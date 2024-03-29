Easy Pecan Brittle Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Pecan brittle recipe is the perfect candy treat for the holidays with a deep buttery flavor. The brittle recipe, made with only a few ingredients adds a fun dish to your dessert table.

An Easy Recipe

Butter pecan brittle is an easy recipe that is great for parties and gifts. I am going to go so far and say I think this is the best pecan brittle recipe.

If you’re nervous about making the brittle, have faith. Candy making doesn’t have to be hard. It’s a recipe that is easy to make.

What Is Pecan Brittle?

Pecan brittle is very similar to peanut brittle, but with pecans. The pecans give it a bit of a different flavor. And if you love pecans, you will love this recipe.

Pecan Brittle Ingredient List

Granulated sugar

Light corn syrup

Water

Chopped pecans

Salt

Butter

Baking soda

Full printable recipe with measurements and instructions listed at the bottom of the post in the recipe card.

How To Make The Pecan Brittle

Combine sugar and light corn syrup in a medium or large saucepan and cook on medium-high heat. Add the chopped pecans and stir to coat. Next, pour the water into the pan and mix. Add the salt and mix well. Place the thermometer in the pan and cook until the mixture reaches 275-degrees, stirring often. Once the candy reaches 275-degrees, remove it from the burner and stir in the butter and baking soda. Pour mixture onto a greased baking sheet pan and spread out. Leave the cookie sheet on a heat-safe counter or stovetop, until the brittle cools for at least one hour, or until it is room temperature. Break the pecan brittle recipe into pieces.

Start by adding the sugar to a medium saucepan or a large saucepan. You will want to cook on medium-high heat for this recipe.

Be sure you have a medium or large saucepan because as the brittle cooks, it will bubble up and you don’t want it bubbling over.

Next, pour the light corn syrup into the saucepan with the sugar and stir the sugar mixture together.

The sugar dissolves as it cooks.

For this recipe, I used a spatula to stir the ingredients. A wooden spoon will work, as well.

Add the pecans to the pan and give it all a good stir.

If this is your first time making pecan brittle, it will seem like there’s not enough liquid. But, it will begin to bubble up more as it cooks and once you add the butter and baking soda at the end, it will grow and there will be plenty.

Pour the water into the pan.

Sprinkle the salt into the pan.

Place the candy thermometer on the side of the pan.

Be sure not to allow the thermometer to touch the bottom of the pan or you will get an incorrect reading.

You are going to cook the recipe until it reaches 275-degrees, which is getting up into the candy stage.

You are getting it a little hotter than the hard ball stage, but not quite as hot as the crack stage.

If your candy isn’t boiling, go ahead increase heat a little more.

It’s going to take about 10 minutes or so to get to 275-degrees.

Be sure to stir often so it doesn’t burn on the bottom.

If you don’t have a thermometer you can use the cold cup water method to test the doneness of the candy by dropping some in as it gets hotter.

I am not great at this method, so I like to use a thermometer.

Once you reach 275-degrees, remove the pan from the stovetop and add the butter. Mix until the butter is melted.

Finally, add the baking soda to the saucepan and mix. For this step, you need to stir fast and get it mixed in well.

Once the baking soda starts working and it foams up you need to get it onto the cookie pan and spread out fairly quickly.

Spread the pecan brittle onto a greased cookie sheet.

You don’t need to spread it to the edges or it will be too much of a thin layer. It’s pretty bubbly at this point but starts to cool down fast, so don’t get sidetracked by anything (speaking from experience).

It will be foamy looking, but will get shiny and smooth as it cools.

I usually use a 9-inch by 13-inch prepared baking sheet or one that is a little smaller. Either one will work well.

I also used a rimmed baking sheet so I didn’t have candy oozing off the sides.

Before I even start cooking the brittle, I get the cookie sheet ready and spray it with non-stick cooking spray.

You can use parchment paper if you’d like to, but it is a little harder to spread the candy and not fight the paper at the same time.

Be sure you have the cookie sheet on a counter that can handle the heat because the cookie sheet will get very, very hot on the bottom and the sides.

And, don’t be tempted to touch it until it totally cools off because you will burn your finger.

Allow the pecan brittle recipe to cool. I usually give it at least an hour to get to room temperature and harden.

