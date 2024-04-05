Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (2024)

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (1) True privacy

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (2) Connect securely

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (3) Access the content you love

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (4) Lightning-fast browsing

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (5)

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (6)

Avast SecureLine VPN gives you instant privacy, robust security, and total freedom on your phone and Android TV with a single tap. Get industry-leading privacy and security on up to ten Android devices at once with the best VPN for Android. Start your free trial of Avast SecureLine VPN today.

The benefits of Avast SecureLine VPN for Android

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (7)

Instant anonymity

Stay private online with a shared virtual IP address that prevents anyone from peeking at your online activity.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (8)

Security on demand

Encrypt your internet connection on any network, even unsecured public Wi-Fi, with a single tap.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (9)

Super-fast streaming

Choose from hundreds of optimized servers and forget about buffering streams and laggy gameplay.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (10)

Streaming on Android TV

Stream your favorite TV shows and movies on Android TV with unlimited bandwidth.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (11)

Instant kill switch

Automatically disconnect your device from the internet if your VPN connection is unstable.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (12)

Lightning-fast speeds

With servers optimized for speed, you can stream, game, and download with the best Android VPN.

Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (13)

    The best VPN for Android, by the numbers

    Avast SecureLine VPN for Android is a leading Android VPN in more ways than one. Get world-class privacy and security, anywhere you go.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (19)

    256-bit

    AES encryption

    Keep hackers away from your data with bank-grade encryption of your internet connection.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (20)

    700

    servers in 34 countries

    Protect your privacy with a virtual IP address on any of our lightning-fast servers.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (21)

    2 GB

    per second

    Connect with speeds of up to 2 Gbps, with average speeds of 450-600 Mbps, even during peak demand.

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (22)

    10

    devices at once

    Protect up to 10 Android, Windows, macOS, and iOS devices at once with just a single account.

    Effortlessly secure your Android phone and TV

    Securely encrypt your data on any network with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android. When you’re connected to any of our global servers, you’ll enjoy true privacy and anonymity with a virtual shared IP address in your chosen location.

    Always connect to the fastest server

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (23)

    Instantly travel around the world

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (24)

    Stay private and secure with always-on protection

    Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (25)

      Get a VPN on any device, not just Android

      With a single Avast SecureLine VPN account, you can protect up to ten devices, in any combination. Enjoy all the benefits of our Android VPN, no matter what’s in your pocket or on your desk.

      WINDOWS

      MAC

      IPHONE/IPAD

      Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (26)

      Protect your privacy and stream securely on your PC with a free VPN for Windows.

      Stay anonymous online and keep hackers away from your data on macOS with Avast SecureLine VPN for Mac.

      Hide your IP address and turn any unsecured public Wi-Fi into an encrypted internet connection with Avast SecureLine VPN for iOS.

      Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (27)

      Try Avast SecureLine VPN for Android for free

      Wherever you’re headed, make sure you stay protected with the best Android VPN available. Take control of your privacy and keep hackers out with Avast SecureLine VPN for Android. Try our VPN for free today.

      FAQs

      Is a VPN for Android safe?

      If you’ve chosen to use a VPN from a reputable and trustworthy provider, then yes — using a VPN on your Android is absolutely safe. The privacy and security benefits of a good VPN mean that you’re often safer with one than without.

      What does a VPN do on Android?

      An Android VPN creates a secure, encrypted connection between your device and the VPN server. That means that all the internet traffic coming to and from your Android will be protected by the VPN’s encryption. The connection hides your real IP address as well.

      How do I set up a VPN on my Android phone?

      Simply download and install your Android VPN from Google Play. Many commercial VPNs, including Avast SecureLine VPN, are extremely easy to set up and start using. In fact, setting up a VPN has never been simpler.

      How do I use a VPN on Android?

      Once you’ve installed a VPN on your Android, all you need to do is connect. If you want to connect to a specific server, you should be able to do that right from your VPN’s home screen. That’s a great way to get unlimited streaming, enjoy secure gaming, and get around content blocks while traveling abroad.

      What is the best VPN for Android?

      The best VPN for Android includes bank-grade encryption, enhanced privacy features such as IP address sharing, and multi-platform compatibility that also allows simultaneous VPN connections on PC, Mac, and iOS. Avast SecureLine VPN gives you all that and more, so you can enjoy unlimited bandwidth via a secure connection to lightning-fast VPN servers on all your devices.

      Does Android have a built-in VPN?

      Android has a built-in VPN client that supports VPN protocols including PPTP, L2TP/IPSec, and IPSec. But if you want to connect to a US VPN server, select other specific server locations, or use additional VPN protocols, you need a dedicated Android VPN app like Avast SecureLine VPN.

      Do I need a VPN for my Android phone?

      To stay private online, you need a VPN whenever you connect to the internet, and your Android phone is no exception. VPNs also help with streaming, avoiding geoblocking and other content restrictions, keeping you safe on public Wi-Fi, protecting against identity theft, and preventing your online activity from being tracked by third-parties.

      How do I know if my Android VPN works?

      You can check whether your Android VPN is working by looking up your IP address while your VPN connection is active. You can find your IP address by searching “what is my IP” in Google — if the result matches the virtual IP address displayed by your VPN, then your VPN is working fine, and your true IP address is hidden.

      System requirements

      Google Android 5.0 (Lollipop, API 21) or higher

      Internet connection to download, activate, and use the VPN service

      Download Avast SecureLine VPN for Android (2024)
