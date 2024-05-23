Easy Apple Crisp Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy.

Everyone needs thiseasy apple crisp recipe! Originally called Amish Apple Goodie, you’ll fall in love with it’s oatmeal streuseltopping and1-bowl cleanup. It’s one of the best apple recipes to make during the apple picking season!

Do you love apples? I love them so much that Ideclaredlast week “apple week” in our house. Maddie and I spent the better part of 2 days baking up five fantastic apple desserts that we’ll be sharing with you over the next couple weeks.

This recipeI’m sharing with you today is one of the oldest recipes that I remember making in my 16+ years of marriage. I can remember being in the kitchen of our brand new house baking up this mouth-watering easy apple crisp.

Is apple crisp the same as apple crumble?

Apple crisp and apple crumble are generally the same. Often one or the other doesn’t include oats in the topping, but both are a dessert with apples on the bottom and a crumbly streusel on the top.

What are the best apples to use for apple crisp?

Granny Smith apples are known for being one of the best apples to bake with. Green apples are tart in flavor so they pair well with the sugar in recipes. If you can’t find Granny Smith, try Pink Lady, Honey Crisp or Empire.

How to Make Easy Apple Crisp

The first step to making apple crisp is to peel the apples. Do you have to peel the apples? Not necessarily, but the skins may loosen during baking and give your crisp a weird texture. We recommend peeling the apples.

How to Peel Apples Quickly

If you don’t have an apple peeler hand-crank machine, you’re going to want to get one. It makes apple desserts so much less of a hassle to make. It took us literally about 1-2 minutes to peel, core and slice our 4 Granny Smith apples with our handy peeler.

Another time saver? You can mix the streusel in the same bowl that you mix the apples in, leaving only one dirty dish for you to wash.

How do you make apple crisp topping?

It’s important to start with cold butter when you are making apple crumble topping. Make sure the butter is refrigerated…or you can even pop it into the freezer for a few minutes to ensure it is really cold.

Whisk together the sugar, flour, oats, baking soda and powder. Then use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut the cold butter into the dry ingredients to get coarse crumbs.

Sprinkle over the top of the apples and bake! Serve it warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. I’m pretty sure it will be one of your new fall favorites!

Recipe from Amish Cooking Cookbook

Frequently Asked Questions