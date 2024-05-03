27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (2024)

It’s Thanksgiving morning. You wake up to delicious smells and lots of excitement, knowing your family and friends will gather around your table in only a few short hours.

So you scurry to the kitchen, put the coffee on, and begin to cook even more delicious foods.

However, you are most excited about your turkey. Why? Because turkey is usually the main focus of every Thanksgiving dinner.

However, how will you top last year’s turkey dish? How will you make the most delicious turkey that your friends and neighbors have ever had?

Well, this year I’m making it easy. I’ll be bringing you the internet’s best Thanksgiving Turkey recipes. Then you can scroll through them, decide which ones will knock your loved one’s socks off, and then get busy cooking.

So here we go:

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (1)

1. Dry Brined Orange Rosemary Roasted Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (2)

This turkey is definitely going to be one with bold flavors. It is dry brined meaning that you cover it in salt to draw all of the juice out.

Then the brine will actually use the turkey’s own juices to break down the meat and make it more tender and juicy. This sounds absolutely moist and delicious!

Try this turkey recipe

2. Cajun Fried Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (3)

If you were to ask me what my favorite kind of turkey is I’d probably tell you fried. There is just something about that crispy skin.

However, I also love spicy, bold flavors. So I definitely think this turkey recipe could be a winner for me.

Try this turkey recipe

3. The Cajun Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (4)

Do you love spicy flavors? Are you in favor of a turkey with crispy outer skin? If so, then you’ll probably love this turkey.

It reminds me a lot of the previous recipe only it is a baked turkey, which a lot of people prefer because it is easier to prepare.

Try this turkey recipe

4. Latin Style Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (5)

This turkey is prepped in the same way as most baked turkeys. That is great news for someone who is fearful of baking a turkey.

What sets this one apart is the seasonings that are used. Latin flavors are tossed onto the turkey (like sazon) to remind you that this turkey has some Latin style to it.

Try this turkey recipe

5. Brining a Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (6)

If you are preparing a turkey for the first time or the millionth time, you probably know that brining a turkey is a big deal.

If you are unsure of how to do that, then this recipe will definitely get you started on that and move in the right direction.

Try this turkey recipe

6. Puerto Rican Style Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (7)

This turkey recipe is really amazing. You can follow it to make a turkey breast in the slow cooker, or you can double the recipe to make a whole turkey in the oven.

You tell that this turkey has flair. It also has sazon included in it, along with garlic and many other familiar seasonings.

Try this turkey recipe

7. Martha’s Perfect Roast Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (8)

Okay, so we all dream of producing the perfect turkey that has the crispy dark skin, moist meat, and perfect fluffy stuffing sticking out as well.

Well, with this recipe, you could be one step closer to scoring a turkey like that. The ingredients are all pretty basic, though you will need a couple of bottles of wine (for the turkey, not the cook.)

Try this turkey recipe

8. Applewood Smoked Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (9)

This turkey sounds like a sweet street. It is brined in a lot of different spices and maple syrup. Doesn’t that sound delicious?

Then it is covered in apples, bourbon, garlic, and a few other familiar ingredients. Finally, it is smoked to perfection.

Try this turkey recipe

9. The Best in the World Fried Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (10)

This recipe seems so easy to do. You just buy the turkey (they give you the recipe to what size turkey you need) and inject it with a store-bought marinade.

Then you fry the turkey to perfection and enjoy. So simple yet apparently so delicious!

Try this turkey recipe

10. Adobo Butter Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (11)

This recipe is very interesting. You learn how to make your own adobo from scratch which is packed full of many delicious and familiar spices.

Then once you allow the turkey to sit with the adobo rubbed on it, you make delicious adobo butter before baking it to perfection.

Try this turkey recipe

11. Bacon Roasted Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (12)

How many bacon fans do we have today? I have both of my hands raised because let’s be real, I love bacon.

