Easy Apple Crisp Recipe (2024)

Everyone needs thiseasy apple crisp recipe! Originally called Amish Apple Goodie, you’ll fall in love with it’s oatmeal streuseltopping and1-bowl cleanup. It’s one of the best apple recipes to make during the apple picking season!
Do you love apples? I love them so much that Ideclaredlast week “apple week” in our house. Maddie and I spent the better part of 2 days baking up five fantastic apple desserts that we’ll be sharing with you over the next couple weeks.
This recipeI’m sharing with you today is one of the oldest recipes that I remember making in my 16+ years of marriage. I can remember being in the kitchen of our brand new house baking up this mouth-watering easy apple crisp.
Is apple crisp the same as apple crumble?
Apple crisp and apple crumble are generally the same. Often one or the other doesn’t include oats in the topping, but both are a dessert with apples on the bottom and a crumbly streusel on the top.
What are the best apples to use for apple crisp?
Granny Smith apples are known for being one of the best apples to bake with. Green apples are tart in flavor so they pair well with the sugar in recipes. If you can’t find Granny Smith, try Pink Lady, Honey Crisp or Empire.
How to Make Easy Apple Crisp
The first step to making apple crisp is to peel the apples. Do you have to peel the apples? Not necessarily, but the skins may loosen during baking and give your crisp a weird texture. We recommend peeling the apples.
How to Peel Apples Quickly
If you don’t have an apple peeler hand-crank machine, you’re going to want to get one. It makes apple desserts so much less of a hassle to make. It took us literally about 1-2 minutes to peel, core and slice our 4 Granny Smith apples with our handy peeler.
Another time saver? You can mix the streusel in the same bowl that you mix the apples in, leaving only one dirty dish for you to wash.
How do you make apple crisp topping?
It’s important to start with cold butter when you are making apple crumble topping. Make sure the butter is refrigerated…or you can even pop it into the freezer for a few minutes to ensure it is really cold.
Whisk together the sugar, flour, oats, baking soda and powder. Then use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients to get coarse crumbs.
Sprinkle over the top of the apples and bake! Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. I’m pretty sure it will be one of your new fall favorites!
Easy Apple Crisp
Everyone needs an easy apple crisp recipe! Originally called Amish Apple Goodie, you’ll fall in love with it’s oatmeal streusel topping and 1-bowl cleanup.
Servings 9
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 35 minutes minutes
Total Time 50 minutes minutes
Ingredients
For the filling:
- 4 cups Granny Smith apples peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
For the streusel:
- 1/2 cup old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 cup cold butter
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Spray an 8×8 pan with cooking spray.
Place the peeled and sliced apples in a medium-size bowl. Sprinkle the sugar, flour, salt and cinnamon over the apples and mix. 4 cups Granny Smith apples, ½ cup granulated sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Pour the apple filling into the prepared pan.
Using the same bowl that you mixed the apples in, combine the oats, brown sugar, flour, soda and baking powder. ½ cup old-fashioned oats, ½ cup brown sugar, ½ cup all-purpose flour, ¼ teaspoon baking soda, ¼ teaspoon baking powder,
Using a pastry blender, cut in the butter until the mixture is crumbly. ¼ cup cold butter
Sprinkle the oat streusel on top of the apple mixture and pat it down firmly.
Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes or until it is golden brown. Serve with milk or ice cream.
Notes
The calories shown are based on the recipe serving 9, with 1 serving being 1/9 of the crisp. Since different brands of ingredients have different nutritional information, the calories shown are just an estimate. **We are not dietitians and recommend you seek a nutritionist for exact nutritional information.**
Nutrition
Calories: 212kcal | Carbohydrates: 40g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 5g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 144mg | Potassium: 110mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 28g | Vitamin A: 190IU | Vitamin C: 2.6mg | Calcium: 24mg | Iron: 0.7mg
Author Julie Clark
Course Dessert
Cuisine American
Calories 212
Keyword apple crumble, apple desserts, fall dessert, streusel topping
Recipe from Amish Cooking Cookbook
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use Splenda instead of sugar?
You can use Splenda or monk fruit to sweetened the apples which will cut down on calories. For the topping, we recommend the Splenda brown sugar blend.
Can I use instant oatmeal instead of old fashioned oats?
Yes, the streusel topping will just have a different texture.
Can I use pears instead of apples?
Yes! We’ve used pears and peaches for this recipe.
Can I add nuts?
Yes. You can add pecans or walnuts.
Can I make this in a pie plate with a pie crust to be an Apple Crumble Pie?
Yes! That would be a great idea.
Do you have to refrigerate apple crisp?
We’ve let this sit out overnight, but if you are going to keep it longer than that, I recommend refrigerating.