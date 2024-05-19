Easy Homemade Naan Recipe - Oh Sweet Basil (2024)

Naan that is light and fluffy, brushed with melted butter and garnished with freshly chopped cilantro with the perfect amount of flavor so you just can’t stop eating it!

Jump to Recipe

Save Recipe

There’s a restaurant in Utah called, Bombay House and I love their naan bread. I mean, it’s bread so of course I do. #carbsforever But until I discovered this Easy Homemade Naan Recipe I’d never tried it at home.

It can’t be denied, I’m a dipper and a sopper. I love dipping my bread in oils and vinegars, sopping up excess sauce on my plate and just eating it to stuff my face. I love bread.

There are so many recipes out there and I started testing them all…like everything I could find online and trying all my own creations and I just could not settle on any. There were plain yeast recipes, recipes with baking powder and baking soda, overnight recipes, 30 minute recipes and recipes that use milk and I hated them all.

And then I found one on America’s Test Kitchen and once again they nailed it. Now listen, after saying that I shouldn’t admit this, but I still changed the recipe because this method just worked better for me.

How is Naan Made?

Making naan at home is easy and just as simple as making your traditional dinner roll. Here are the steps:

Activate yeast: combine water, yeast and sugar in a small bowl and let it sit for about 5 minutes until it gets foamy Wet ingredients: whisk together the yogurt, oil and egg yolk and combine with the yeast mixture Dry ingredients: add the flour to a food processor and start it on low, slowly add the wet ingredients and process until it the dough comes together. Let the dough rest for 10 minutes. Salt: salt is a snob and gets it’s own step, but oh how I love salt! Add salt to the dough and process it until the dough comes all together again and then place it in a glass bowl covered to rise for at least an hour or up to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Divide the dough: pull the dough out and place it on a floured surface. Divide the dough into 4-8 pieces depending on how big you want the pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and let them rest for 30 minutes. Cook the naan: after setting the oven to warm and placing an oven safe dish inside, roll one dough ball out into a thin circle and place into a hot cast iron skillet that has been drizzled with olive oil. Cover the skilled and cook for 2-3 minutes. Flip it to the other side and cook for another 1-2 minutes. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with chopped fresh cilantro. Keep warm: place the cooked naan on to the warming plate in the oven and cover with foil. Repeat this same process with the remaining dough ball.

What to Eat with Naan Bread?

I could eat naan on its own with nothing else for a meal, but I’m weird like that! Carbs are life!

We love it with our easy coconut chicken curry and our Instant Pot honey chicken. Our kids love to take any naan leftovers we might have and make naan pizzas! We have a copycat Bombay House vegetarian tikka masala recipe too that pairs perfectly with naan.

Is Naan Bread Good For Weight Loss?

Short answer…no, not really. It is made with refined white flour that the body treats like sugar. There are worse things out there for weight loss, but I wouldn’t make this a regular part of your diet if you are trying to lose weight.

Is Naan Bread Unleavened?

No, this naan recipe contains yeast which is a leavening agent.

How Long Will Naan Bread Keep?

If you store naan in an airtight container at room temperature, it will last up to 3 days. Store it in the refrigerator and it will last up to a week. It can also be frozen and it will be good for up to 2 months. When you are ready to eat it, let it come to room temperature and then re-crisp it in broiler or wrap them up in foil and warm them in the oven at 350 degrees for 10ish minutes.

Does Naan Bread Need to Be Refrigerated?

No, it does not need to be refrigerated, but if you want it to last a little longer, refrigerating can help with that as mentioned above.

If you have never tried naan, then smack yo’self and make this recipe! It is so irresistible! I seriously can’t stop myself!

More BREAD SIDES You’ll Love:

Homemade Baguette

French Bread

Buttermilk Biscuits

Skillet Cornbread

Best Potato Rolls

Feta Muffins

Easy No Knead Artisan Bread

One Hour Rolls

7-Up Biscuits

Whole Wheat Potato Rolls

Sweet Potato Rolls

Herbed Focaccia Bread

Cheesy Ranch Rolls

All our BREAD RECIPES here!

