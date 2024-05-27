The Best Super Bowl Recipes Ever - A Round Up of 40+ Recipes (2024)

The best Super Bowl recipes ever are now at your finger tips! Bite size finger food, burgers and sandwiches, dips and salsas and sweet treats all come together to create the perfect GAME DAY spread.

I have to admit, I am not a big TV sports fan. Don’t get me wrong, I love a good game in the ball park! Baseball, football, volleyball. But, wat ching sports on TV has never done anything for me. That is EXCEPT for the Super Bowl. I love to watch that game and of course have a really fun party.

Every one of my Super Bowl parties (whether planning for 2 or 22) has four food elements; bite size food, , and sweet treats! I have picked more than 40 of our favorites to help simplify your Super Bowl party planning. Go team!!!

With love from our Game Day Table to yours!

Click on the image or the link and it will open each one in a new tab. (The recipes are toward the bottom of the subsequent page)

Super Bowl Bite Size Food

Jalapeño Popper Cheesy Pretzel Bombs are a soft and chewy pretzel poppers stuffed with ooey

gooey cheese, crispy bacon and spicy jalapeños. This scrumptious

recipe is like nothing you have ever eaten before.

Chicken Parmesan Sliders

are sweet dinner rolls toasted with garlic butter and topped with

Parmesan cheese. Slices of pan fried chicken, marinara sauce and piles

of mozzarella cheese on top this picture perfect slider. It is heavenly

and party ready!

Buffalo Chicken Meatball Poppers

– do your kids devour wings? Packed w/ sausage & wing flavors

these are addictively popable! Made with chicken they are light,

flavorful and delicious. Make ahead, freeze, defrost and heat. Or pop them in the microwave.

Bite Size Cheesy Pepperoni Pizza Puffsin

30 Minutes are just like your favorite pizza in bite size! Can’t

get much more fun than that. Perfect for a game day or any day. They freeze perfectly. Spritz them with water

and either microwave them until heated or defrost and pop them in a

350°F oven for about 10 minutes.

Outrageously Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel Bombs are the perfect bite size appetizer to

impress your guests. Pretzel bites are loaded with cheddar cheese and

baked to perfection. All of this comes together in under an hour.

Jalapeño Popper Meatballs are incredibly moist flavorful and even better than the infamous appetizer. If your kids

love southwestern flavors they will devour these. Lightened up with

turkey they are sure to be moms favorite too. Perfect make ahead meal.

Freeze, defrost and reheat.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Pull Apart Bread… You can thank me later!

Green Chile and Cheese Sausage Poppers are perfectly flavored and pop-able for EVERY occasion.

Bite Size Bacon Double Cheeseburger Puffs tastes just like a burger in a bite size puff. They are soft, tender and a little buttery just like a hamburger bun.

Hooter’s Copycat Fried PicklesA

southern favorite; fried pickles are crisp and tangy. Crunchy dill

pickles are dipped in a moist tangy mixture and dredged in a perfectly

seasoned coating. Pickles are deep fried to a golden brown. Now you can

enjoy your favorite fried pickles at home with our simple recipe that

is ready in a snap!

Bacon. Cheddar. Ranch…. Need I say more??? This is dangerously good. Bacon Cheddar Ranch Pull Apart Bread is insanely addictively delish!

Looking for the perfect appetizer or game day food? These Balsamic Glazed Meatloaf Meatball Poppers surely fit the bill! Moist and flavorful meatballs hit the spot.

Sweet and Sour Meatball Poppers – perfect for every party or any dinner. So good, you can’t stop poppin’ ’em! Simple and delicious.

Potato skins with an amazing Italian twist. Packed with spices, sausage, cheese and sun-dried tomatoes they are undeniably delicious!

Baked Italian Chicken Meatball Poppers loaded with fresh flavor; garlic, onion, cheese, herbs and more. So, good you’ll keep poppin’ ’em.

Super Bowl Burgers & Sandwiches

Chipotle Bacon Monte Cristo Finger Sandwiches

are covered in cheese and lighted toasted to perfection. They are high

with your favorite Monte Cristo fixin’s and topped with bacon. Sure to

be a party favorite!

