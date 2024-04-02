Easy Frittata Recipe (2024)

Frittatas come together so easily. With just a few ingredients and a pan, you’ll get a breakfast worth slicing into. This Frittata Recipe is so versatile with all kinds of variations.

Hi guys! This is Natalya from Momsdish sharing our best frittata recipe.

The Only Frittata Recipe You’ll Need

Egg breakfast recipes are a favorite, from Poached Eggs to Breakfast Quesadillas, and we love getting creative with egg frittatas. Whether it’s a busy weekday morning or you’re hosting a brunch, all you need to do is pop this frittata in the oven. You can make just about any frittata with these basic ingredients:

Eggs – the main ingredient of a frittata

– the main ingredient of a frittata Heavy cream – adds moisture and richness to the egg base

– adds moisture and richness to the egg base Salt – a simple seasoning is all you need

– a simple seasoning is all you need Butter – to grease the pan and keep the frittata from sticking

– to grease the pan and keep the frittata from sticking Cheese – we love mozzarella and goat cheese together

Frittata Variations

Now for the fun part. Frittatas are so versatile and forgiving that you can mix and match different toppings and ingredients to get your perfect breakfast.

Cheese: You really can’t go wrong here. Goat, feta, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar (sharp cheddar is a favorite), and brie work great.

You really can’t go wrong here. Goat, feta, mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar (sharp cheddar is a favorite), and brie work great. Veggies : Bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, asparagus, tomatoes, garlic, leeks, eggplant, shallots, and jalapenos.

: Bell peppers, broccoli, asparagus, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, asparagus, tomatoes, garlic, leeks, eggplant, shallots, and jalapenos. Leafy Greens: Arugula, spinach, kale, collard greens, swiss chard, endive, and beet greens.

Arugula, spinach, kale, collard greens, swiss chard, endive, and beet greens. Dairy Options: Heavy cream is the best option here, but you can also use half-and-half or full-fat milk (reduce to 1/4 cup if using milk).

Heavy cream is the best option here, but you can also use half-and-half or full-fat milk (reduce to 1/4 cup if using milk). Herbs: Parsley, chives, dill, or basil.

How to Make Frittatas

Making a frittata is as simple as it gets for a hearty and healthy breakfast in no time.

Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, and salt. Chop veggies – dice your tomatoes and bell peppers. Butter your pan and add veggies. Pour over the egg mixture, top with cheese, and bake.

What is the Best Pan for Frittatas? Use a cast-iron pan or oven-safe pan between 9 and 10 inches in diameter to get the perfect sized slice so your frittata doesn’t spread too thin on the skillet.

Common Questions

What is the difference between an omelet and frittata? Omelets are typically pan-fried and folded, while frittatas are baked in the oven like a cake. Also, frittatas call for a heavy dose of cream to make them light, fluffy, and luscious. Can you use milk instead of cream in a frittata? Yes, as long as it’s full-fat. If using milk, reduce to 1/4 cup. If you don’t have whole milk, adding a little sour cream, yogurt, or crème fraîche will do the trick. What does a frittata taste like? A frittata tastes similar to a Quiche. It is an egg custard that is fluffy and creamy without the crust, making it gluten free. How do you know when a frittata is done? Bake until the center is no longer jiggly and the edges are golden. Be sure you don’t overcook the frittata or it will seem rubbery and dry.

Make-Ahead

Making frittata in advance is perfect for meal prep or for when you are hosting a large brunch spread and want to cut down on day-of work.

Refrigerator: Bake your frittata and let it cool down. Pop it in the fridge in an airtight container or covered tightly with plastic wrap. When you’re ready to serve, microwave a single slice until warmed through or pop the entire pan in the oven for a few minutes.

Bake your frittata and let it cool down. Pop it in the fridge in an airtight container or covered tightly with plastic wrap. When you’re ready to serve, microwave a single slice until warmed through or pop the entire pan in the oven for a few minutes. Freezer: Freshly made or refrigerated frittata works best as not every variation of frittata works well for the freezer. Veggies like tomatoes and avocado do not freeze well. Be sure to fully thaw in the refrigerator overnight before reheating or it may end up wet and rubbery.