Easy Homemade Naan Recipe Save

Print 4.36 from 14 votes Servings: 8 rounds Prep Time: 2 hours hrs Cook Time: 4 minutes mins Total Time: 2 hours hrs 4 minutes mins Description It's light and fluffy, with the perfect amount of flavor so you just can't stop eating this easy homemade naan recipe brushed with melted butter and garnished with freshly chopped cilantro See Also Pickled vs Fermented Foods: How to Choose (Plus Recipes!) Ingredients 1/2 Cup Water , Warm

, 1 1/2 teaspoons Sugar

1/2 teaspoon Instant Yeast

1/3 Cup Yogurt , Plain Whole Milk

, 3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1 Egg Yolk , Large

, 2 Cups Flour

1 1/4 teaspoons Salt

2 Tablespoons Butter , unsalted

, 1 Tablespoon Cilantro , Chopped Instructions In a small bowl, add the water, sugar and yeast. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. 1/2 Cup Water, 1 1/2 teaspoons Sugar, 1/2 teaspoon Instant Yeast

Whisk in the yogurt, oil and egg yolk. 1/3 Cup Yogurt, 3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil, 1 Egg Yolk

In a food processor, add the flour and then turn it on to low. While the processor is running, slowly pour in the wet ingredients and process until the dough just comes together. 2 Cups Flour

Allow the dough to rest for 10 minutes.

Add salt to the dough and process again until the dough comes together in a smooth ball. Transfer the dough to a glass bowl with a drizzle of oil and roll the dough to coat all sides. Cover tightly in plastic wrap and allow to rest on the counter for up to 1 hour, or in the fridge up to 24 hours. 1 1/4 teaspoons Salt

Remove the bowl from the fridge and sprinkle flour on the counter. Divide the dough into 4-8 pieces depending on how big you want it and roll each piece into a ball. Cover with plastic and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

Turn the oven to warm, or 200 degrees and plate an oven safe dish in it. Get out a piece of foil so that each finished naan bread can be placed on the plate in the oven and covered with foil to keep everything warm while you're cooking.

Sprinkle flour on the counter again and roll each ball out into thin circles.

Meanwhile, heat a cast iron pan over medium high heat and drizzle with oil. Using a napkin, wipe out excess oil. Throw one circle of dough in the pan and cover with a lid. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom is lightly brown and bubbles are appearing on top. The bottom will be flat and golden while the top will have those perfect browned bubble spots. This is normal.

Remove the lid, using a spatula flip the naan and cook for another 1-2 minutes uncovered. Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with cilantro. Place on the warming plate and repeat until all dough is used. 2 Tablespoons Butter, 1 Tablespoon Cilantro Equipment Cast Iron Skillet Notes This naan is great served with Coconut Curry or Easy Instant Pot Honey Chicken if you need ideas! Stored in plastic bag, at room temperature, naan will keep for 5 days. Nutrition Serving: 1pieceCalories: 203kcalCarbohydrates: 25gProtein: 4gFat: 9gSaturated Fat: 7gCholesterol: 33mgSodium: 396mgPotassium: 56mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 130IUCalcium: 20mgIron: 2mg Author: Sweet Basil Course: Yeast Bread Recipes and Quick Bread Recipes Cuisine: Indian

REMEMBER TO SUBSCRIBE TO our FREE Oh Sweet Basil NEWSLETTER AND RECEIVE EASY RECIPES DELIVERED INTO YOUR INBOX EVERY DAY!

When you try a recipe, please use the hashtag #ohsweetbasil on INSTAGRAM for a chance to be featured in our stories! FOLLOW OH, SWEET BASIL ON FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | PINTEREST | TWITTER FOR ALL OF OUR LATEST CONTENT, RECIPES AND STORIES.