What better way to cook a turkey than to wrap it in bacon first? I seriously think this could be a bacon-lovers Thanksgiving paradise.

Try this turkey recipe

12. Turkey with Brown Sugar Glaze

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (13)

Have you ever tried to glaze your turkey? If I’m honest, I’ve basted but never glazed. Yet, this glaze looks absolutely amazing.

So if you like orange juice, cider vinegar, brown sugar, and butter then you’ll have to try glazing your turkey this year.

Try this turkey recipe

13. The 3-Step Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (14)

Everyone wants a turkey that is delicious, but one of the biggest hang-ups people face is keeping their turkey moist.

Well, this post shares 3 easy steps to keep your turkey moist and delicious. If you are fearing a dry turkey, check this recipe out.

Try this turkey recipe

14. The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (15)

If you’ve ever watched Christmas Vacation, then you’ll probably remember the perfect turkey.

However, when they cut into it, perfection faded and so did the turkey because it dried out. Well, thanks to this recipe, you’ll hopefully dodge the ‘dry turkey’ experience and have a much more picturesque turkey to serve.

Try this turkey recipe

15. The Maple Glazed Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (16)

Seriously you guys, after checking out all of these glazed turkeys, I seriously think glazing is going to be in this year…at least at my house.

This maple glazed turkey not only looks delicious, but the glaze is so simple. It is just butter and maple syrup. You can’t get much easier or delicious.

Try this turkey recipe

16. Aromatic Lemon Apple and Herb Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (17)

Everyone wants a turkey that is moist and delicious, but have you ever thought you wanted a turkey that smells great too?

Well, this recipe has you covered. This turkey is brined in herbs, covered in herb butter, and has more aromatics added when roasting too.

Try this turkey recipe

17. Tuscan Style Grilled Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (18)

It is very common to hear of people baking their Thanksgiving turkeys. We even hear of frying and occasionally smoking them.

However, grilling your Thanksgiving turkey is a lot less common. Thanks to this recipe, you can give this delicious method a try this year.

Try this turkey recipe

18. Cranberry Glazed Turkey Breast

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (19)

When I was growing up we usually only had a turkey breast for Thanksgiving because it was just my mom, sister, and myself.

So if you only have a breast, then you’ll need to check out this glaze. I’m a huge cranberry person so this sounds like you could have all of the flavors of Thanksgiving in one amazing dish.

Try this turkey recipe

19. Roast Turkey Like a Boss

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (20)

For some reason, cooking a turkey is something that has a lot of people frightened. I think they all fear that they’ll dry it out and it’ll be terrible.

Well, do as this article suggests. Follow their basic instructions to perfectly roasting a turkey and be the boss in your own kitchen.

Try this turkey recipe

20. Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (21)

I wish this recipe was around when I was a little girl because as I mentioned we just had the turkey breast. My poor mom would work herself silly in the kitchen over one meal.

Now, many people have come out with amazing crockpot techniques that save so much time and produce a tasty dish, like this one. My mother would’ve been so thankful for this recipe all those years ago.

Try this turkey recipe

21. How to Smoke a Turkey in 4 Hours

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (22)

Are you looking to do something a little different with your turkey this year? It seems that smoking is all the rage.

If you’d like a deliciously flavored turkey that can be ready in about 4 hours, then you definitely need to check out this recipe.

Try this turkey recipe

22. Citrus and Herb Roasted Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (23)

This is another very flavorful turkey recipe. Many people love to have turkeys that are strongly flavored with fresh herbs.

Plus, they think that the citrus is a great way to accompany those flavors and help tenderize the meat. If you are one of those people, then you definitely need to check this out.

Try this turkey recipe

23. Maple Glazed Turkey with Bacon and Sage Butter

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (24)

This turkey had me asking myself, “Seriously?” This is everything you want, rolled into one amazing turkey!

You have the bacon-wrapped turkey that is glazed in delicious maple syrup. Then it is coated with sage butter and stuffed with delicious fruits and vegetables for added flavor. Welcome to Flavor Town, friends.