If you go to break the brittle and it’s kind of bendy, give it more time to cool and harden.

The brittle will be a dark golden brown color.

I’ve had a few people ask if I used brown sugar because of the darker flavor. Amazingly, we only use white sugar in this recipe.

See Also Chilled Crumbl Sugar Cookies Copycat recipe

After talking with someone, we thought the oils from the pecans gave the recipe a deeper flavor and added to the darker color.

Once the candy pecan brittle cools, you can break it up into small or large pieces.

The recipe makes quite a bit and you can hand out at least four or five small Ziplock size bags as gifts.

You can also go to the dollar store and find some cute holiday tins to store the brittle in for friends and family.

How do I store the easy pecan brittle recipe?

Store the recipe in an airtight container on the counter. You can use Ziplock bags, a Tupperware container, or any container that seals.

Can I make a second batch at the same time?

Yes, you don’t have to stop with the first batch! You can double the ingredients for a second batch and make it all at the same time.

Just make sure you have a large saucepan to cook the ingredients, as well as a second cookie sheet to pour the brittle onto.

More Delicious Dessert Recipes

Peanut brittle – this recipe is almost identical to the pecan brittle. It’s super easy to make and perfect for gift giving.

– this recipe is almost identical to the pecan brittle. It’s super easy to make and perfect for gift giving. Maple syrup fudge with walnuts – the recipe is a rich and decadent treat for the holidays.

– the recipe is a rich and decadent treat for the holidays. Easy Christmas Toffee – the recipe is made with brown sugar, crackers, and a few other simple ingredients for a candy treat that is fantastic.

– the recipe is made with brown sugar, crackers, and a few other simple ingredients for a candy treat that is fantastic. Rock candy – this is such a fun recipe and you can create all different types of colors.

– this is such a fun recipe and you can create all different types of colors. Turtle candy recipe – The recipe is made with three ingredients for a chocolate, caramel, and pecan combo that’s super delish.

– The recipe is made with three ingredients for a chocolate, caramel, and pecan combo that’s super delish. Southern praline pecans – praline pecans are a wonderful treat any time of year, but especially around the holidays.

– praline pecans are a wonderful treat any time of year, but especially around the holidays. Homemade toffee bits from Handle The Heat – this fun recipe is easy, delicious, and the kids will love it.

Easy Pecan Brittle Recipe

Check out the pecan brittle recipebelow, grab those ingredients, and start cooking! The final product is a delicious treat that everyone will love, especially on special occasions.

Then, share your comments below andshare a picture of yourpecan brittleon the Pinterest Pin! If you made any changes or added something different, be sure to share it with us so we can try it, too!

Easy Pecan Brittle Recipe Yield: 30 pieces Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Additional Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 20 minutes Pecan brittle recipe is the perfect candy treat for the holidays with a sweet buttery flavor. The brittle recipe, made with only a few ingredients adds a fun dish to your dessert table. Ingredients 1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup water

12 ounces chopped pecans

1/4 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 Tablespoons butter

1 Tablespoon baking soda Instructions Grease a cookie sheet and set it aside. Add the sugar and light corn syrup to a medium to large saucepan and mix. Turn the burner on medium-high heat. Next, add the chopped pecans, water, and salt and stir to coat. Place the candy thermometer into the pan and cook until the thermometer reaches 275-degrees, stirring often. Once the thermometer reaches 275-degrees, remove it from the pan, remove the pan from on top of the burner, and stir in the butter until melted. Add the baking soda and mix well (it will foam up some). Quickly pour the pecan brittle onto the prepared cookie sheet and spread it out. Allow the pecan brittle to cool for at least one hour. (It will smooth out and get shiny as it cools). Break the pecan brittle into pieces. Notes TIP: Be sure to use a medium or large saucepan for the mixture as it will boil as it cooks. TIP: Make sure you place the cookie sheet on a heat-proof counter or on a safe place as the mixture will be very hot. TIP: Make sure the candy thermometer doesn't touch the bottom of the pan as it will give you an incorrect reading. Nutrition Information: Yield: 30Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 143Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 7gCholesterol: 2mgSodium: 157mgCarbohydrates: 17gFiber: 1gSugar: 16gProtein: 1g Nutrition is approximate. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Pinterest