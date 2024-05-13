The THICKEST and CREAMIEST Hot Chocolate Recipe EVER! (2024)

By Kelly 5 4 Published: Dec 20, 2020 Updated: Nov 08, 2023 Print Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

The thickest and creamiest Hot Chocolate recipe EVER! Think: 5 star restaurant style! Ever wonder how they do it? You’re going to love how easy it is to make your own hot cocoa. It’s a billion times better than a hot cocoa packet mixed with water. This hot chocolate is simply divine. Everyone will think you’re a genius when they taste this (honestly, it’s that good!). If you make it look fancy, you’ll get extra bonus points. I’ll show you a trick to making it look super elegant without any special skills, ingredients, or supplies needed.

Hot Chocolate

My decadent homemade hot chocolate recipe is a combination of milk, chocolate chips, condensed milk, and whipped cream. It is extra flavorful and delicious! It requires a special amount of stirring (that’s where the magic happens!).

Ingredients:

whole milk sweetened condensed milk Semi-sweet chocolate chips vanilla extract whipped cream ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Star by adding milk to a medium-large pot. Then, add 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips to the milk. Now, if you know anything about chocolate, it can be very temperamental! Chocolate is VERY sensitive and burns extremely easily. Do yourself a favor and keep your stovetop on low this entire time and stir the hot chocolate constantly. If the chocolate chips settle on the bottom of the hot pan for too long, it will burn.

Right after you add in the chocolate chips, pour in sweetened condensed milk. You can find a can of sweetened condensed milk in the baking aisle of any grocery store. This stuff is SO yummy! They come in smaller cans that are 14oz. You will want to use between 12oz and 14oz for this thick and creamy hot chocolate recipe. Next, add vanilla extract! I tend to add extra because I just love vanilla extract.

Recipe Tip The most important part of creating thick and creamy hot cocoa is the love that goes into slowly warming it up. Keep the burner on low and stir regularly for about 30 minutes or until it gets hot. Just be sure to not try and heat it up too fast! The kitchen will start smelling like a chocolate factory and, before you know it, every kid will come out of nowhere waiting with excitement. Your kids will now know that their mom makes the BEST hot chocolate ever!

The final part is not necessary, however, I think this small detail makes a huge difference for anyone you’re serving the hot cocoa to. Homemade whipped cream requires special ingredients and tools. Instead, I like to make cups of cocoa look like elegant hot chocolate served in the fanciest restaurants. Simply put regular whipped cream in a bowl and stir it around with a spoon.

Stirring ordinary whipped cream gives it a beautiful creamy texture that you can spoon on top of the hot chocolate. Add as much or as little of the super smooth whipped cream as your heart desires. The fanciest step of all is sprinkling a line of ground cinnamon on top! You might as well serve it with a spoon at this point because this is no regular cup of hot cocoa! It deserves to be savored.