Try this turkey recipe

24. Yellow Bliss Road Best Thanksgiving Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (25)

This is another post that claims to have the best Thanksgiving turkey. I don’t know if you’ll consider it the best, but in my books, it is pretty darn tasty.

We make our turkey like her post shows. It is very simple and turns out super moist and delicious as well.

Try this turkey recipe

25. Garlic and Herb Roasted Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (26)

Would you like to bake a simple roasted turkey? Yet, you still want it to have a lot of flavors?

Well, look no further than this recipe. It is super simple, it is meant to be roasted, but it packs a punch of garlic and herbs as well.

Try this turkey recipe

26. Super Moist Turkey

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (27)

My mom always hated baking turkeys because she feared how dry they would turn out. If only the internet had been around then.

Now, we have these wonderful Thanksgiving Turkey recipes that help us to overcome turkey dryness. This recipe uses a unique method of coating a turkey in herb butter and wine, then covering it in a cheesecloth. However, apparently, it works!

Try this turkey recipe

27. Juicy Roasted Turkey with Pictures

27 Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes Perfect for Holiday Season (28)

We all love our Thanksgiving turkey if it’s done right. Yet, we all know that it can be challenging finding a method that allows the turkey to cook but remain juicy too.

Well, this article has you covered. You not only get a recipe for a juicy Thanksgiving turkey, but she includes pictures to help you along too.

Try this turkey recipe

So there you have it. You now have almost 30 different Thanksgiving Turkey recipes to choose from when making your Thanksgiving turkey this year. You may want to start early and try a few out before you decide on ‘the one.’

Don’t forget to also look at our Off-Grid Thanksgiving ideas for an alternative twist on a themed Thanksgiving meal.

FAQs

What flavors are good with turkey? ›

(Here's an idea: try stuffing your turkey with oranges, pomelos and fresh herbs to infuse extra flavor into your bird and help retain moisture!) Other fragrant fruity matches include cranberries, figs, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, almonds, walnuts and urfa biber (otherwise known as isot or Aleppo pepper).

View More
How long should you brine a turkey? ›

As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to let the turkey brine for at least 1 hour per pound of turkey. Here's a breakdown of how long to brine a turkey based on size:
  1. 12–14-lb. turkey: 16–18 hours.
  2. 14–16-lb. turkey: 18–20 hours.
  3. 16–18-lb. turkey: 20–22 hours.
  4. 18–20-lb. turkey: 22–24 hours.
Oct 23, 2023

Get More Info Here
How do you keep a turkey moist if you cook it the day before Thanksgiving? ›

To keep the turkey moist, add a little broth or water and cover. Cover your food and rotate it for even heating.

Discover More Details
At what temp should you cook a turkey? ›

What Temperature to Cook the Turkey? Cook your turkey at 325 degrees F for most of the cook time; in the final 45 minutes, remove the cover or foil tent from the turkey, increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees F and baste the bird with butter. The initial lower oven temperature cooks the turkey through evenly.

View Details
How to season a turkey for best flavor? ›

Stick with salt and pepper, put herbs like rosemary, thyme, and sage to work, or take spicy Cajun seasoning for a spin for some kick. Whatever blend you choose, spread it all over the turkey—on top, underneath, between the body and wings and legs, under the skin, and even in the cavity of the bird.

Discover More Details
What do you put inside a turkey for flavor? ›

Classic Aromatics

Add halved onions, carrot chunks, celery and fresh herbs to the cavity of your turkey, inserting them loosely. These flavor builders are the base of stock and most soups. As your turkey cooks, they'll steam and infuse your bird with moisture and flavor.

Learn More
Should I put butter under the skin of my turkey? ›

Covering a turkey with butter (under and over the skin) serves to flavor and moisten the meat, as well as help the skin get crispy and golden brown.

