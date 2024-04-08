Easy Fried Chicken Strips Recipe (2024)

By Stacy Williams
Discover the easiest chicken strips recipe ever! Perfect for busy weeknights, these fried chicken strips will be a family favorite in no time. With minimal ingredients and easy instructions, you’ll enjoy a plate full of golden, extra crispy chicken goodness. Don’t believe us? Dive in to try it out!
It doesn’t matter how healthy I eat normally, I will always go for a fried chicken strip or homemade chicken nuggets. They’ve always been a favorite of mine and that hasn’t changed in 41 years so I doubt it’s going to anytime soon.
But, what I don’t like are massive amounts of preservatives like you find in store-bought chicken strips. I’d rather make them myself and this easy chicken strips recipe is why. It leaves an amazingly crispy breading on each piece of chicken breast and has a flavor that simply can’t be matched by chicken tenderloins from a bag. They’re so good that both you and your kids will love them and of that I am 100% certain!
How to Get Extra Crispy Breading for Homemade Chicken Strips
I’ve seen this question asked on different fried chicken recipes before, so I wanted to address it here. The answer is a double dip. In the chicken fingers recipe below, you’ll notice that I tell you to dip the tenderloin into the flour and egg twice.
Why?
Because this is how you build a killer breading that fries golden brown and holds together instead of falling apart and leaving you with naked chicken breast. Since the breading holds together, you still get the flavor of the garlic powder, onion powder and other seasonings combined.
How to Save Money on Fresh Meat
Can I Air Fry or Oven Bake Homemade Chicken Strips
Technically yes. I am a bit of a snob when it comes to them, but that’s because I adore the crunch the breading gives. However, if you prefer, you can cook them in the air fryer or bake chicken tenders in the oven. They are significantly healthier this way as you’re not getting the calories from the oil, but they won’t be as crispy once they’re done.
To air fry them, set your air fryer to 350° for 30-45 minutes depending on how thick your chickens tenders are and lay them in the air fryer basket in a single layer. To make easy baked chicken tenders, lay your chicken strips in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake at 350° until they reach the desired temperature.
How Do You Make Chicken Tenders Less Dry?
Dry chicken is a common problem for cooks; especially new cooks. The reason your chicken is dry is that you are overcooking it or you are cooking it at a temperature that is too high.
Chicken does need to be fully cooked, but it doesn’t need to be Cajun style unless you’re making an actual blackened recipe. Instead, cook your chicken only until the thickest part of it measures 165°F on a meat thermometer or an instant read thermometer.
What you’ll be left with is a pan of chicken that is fully cooked, but still moist and flavorful.
Why Baking Powder in a Chicken Finger Recipe?
You’ll notice that this recipe adds baking powder to the flour mixture. Don’t skip this unless you’re using self-rising flour. It helps the breading to set up to be more like a batter than a breading and helps the flour mixture to fluff.
Trust me, it’s worth it to use the baking powder.
What Do You Serve with Chicken Strips?
Chicken strips are such a versatile meal that they can be served with almost any side dish and fit right in. I personally like to serve them with a leafy salad or with a pasta salad such as my favorite macaroni salad recipe. They also pair well with French fries or macaroni and cheese!
And of course you can’t forget your favorite dipping sauce! Serve your chicken strips along side a bowl of ranch dressing, honey mustard sauce, a great bbq sauce recipe or even ketchup!
Easy Chicken Strips
Course Dinner, Lunch, Main Course
Cuisine American
Keyword Chicken, Freezer Cooking, Kid Friendly
Prep Time 15 minutes minutes
Cook Time 30 minutes minutes
Drain Time 4 minutes minutes
Total Time 49 minutes minutes
Servings 10 Strips
Calories 261kcal
Author Stacy Williams
Cost $7.00
Equipment
Ingredients
- 3-4 large Boneless, skinless chicken breast
- 2 C. All-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. Baking powder
- 1 Tbsp. Garlic powder
- ½ tsp. Onion powder
- 1 tsp. Seasoned salt
- 3 tsp. Poultry seasoning
- ½ tsp. Pepper
- 5 large Eggs
- ¼ C. Milk 2% or whole
- Canola Oil or Vegetable Oil
Instructions
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the eggs and the milk and beat with a wire whisk until they're combined.
5 large Eggs, 1/4 C. Milk
In another medium mixing bowl, add the flour, baking soda and spices. Stir to combine.
2 C. All-purpose flour, 2 tsp. Baking powder, 1 Tbsp. Garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. Onion powder, 1 tsp. Seasoned salt, 3 tsp. Poultry seasoning, 1/2 tsp. Pepper
Next, use a meat mallet to pound each chicken breast thin.
Using a sharp kitchen knife, cut your chicken breasts into strips or nuggets.
3-4 large Boneless, skinless chicken breast
Heat the cooking oil over medium heat in a heavy bottom skillet. The oil is hot enough to cook when you can drop a pinch of the flour mixture into the skillet and it sizzles.
While your oil is heating, dip your chicken strips into the egg making sure to get a good, thick coating.
Canola Oil
Dip each strip into the flour and coat them well in the flour mixture. If you prefer an extra crispy coating, dip them back into the egg mixture then back into the flour again.
Once the oil is heated, add 3-4 chicken strips to the pot and fry until they're golden brown making sure they are not crowded and that you don't touch them for 60-90 seconds to allow the batter to set.
Flip each strip and allow the other side to set as well. Cook for another 5 minutes or so or until both sides are golden brown and the chicken is cooked through.
Drain on a paper towel (paper or otherwise) and serve hot.
Notes
- Self rising flour can be used instead of all-purpose. If using self-rising, omit the baking powder from the ingredients list.
- Nutrition information is auto-calculated and may not be correct. Please use discretion if you follow a special diet.
- Cooked chicken strips may be frozen up to 3-months. Allow to cool fully before freezing in freezer bags. Cook from frozen to reheat.
Nutrition
Serving: 2chicken strips | Calories: 261kcal | Carbohydrates: 39g | Protein: 16g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Trans Fat: 0.01g | Cholesterol: 115mg | Sodium: 375mg | Potassium: 251mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 1g | Vitamin A: 196IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 105mg | Iron: 3mg