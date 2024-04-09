Easy & Delicious Brookies Recipe - Half-Scratched (2024)

Craving a batch of freshly baked brookies? Satisfy your brownie and cookie cravings with one easy brookies recipe. Your sweet tooth will thank you!
If you were to ask my my favorite type of math, it would be addition. More specifically, this problem:
BROWNIES + COOKIES = [fill in the blank]
The answer? One of the most delightful desserts you'll ever sink your teeth into: BROOKIES.
Whoever came up with the idea of combining brownie batter and cookie dough was a genius. In fact, I think they should receive an award. More specifically, the "Delightful Double Dessert" award.
This easy brookies recipe takes brownie mix and cookie dough mix and combines them in a 9x13-inch baking pan so it's a cinch to bake them, cut them, and serve them.
It's also a cinch to eat them. Like, the entire pan in one sitting.
No lie—especially if you make a batch with peanut butter cookie mix. Holy yum!
By the way, if you or someone you know loves brownies with edges (give me the corner every time!), you simply MUST buy the Baker's Edge nonstick brownie pan. It is the best thing ever. We totally love ours!
Brookies kind of remind me of my peanut butter swirl brownies. It's that blend of two different flavors for one amazing dessert.
Of course, I also love brownie cookies—no mash up of flavors with these babies. Just solid, rich, chocolate flavor through and through!
With how much I love brownies and cookies, it's no surprise I had to share this easy brookies recipe with you.
Add this flavor combo to the list of heavenly flavor combos like peanut butter and chocolate, peanut butter and cookie dough, and coconut and caramel.
YUM.
Easy Brookies
Yield: 24 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Craving a batch of freshly baked brookies? Satisfy a serious brownie and cookie cravings with an easy brookies recipe. Your sweet tooth will thank you!
Ingredients
- 1 (19-oz) family-size box fudge brownie mix plus ingredients to make brownies
- 1 (17.5-oz) package chocolate chip cookie mix plus ingredients to make cookies
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch pan with cooking spray; set aside.
- Make brownies according to package directions and spread evenly in pan.
- Make cookies according to package directions but DO NOT melt butter! Drop cookie dough by tablespoonfuls onto brownie batter.
- Bake 25-30 minutes or until cookies are a nice golden brown. Let cool at least 20 minutes before serving.
Notes
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 24Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 218Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 19mgSodium: 143mgCarbohydrates: 38gFiber: 1gSugar: 24gProtein: 2g
Jennifer
Never heard of a brookie before! LOVE that name and they look absolutely DELICIOUS.
Emily Hill
It's that combination of brownie + cookie. Best word ever! ;)
Veena Azmanov
This is so easy and a quick dessert option. Looks awesome and delicious. I want to try this out.
Reply
Emily Hill
I hope you do! They're amazing!
Tara
Love the two different textures swirled together. Will definitely make again!
Reply
Emily Hill
Yay! Glad you liked them!
Jordin
All my favorite in ONE bite! I really can’t wait to try this cookie recipe out, it sounds and looks soo delicious! Wow!
Reply
Emily Hill
It's the best!
Kathryn | Sugar with Spice
Perfect for me! I can never decide whether I want cookies or brownies. Now I don't have to! =)
Reply
Emily Hill
Yay! Best of both worlds!
Leslie
This is totally my type of dessert. It's the best of all worlds. (Though I'm a weirdo and don't like the edges...those are saved for my husband. Give me the gooey inside pieces every time.) Yum!!!!!!
Reply
Emily Hill
I'll take the edges and you can have the centers!
Daisy
I love cookies my dear
Reply
Nancy
Made this for friends with a little difference. I made the brownie recipe (Duncan Hines dark chocolate ) as the cake like & in an 11x7 pan. The only thing I could think of is to make the cookie recipe first as the brownies need to be baked at once.
This was an easy & awesome recipe for chocoholics. I added a few semi sweet chocolate chips between the cookie & brownie too. Everyone loved them. Thanks for the easy but scrumptious recipe.
Emily Hill
Those tweaks sounds delish!
Amy Wangdahl
how do you incorporate peanut butter?
Reply
Emily Hill
These brownies don't call for peanut butter so I'm not really sure. Maybe you could add a little to the cookie dough?
Reply
Quincy Adams
Breakfast for diner and brookies. This is a recipe for the perfect date night. Love this recipe
Rayna
I wonder can I use already made cookie dough and drop pieces into the brownie mixture? 🤔
Reply
Emily Hill
Maybe? I haven't tried that yet. If you do, let me know how it goes!
Wendy
You say don't melt the butter for the cookie, do you incorporate the butter in the cookie dough, not clear to me.
Thanks,
Emily Hill
Yes, you still incorporate it into the cookie dough but you don't want it melted, just softened.
Cheryl
I’ve been making these for several years, and you can use peanut butter cookie dough, or any flavor you like! Just follow the directions for making the cookie dough from the package and use it on your brownie batter. So good! I’m glad to have written instructions so I don’t have to remember!
Marta Peterson
Delighted to find this hack for a dessert item from a well-known chain…
Not totally pleased with the outcome though, as they were very under-baked.
I followed the recipe to the letter, and even added 5 minutes to the max as I didn’t think the bottom layer (brownie mix — DH fudge) was done.
It wasn’t. I wish I had added another 10 minutes. Seriously.
I would recommend using a cake tester. I like gooey brownies and even the batter — but not when I am trying to cut and serve a dessert.
Shay
Such a great recipe idea, but I too, had to add about 20 min to cooking time so the brownie layer would be cooked (toothpick in the center coming out clean trick). I did cover those last 20 min so the cookie layer would not get too done. Really love how easy these were to make. I'm sure they'll be delicious!