Keep Reading
Do I rinse a turkey after brining? ›

You should always rinse the turkey after wet or dry brining. Once rinsed, you can let the turkey air dry, uncovered, in the refrigerator for several hours, or pat it dry with a paper towel.

Learn More Now
What should I brine a turkey in? ›

The basic ratio for a wet turkey brine is to use 2 cups of kosher salt or coarse sea salt for every 2 gallons of water. The benefit of a wet brine is that it can work slightly quicker than a dry brine because it infuses the entire turkey in a salty solution.

Show Me More
What are 2 ways to keep turkey from drying out? ›

5 Ways to Prevent Your Turkey from Drying Out
  1. Cook Pieces Instead of a Whole Turkey. ...
  2. If Cooking a Whole Turkey, Buy Frozen. ...
  3. Ditch the Plastic Pop-Up Timer; Use an Instant-Read Thermometer Instead. ...
  4. Elevate the Legs. ...
  5. Let the Turkey Rest.
Nov 1, 2022

Learn More Now

Can I cook my turkey 2 days before Thanksgiving? ›

Roasting your turkey ahead will save you the time spent testing and carving, allowing you to spend more time with your guests. It's easy: Simply cook it a day or two in advance, let it cool completely, then carve the bird into large pieces—breasts, wings, thighs and drumsticks.

Learn More
Can you cook the turkey the day before and reheat it on Thanksgiving? ›

Reheat Your Turkey the Next Day

You can bake it along with the stuffing (drizzle a little turkey broth over the stuffing before you bake it to add some turkey flavor) and side dishes, but watch the bird carefully, as you don't want to overcook it or dry out the meat by leaving it in the oven too long.

Read More
Is it better to cook a turkey at 325 or 350? ›

Oven-Roasted Turkey

We recommend starting the turkey in a 425 degree oven for 30-45 minutes before tenting the pan with foil and lowering the temperature to 350 degrees until a meat thermometer reads 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the bird.

Discover More
How long should turkey sit out before cooking? ›

Your turkey will cook more evenly and faster if you start it out at room temperature so remove the turkey from the refrigerator 1 hour before roasting. If you plan to stuff your turkey, wait until you're ready to put it in the oven before putting the stuffing in the turkey.

Get More Info
How long should a turkey rest before carving? ›

You carve a turkey the same way you carve a chicken or other poultry. It might be intimidating since it's the largest bird of the bunch, but with a little know-how, you'll handle it like a pro. Before you cut a thing, let your turkey rest — at least 30 minutes — so its juices don't end up on the cutting board.

View More
What pairs best with turkey? ›

Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Riesling are excellent choices to accompany your turkey dinner. Sauvignon Blanc is a light and citrusy wine that compliments turkey well, as it doesn't overpower the dish's flavor. Chardonnay is a more robust white wine featuring notes of vanilla and butter.

Discover More Details
What is traditionally served with turkey? ›

And for the traditionalists among us: Don't fret. We've got oodles of Thanksgiving stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and brussels sprouts too. Here you'll find our best Thanksgiving side dishes. Read on—and don't forget the party punch.

Read On
What spices to bring from turkey? ›

What Spices to Buy at the Istanbul Spice Market
  • Pul Biber (Red Pepper Flakes) Pul biber is a popular spice in dishes worldwide. ...
  • Çörek Otu (Black Cumin Seeds) Another spice option is çörek otu, known in English as nigella or black cumin. ...
  • Sumac. ...
  • Kekik (Dried Oregano) ...
  • Isot (Urfa Pepper)
Jan 13, 2023

Learn More Now
What are the best turkey garnishes? ›

The pop of color from reds and oranges against the dark brown turkey and the leafy greens is so great. Pomegranates and cranberries are favorite holiday garnishes, but you could also include roasted beets or clusters of grapes. The grapes give the feeling of a bounteous feast when mixed with other gorgeous fruits.

Explore More
