Easy & Delicious Brookies Recipe - Half-Scratched (2024)

Craving a batch of freshly baked brookies? Satisfy your brownie and cookie cravings with one easy brookies recipe. Your sweet tooth will thank you!

If you were to ask my my favorite type of math, it would be addition. More specifically, this problem:

BROWNIES + COOKIES = [fill in the blank]

The answer? One of the most delightful desserts you'll ever sink your teeth into: BROOKIES.

Whoever came up with the idea of combining brownie batter and cookie dough was a genius. In fact, I think they should receive an award. More specifically, the "Delightful Double Dessert" award.

This easy brookies recipe takes brownie mix and cookie dough mix and combines them in a 9x13-inch baking pan so it's a cinch to bake them, cut them, and serve them.

It's also a cinch to eat them. Like, the entire pan in one sitting.

No lie—especially if you make a batch with peanut butter cookie mix. Holy yum!

By the way, if you or someone you know loves brownies with edges (give me the corner every time!), you simply MUST buy the Baker's Edge nonstick brownie pan. It is the best thing ever. We totally love ours!

Brookies kind of remind me of my peanut butter swirl brownies. It's that blend of two different flavors for one amazing dessert.

Of course, I also love brownie cookies—no mash up of flavors with these babies. Just solid, rich, chocolate flavor through and through!

With how much I love brownies and cookies, it's no surprise I had to share this easy brookies recipe with you.

Add this flavor combo to the list of heavenly flavor combos like peanut butter and chocolate, peanut butter and cookie dough, and coconut and caramel.

YUM.