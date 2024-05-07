Easy Homemade Peanut Brittle Recipe | A Spicy Perspective (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Easiest Peanut Brittle Recipe – This classic peanut brittle recipe is easy to make in the microwave with only 6 simple ingredients. Crunchy and light peanut brittle is a delight to snack on and share as a sweet holiday gift!

The Best (Easy) Peanut Brittle Recipe

Holiday season AKA candy season is the perfect time to make homemade goodies to share with family and friends. And a crispy batch of sweet nut brittle is a classic treat that’s always a bit hit!

We’ve made a traditional(ish) Bacon Pecan Brittle recipe on the stovetop for years, but recently discovered it can be converted to a microwave recipe for speed and convenience… No cooking thermometer required!

This easy microwave Peanut Brittle recipe is light and bubbly for a golden crunch that won’t break your teeth. (As long as you don’t overcook it.)

6 Ingredients You Need

Candy shop-quality peanut brittle is a breeze to make with just 6 simple ingredients! For this easy microwave recipe you need:

How to Make Peanut Brittle in the Microwave

This super-easy peanut brittle recipe is ready in less than 15 minutes. So it’s great for those last-minute gift swaps!

First, set out a large ceramic microwave-safe bowl. Not metal or plastic! Then lay a large piece of parchment paper out on the countertop.

In the bowl, mix the sugar and corn syrup into a thick paste. Microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes.

Now add the peanuts to the hot syrup, and carefully stir them in. Microwave again for 3 minutes.

Note: Boiling sugar syrup can be dangerous, so watch your fingers!

Stir in the butter and vanilla extract. Microwave again for 1 ½ minutes. At this point, the syrup should be golden in color like honey, not too pale or too golden-brown. If it looks pale, microwave another 1-2 minutes.

Finally, quickly but carefully stir in the baking soda. The mixture should foam up and create bubbles. These bubbles are VERY important for the light airy texture of the brittle. Try not to deflate them.

Quickly pour the brittle mixture onto the parchment paper. Pour ribbons in a circular or zigzag pattern, so the brittle spreads on its own.

Get the Complete (Printable) Easy Microwave Peanut Butter Brittle Recipe Below. Enjoy!

Do not spread with a spatula! If you try to spread the mixture with a spatula is will deflate the ever-important bubbles. Shake the paper a little to help the spreading, but do not press on the brittle.

Once the brittle is fully cooled, break the brittle into pieces.

Recipe Variations

There are SO many fabulous ways to tweak and customize this basic microwave peanut brittle recipe! Here are just a few ideas to get you going:

Make the brittle with other nuts . Pecans, cashews, and almonds are all great options! You can even chop up and us a bit of each.

. Pecans, cashews, and almonds are all great options! You can even chop up and us a bit of each. Add extra goodies. You can mix in cooked and chopped bacon, pumpkin seeds or pepitas, or chopped pretzel pieces… Or just about any yummy crunchy add-ins you like! Just note that chocolate treats can be tricky to mix in to the hot brittle mixture. A better option to make brittle with chocolate candy pieces is to sprinkle on the goodies after the brittle has been spread on the parchment paper but has not yet gotten a chance to cool.

You can mix in cooked and chopped bacon, pumpkin seeds or pepitas, or chopped pretzel pieces… Or just about any yummy crunchy add-ins you like! Just note that chocolate treats can be tricky to mix in to the hot brittle mixture. A better option to make brittle with chocolate candy pieces is to sprinkle on the goodies after the brittle has been spread on the parchment paper but has not yet gotten a chance to cool. Make this a vegan peanut butter brittle recipe . Simply swap dairy butter for your favorite plant-based spread.

. Simply swap dairy butter for your favorite plant-based spread. Easily double or halve the recipe as you need.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you make this peanut brittle recipe without corn syrup? You can make nut brittles with agave syrup or honey. However, these are quite expensive options because of how much you need. You also won’t get the same classic texture or shine. Why did my peanut brittle not harden? It’s possible that you did not microwave the syrup mixture until hot enough. The ideal temperature of the brittle syrup is 300 degrees Fahrenheit. If you have a candy thermometer I recommend you check the temp right before you stir in the baking soda. How long does homemade brittle last? Nut brittles will keep well for up to 3 weeks stored in an airtight container at room temperature. You can also store it in a sealed container and keep it in the freezer for up to 3 months.

