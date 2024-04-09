The Best Homemade Beef Gravy Recipe (How to Make Brown Gravy) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

The Best Homemade Beef Gravy – Here’s an easy recipe for how to make classic (gluten free!) brown gravy that’s great to enjoy with potatoes, noodles, sandwiches, or nearly any side dish!

Why We Love This Gravy Recipe

If you are having a true down-home comfort food dinner there has to be a bowl of gravy on the table. It’s the best friend of nearly any carb, from fluffy potatoes to tender noodles, and all the good stuff (like stuffing!) in between. A great gravy adds delicious flavor and that *something extra* that every meal needs.

This is a super simple Homemade Brown Beef Gravy recipe that will give you all the cozy and yummy feels. It is made with only a handful of pantry staples, like cornstarch, and is a gluten-free gravy that’s smooth and luscious. We also add a splash of cooking sherry for a deeply savory, slightly sweet, and rich flavor. I promise you’ll never buy processed gravy packets again after getting a taste of this.

The brown gravy is easy to cook in one pot in less than 10 minutes. Stir up a batch and ladle it over beef recipes with your favorite side dishes, or use it as a dip for sandwiches. Whatever floats your (gravy) boat!

Ingredients You Need

Butter – unsalted

– unsalted Cornstarch – for a gluten-free beef gravy recipe

– for a gluten-free beef gravy recipe Worcestershire sauce – for that deep beefy, savory flavor

– for that deep beefy, savory flavor Cooking sherry – optional, but highly recommended

– optional, but highly recommended Spices – onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper

– onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper Beef stock – store-bought or try our Homemade Beef Consommé

How to Make Beef Gravy from Scratch

Set a large sauté pan over medium heat.Add the butter, cornstarch, onion powder, and garlic powder.

Then add Worcestershire sauce and sherry.

Whisk in the beef broth as the butter melts.

Continue to whisk as the gravy thickens into your desired consistency, approximately 5 to 8 minutes.

Get the Complete (Printable) Beef Brown Gravy Recipe Below. Enjoy!

Taste, then salt and pepper as needed. Serve warm.

Serving Suggestions

This easy brown gravy recipe is great to make as an accompaniment to all kinds of side dishes and sandwiches. Here are a few ideas of what to serve beef gravy with:

Best Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Baked Potatoes

Stuffing in a Bundt Pan

Meatballs and egg noodles

and egg noodles Steak

Beef Sandwiches

Chopped Steak

Recipe Variations and Tips

Want extra dark brown gravy? Add 1 teaspoon of beef base to this recipe.

brown gravy? Add 1 teaspoon of beef base to this recipe. Make this a dairy free beef gravy recipe by swapping butter with a plant-based alternative.

beef gravy recipe by swapping butter with a plant-based alternative. To avoid clumping we suggest starting with cold stock from the fridge. Another great way to prevent clumping is to add the cornstarch to the beef broth and whisk well before pouring it into the pan!

we suggest starting with from the fridge. Another great way to prevent clumping is to add the cornstarch to the beef broth and whisk well before pouring it into the pan! Don’t stop whisking! The key to a perfectly smooth beef gravy is to let it slowly heat up while you whisk constantly. This blends in the cornstarch and butter without any “breaking” (AKA butter separating).

Frequently Asked Questions

Is beef gravy the same as brown gravy?

Yes, the names are interchangeable. Both are made with beef, and both are brown. :)

Is country gravy the same as brown gravy?

No, these are not the same. Beef gravy recipes include stock and cornstarch for a thinner consistency. Country gravy is made with flour and milk and is often a white color – which is why it’s also known as white gravy.

How long do leftovers last?

Homemade gravy will keep well for up to 4 or 5 days in the fridge. Let it cool completely before transferring it to a container with a lid and placing it in the refrigerator.

What is the best way to reheat homemade beef gravy?

Microwave the gravy in short 20-second bursts at 50% power. Stir between each burst, and serve once warmed throughout.

Reheat on the stovetop in a small sauce pot over low heat, stirring frequently.

Add a splash of water or stock to the gravy if it seems a bit thick when reheating.

