to do that right from your VPN’s home screen. That’s a great way to get unlimited streaming, enjoy secure gaming, and get around content blocks while traveling abroad.
The best VPN for Android includes bank-grade encryption, enhanced privacy features such as IP address sharing, and multi-platform compatibility that also allows simultaneous VPN connections on PC, Mac, and iOS. Avast SecureLine VPN gives you all that and more, so you can enjoy unlimited bandwidth via a secure connection to lightning-fast VPN servers on all your devices.
Android has a built-in VPN client that supports VPN protocols including PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, and IPSec. But if you want to connect to a US VPN server, select other specific server locations, or use additional VPN protocols, you need a dedicated Android VPN app like Avast SecureLine VPN.
To stay private online, you need a VPN whenever you connect to the internet, and your Android phone is no exception. VPNs also help with streaming, avoiding geoblocking and other content restrictions, keeping you safe on public Wi-Fi, protecting against identity theft, and preventing your online activity from being tracked by third-parties.
You can check whether your Android VPN is working by looking up your IP address while your VPN connection is active. You can find your IP address by searching “what is my IP” in Google — if the result matches the virtual IP address displayed by your VPN, then your VPN is working fine, and your true IP address is hidden.
System requirements
Google Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21) or higher
Internet connection to download, activate, and use the VPN service