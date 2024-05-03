Flush the Fat Away Vegetable Skinny Soup Recipe (2024)

Flush away fat with this superfood soup!

I don’t know about you, but I’m always looking for inspirational weight-loss foods. Sometimes it’s to kick-start a new weight-loss plan, and other times it’s my go-to meal after a weekend of indulgence. That’s where this flush the fat away vegetable soup comes in. This recipe is perfect to have in your back pocket for any occasion. It’s chock full of nutrients, and it’s perfect for detoxing. Surprisingly, unlike other detox soups I’ve had, this soup is comforting and tastes great!

All of the ingredients for this flush the fat away vegetable soup were specifically chosen for their ability to work together to get your body in tip-top shape. It’s basically a superfood soup packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Together, they aid in flushing toxins away from your body, making it a powerful tool if you’re following a detox plan. And, while it flushes those toxins, it also takes the fat with it. Talk about a safe, effective, and healthy way to make healthy lifestyle changes!

You’ll love the flavors of the sweet potato, spinach, garlic, carrots, and tomatoes – but we didn’t just add them in there for the way they taste. What these ingredients are doing is restoring acid-alkaline and sodium-potassium balance in the body’s organs and glands. Simultaneously, while it’s boosting up your internal organs, it’s also flushing out all the bad toxins. The end result is the perfect combination of adding nutrients and removing fat.

It’s a bonus that these superfood ingredients come together to make a really comforting treat. As I said earlier, I’ve had some detox soups that really don’t taste all that great. I actually find myself making this soup even when I’m not planning to detox – just because it tastes so good!

The beans and the sweet potatoes are nice and soft, adding sweet and earthy tones to the broth. Then, the spinach comes in with a green burst of flavor and adds a nice counterbalancing texture. Finally, the tomatoes (if you’re using them) add body to the broth and amp up the savory flavors overall. Comfort food made healthy? Yup, we pulled it off with this flush the fat away vegetable skinny soup recipe!

Give this skinny soup recipe a try, and let us know what you think in the comments. We always love to hear from you – what worked and what didn’t – so drop us a line! If you have any ideas about posts you’d like to see from us in the future, let us know about that too. We’re a community at SkinnyMs, and you’re a part of that.

If you’re using this as a way to kickstart your weight loss journey, take a peek at the other resources on our website. Our clean eating approach is great because it allows you to eat a variety of your favorite foods. All the while, we aim to educate and reinforce the principles of clean, healthy eating. Check out our Clean Eating Overhaul, 30-Day Weight Loss Program.

Flush The Fat Away Vegetable Soup This comforting soup is loaded with nutrient-rich ingredients that will detoxify and satisfy your body! Cook Time 8 hours hours Total Time 8 hours hours Yield 8 people Serving Size 1.25 cups Course Dinner, Lunch Cuisine American Author SkinnyMs. Ingredients US Customary – Metric 1 sweet potato medium, peeled and cut into 1 inch cubes

3 carrots large, peeled and sliced

1 celery stalk diced

1 yellow onion small, diced

1 garlic clove minced

pinch of kosher or sea salt more or less to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon paprika

1 bay leaf

30 ounces navy beans cans, drained and rinsed (optional black beans)

4 cups vegetable broth low-sodium

14 1/2 ounces diced tomatoes can, no salt added, *this is an optional ingredient

4 cups baby spinach loosely packed (optional 2 zucchini, sliced)

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil optional, for serving (1/2 teaspoon per serving) Instructions Add all ingredients, except spinach and olive oil, to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low 6 to 8 hours, or until the vegetables are tender. Add spinach, stir and continue cooking just until wilted, approximately 5 minutes. Serve and enjoy! (1 serving per night if doing the)

Tip: If you prefer a thicker soup, after 5 hours of cooking, simply remove 1 cup of soup, along with ingredients, mash ingredients with a fork, return to the slow cooker, stir and continue cooking 1 to 3 hours. When serving, drizzle a little (optional) olive oil over each bowl of soup.

Note: Olive oil helps the body absorb nutrients more efficiently and supports a healthy digestive system.

Stovetop Method: Follow the same instructions above for prep, cover, and simmer until veggies are tender, approximately 2 hours. Stir every 15 minutes to prevent sticking. Add spinach at the end of cooking time, remove from heat, cover and allow spinach to wilt before serving. Notes *nutrition data includes optional 1/2 teaspoon olive oil per serving and diced tomatoes Nutrition Information Serving: 1.25cups | Calories: 181kcal | Carbohydrates: 31g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 3g | Sodium: 603mg | Fiber: 8g | Sugar: 4g | SmartPoints (Freestyle): 1 Keywords Plant-Based, Vegetarian Have you made this recipe?

Do You LOVE Soup?

