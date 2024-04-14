10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes (2024)

Published: Dec 30, 2020 • Modified: Jul 3, 2023 by Charlotte• This post may contain affiliate links •Leave a Comment

A collection of our best low carb chicken recipes everyone in the family will love! Delicious and diabetes friendly meals-ready in under 30 minutes!

Pro Tips for Making Diabetes Friendly Chicken Recipes

Short on time? Choose chicken tenders for your recipe as these will cook in the least amount of time. They also thaw fast in a pinch. Just be sure to avoid overcooking them. Chicken is fully cooked at 165°F.

Most of these meals can be prepared in one pan for ease of preparation. Choose a non-stick pan oven or iron skillet. Some recipes will state if an oven safe pan is required.

Whenever you are boiling chicken, use chicken broth instead of water. This will add a delicious flavor to your chicken. Throw in a few herb sprigs or a celery stalk for even tastier chicken.

Remember that flour, cracker crumbs or bread crumbs will add to the carb count. Look for lower carb flours and breading if desired.

Try to choose low carb veggies and side dishes depending upon your health professional's personalized carb recommendations. Choose carbs carefully and focus on getting fewer processed foods.

Minimize potatoes, rice and pasta in favor of non-starchy vegetables and/or substitutes like cauliflower-rice, high fiber pasta, etc. Check out these options:

Low Carb Tex Mex Squash Casserole

Cheesy Roasted Asparagus

Picnic Tomato Caprese Cups

Balsamic Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Here's a delicious chicken cheesesteak sandwich that is one of the most visited recipes on this site! Our readers love this recipe! Try serving it in a lettuce leaf or low carb tortilla.

Low Carb Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Family friendly low carb chicken philly cheesesteak comes together in a snap. Serve in bowls for the low carb eaters and on a hoagie bun for everyone else. Go to recipe

Next up is a chicken cordon bleu recipe that will be your new go-to recipe when you want something a little different that will wow your family and guests!

One pot recipes are the best! This one takes all your favorite Mediterranean ingredients and turns them into a flavor explosion that will have you coming back for more. Looks fancy enough for special occasions and easy enough for anytime!

Low Carb Mediterranean Chicken Low carb Greek seasoned chicken thighs make a delicious and healthy one pot meal. Served on a bed of mushrooms, spinach, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

Go to recipe

Here we have a "twist" on the philly chicken cheesesteak favorite. How can you go wrong with queso and rotel? Ready in a flash!

Low Carb Mexican Chicken Bowl A delicious low carb variation of philly cheesesteak with queso cheese, rotel tomatoes and rotisserie chicken. Ready in less than 30 minutes. Go to recipe

Anyone for BBQ? You will want this one in your weekly menu line-up for sure! Tender, boneless chicken thighs are chopped/pulled to make this family favorite! Be sure to use a low carb sauce to keep it diabetes friendly.

Low Carb BBQ Chicken Thighs Low carb bbq chicken thighs make a delicious entree ready in about 30 minutes. Serve this diabetic friendly bbq bowl over sautéed peppers and onions for a satisfying meal the whole family will love! Go to recipe See Also Prime Rib 500 Rule: The Closed Oven Method (Prime Rib Recipe)

Another one dish meal here! So satisfying and colorful! Another recipe you will want to add to your rotation.

Cheese and Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breasts Cheese and spinach stuffed chicken breasts are a family favorite. Tender chicken breasts stuffed with spinach, rotel and cheese make a quick, low carb meal option. Go to recipe

Pesto chicken is another flavor packed recipe that is so versatile. Cook up a batch and keep it handy to use throughout the week for quick, healthy meals. Perfect for meal prep too!

Keto Pesto Chicken Keep 2 ingredient keto pesto chicken in your fridge and you are set for delicious meals all week! Use this high protein entree as a salad topper, low carb sandwich filler, in soups, pair with low carb pasta and more. Go to recipe

Here's a recipe that pleases both kids AND adults! No one can resist skillet chicken tenders- makes a great family friendly meal option. Seasoned just right and the perfect option for days when it is too hot or too cold to grill out.

Easy Pan Seared Chicken Tenders Recipe Grilled chicken flavor and cooked in a skillet indoors! These low carb chicken tenderloins-perfect starter for salads and wraps are ready in under 30 minutes. Our "secret ingredient" gives them over the top flavor! Go to recipe

Alfredo sauce makes this recipe a standout! Add in a lower carb pasta or zoodles as a base then ladle on the creamy sauce. Quick and easy!

Low Carb Chicken Alfredo A low carb keto chicken Alfredo recipe perfect for weeknight meals. Uses leftover chicken and store bought Alfredo sauce for a quick and easy meal the whole family will love. Go to recipe

3 ingredients and one pot! What's not to love? Be sure to use a low carb salsa to keep the carbs reined in.

Chicken and Salsa Low carb salsa chicken is a simple and easy recipe the whole family will love. 3 ingredients- Use your favorite low carb salsa, chicken tenders and cheese. Go to recipe

