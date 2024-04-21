Daily Meal | Cooking Tips, Restaurants, Food Reviews, Recipes (2024)

Kitchen
What That Reserve Label Means On Your Bottle Of Wine
Patrick Bauman
Understanding wine labels can enhance your wine-drinking experience from the year to the variety. What does that reserve label mean on your bottle of wine?
Exclusives
The Dessert Wine Sommelier Doreen Winkler Says Skeptics Should Try
Stacie Adams
For those hesitant to give dessert wines a try, sommelier Doreen Winkler has a few recommendations that will allow skeptics to experience the best available.
Kitchen
BBQ Sauce Is Your Secret For A Totally Upgraded Chicken Salad
Camryn Teder
There are many spices and dressings you can use to elevate chicken salad. One such underrated choice you should try mixing into your next batch is BBQ sauce.
Culture
Frank Sinatra's Favorite Martini Was All About The Ice
Ariana DiValentino
Along with socializing, famed Rat Packer Frank Sinatra liked his co*cktails. When it came to his martinis, Ol' Blue Eyes' favorite was all about the ice.
Grocery
Could Costco Have Already Ditched Its New Food Court Cookie?
Matthew Wilson
Not long ago, Costco debuted an absolutely massive fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie. Is it possible the chain is thinking about replacing it already?
Kitchen
What To Be Mindful Of When Adding Pickled Jalapeños To Guacamole
Madalyn Mackarey
It's okay to get creative when making your next batch of guacamole. But not every ingredient swap is as simple as it sounds. Always read the label first.
Culture
Dom Pérignon: How The Iconic Champagne Got Its Name
C.A. Pinkham
The iconic Dom Pérignon champagne has a unique name, and the history behind its development explains where that name came from and its significance.
Kitchen
9 Tips For Taking Care Of Your Cutting Boards And Keeping Them Clean
Paula Beaton
Cutting boards are kitchen tools that deserve the same care and attention as all the others. Here's how to care for yours and keep them clean.
Culture
The Hawaiian Origins Of Classic Orange Chicken
Matthew Wilson
While you won't find orange chicken on any menus in China, it is a firm favorite of many Americans. Find out all about the origins of this sticky dish.
News
Why A Chicago Hotel Is Selling $187 Hot Dogs
Ariana DiValentino
One Chicago hotel will be selling $187 hot dogs this weekend. If money is no object, celebrate the Windy City's birthday with this gourmet meal.
News
Wendy's New Surge Pricing Model Is Bound To Ruffle Some Feathers
Stacie Adams
Significant changes will soon be underway at Wendy's. The fast food chain will roll out a new surge pricing model that is bound to ruffle some feathers.
Entertainment
Where Is Hell's Kitchen Winner Alex Belew Today?
Arianna Endicott
Alex Belew was already a highly decorated and accomplished chef before he appeared on Hell's Kitchen. But what happened after he won the competition in 2023?
Culture
The Origin Of Chewing Gum May Not Be What You Expect
Erin Metz
Chewing gum has come a long way since its tree bark roots, now arriving on shelves in strips wrapped in foil, smelling of sweet fruits and even desserts.
Culture
Why Macaroons Are A Go-To Passover Dessert
Madalyn Mackarey
Sometimes, it's a happy accident for foods to fit into the parameters of dietary restrictions. So is the case as to why macaroons are a go-to Passover dessert.
Grocery
Need An Entire Bucket Of Soy Sauce? Head To Your Nearest Costco Business Center
Alli Neal
Your local Costco business center could supply you with an entire bucket of soy sauce if you want one. Here's what you could do with all that soy sauce.
Kitchen
What Temperature Does Beer Usually Freeze At?
Patrick Bauman
How cold can your beer get before it freezes? Here's everything you need to know about the freezing temperatures of beer and other alcoholic beverages.
Kitchen
Hold On, Is Canned Tuna Cooked Or Raw?
Greta Pano
Canned tuna makes a tasty and quick meal whether served in a sandwich or salad. And since it's good to eat from the can, does that mean it's raw or cooked?
Grocery
Aldi's Savoritz Vs Ritz Crackers: Which Is Better?
Jenn Carnevale
Aldi's Savortiz crackers ape Ritz's classic, buttery goodness. But do they manage to dethrone Ritz as the cracker supreme? We're here to answer that question.
Kitchen
The Back Of Your Knife Is The Only Tool Needed For Scaling A Fish
Patrick Bauman
Scaling a fish isn't particularly complicated once you learn how to do it, but perfecting the skill takes time. Luckily, all you need is the back of your knife.
Kitchen
The Best Way To Store Donuts Overnight
Asia McLain
If there's any complaint about donuts, it's how difficult it can be to keep them fresh for long periods, and just how quickly they can go stale in the box.
Kitchen
Black Pepper Is The Unexpected Nutmeg Replacement You Need To Try
Allison Lindsey
Nutmeg is a classic spice used in sweet and savory dishes. But what to do if you are in the middle of a recipe and out of nutmeg? Grind some black peppercorns.
Kitchen
The 3 Phases Of Coffee Brewing You Should Know For The Perfect Cup
Lauren Schuster
Whether you're brewing a pour-over or French press coffee, it's important to follow the three phases. Here's what you need to know for a perfect cup.
Exclusives
KFC Chizza Review: It's A Fun Gimmick To Try Just Once
Michael Palan
KFC's new Chizza combines two favorites, fried chicken and pizza, into one dish, and while the end result is fun, it's nothing to write home about.
Kitchen
Grease Up Your Waffle Iron With Bacon Fat For Savory-Sweet Results
Michael Serrur
Waffles and bacon are a beloved brunch combination. So amp up that combo by using bacon grease on your waffle iron for savory-sweet perfection.
Restaurants
The Story Behind How White Castle Got Its Name
Matthew Wilson
Contrary to the images of medieval jousting the name White Castle conjures, there is a far more wholesome story behind how the chain got its name.
Grocery
Aldi's Breakfast Best Croissant Sandwiches Are An Outright Jimmy Dean Copycat
Wendy Mead
Aldi offers its customers a Breakfast Best-branded croissant sandwich, and consumers have noticed a striking similarity to a Jimmy Dean product.
Kitchen
A Loaf Pan Is Perfect For Personalized Lasagna In A Pinch
S. Ferrari
Lasagna may be a great choice for serving a crowd, but you can make a more compact version using a loaf pan whenever you're craving the dish.
Restaurants
The State That Houses Nearly 30% Of All Panda Express Locations
Will Godfrey
Panda Express has been a popular stop for speedy American-Chinese food since the 1980s. But there's one state that has far more locations than any other.