Everything you love about hot buffalo wings in one fabulously tasty burger, the Spicy Buffalo Wings Chicken Burger is a must on your to do list!

Smoky Chipotle Sloppy Joe’s are super meaty, saucy, smoky & have a little kick. The best Sloppy Joes you will ever eat. You’ll never buy a can again!

Zesty Italian Barbecue Pulled Chicken Sliders have amazing flavor. Cooked in a crock pot they take little work.

TSRI’s Barbecue Bacon Beer Cheddar Smokehouse Burger. Can you feel love for a burger? Well if you can this is the burger to love!

Simplified Bacon Monte Cristo Finger Sandwiches. Everyone will be devouring these, better make more.

Super Bowl Dips & Salsa

Applebee’s Spicy Queso Blanco Dip

is a creamy cheesy dip with a little kick! It’s

loaded with 2 cheeses, fresh herbs and just enough heat to make your

tongue tingle.

7 Layer Mexican Bean Dip features

layers of Mexican rice, beans, salsa verde, spicy chicken, enchilada

sauce and cheese cheese cheese!!! This dip is served at every party we

throw and there is never a drop left!

4 Layer Pizza Dip perfect

for any party, happy hour or an anytime snack! This dip is packed with

layers of ooey gooey cheese, marinara sauce and your favorite pizza

toppings. It’s out of this world delicious!!!

Fiesta Cheesy Taco Dip

features layer upon layer of delicious taco toppings served with

Doritos or tortilla chips this makes a fabulous Game Day party dip!

The Best Ever Guacamole Chipotle’s Restaurant Copycat is loaded with fresh avocado and bits of onion, jalapeno and citrus juices to perfectly balance this mildly spicy guacamole.

A twist on Chipotle’s delicious guacamole is now skinny! Featuring all the flavors of your favorite Chipotle’s guacamole, with half the calories and fat! Aaaaamazing!!!

Roasted Tomato and Serrano Salsa – Packed with HUGE flavor and perfect for EVERY occasion! Truly the BEST-SALSA-EVER.

Fiery Salsa has a fantastic blend of jalapenos, chili powder, cayenne, black pepper, onion, and garlic to bring the perfect ‘fire’.

A fabulous medium heat salsa this ‘Just North of the Border’ salsa is perfect for Happy Hour!!!

Fresh Pico de Gallo

is loaded with all your favorite salsa flavors! Fresh plum tomatoes,

jalapenos, onions, garlic and so much flavor it will blow your mind!!!

Super Bowl Sweet Treats

Crazy Caramel Apple Pie Bombs are the pull apart bread of your dreams. They are packed with caramel and apples and baked to perfection.

Simple 5 Minute Mint Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip

is sweet and minty, it boast a fabulous texture and is eggless so you

can dig right in! If you like cookie dough, you will be bonkers over

this dangerously delish treat!!!

Jack Daniel’s Salted Caramel Fudge Brownies are a rich and fudgy brownies with a hint of smokiness. Featuring specks of caramel throughout. Then they are topped

with a caramel sauce and dusted with salt. OH MY WORD! They are

magical. The perfect adult treat.

Luscious Lemon Bars so easy that they are perfect for every day and every occasion. Bright, creamy and utter delicious.

Perfect Lazy Day Brownies. One bowl, one pan and 5 minutes to get these babies into the oven. Now this recipe is a BLUE RIBBON WINNER!

Peanut Butter Fudge Dip tastes just like Grammy’s peanut butter fudge. Rich, creamy and addictive!! Ready in just 10 minutes!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie

is fully loaded with your favorite

peanut butter and chocolate combinations. It will truly knock your

socks off. Game day or any day your guests will thank you for this one.

The Best Ever! Pecan Pie Bars so good people offer to pay me for them!

Simple Double Chocolate Pecan Brownies;

moist, chocolaty, rich & delicious. A whisk, a bowl and 20 minutes

are all that are standing between you and these brownies.

Peanuts… Popcorn… OK, how about Crunchy Caramel Peanut Butter Popcorn? Oh my! So easy and sooooo delicious.

An amazingly addictive dessert dip, this Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Dip is surely a crowd pleaser and perfect for your next party!!