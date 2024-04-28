Easy No Cook Divinity Candy Recipe (2024)

Divinity is a classic white Christmas candy that many people remember from their childhood but is not often made these days because it has a reputation for being finicky. This Easy No Cook Divinity candy recipe takes all the guesswork out of it and it turns out perfectly every time!

Table of contents 🔑 Key to Success #1 – Find the Frosting Mix

🔑 Key to Success #2 – Use a Stand Mixer or Hand Mixer

🔑 Key to Success #3 – Let it Dry

📌 Get the Printable Recipe for No Cook Divinity Candy

This is my favorite candy at Christmas time.

We make it every year right before Christmas and enjoy it through the holiday season.

I plan ahead to make sure I have the ingredients because I don’t want to miss out on it for an entire year.

Disclosure – I may get a small commission for purchases made through affiliate links in this post.

🔑 Key to Success #1 – Find the Frosting Mix

The key to this Divinity recipe is finding the Betty Crocker Fluffy White Frosting mix.

A lot of Walmart stores do not carry it but you can sometimes find it at smaller local grocery stores.

If not, it is available on Amazon.com.

This frosting mix is not the one in the can.

It’s packaged in a small box and the directions say to mix with boiling water.

Click here for the Fluffy White Frosting mix at Amazon.com.

A lot of times, it will come in a multi-pack.

You can use the other boxes of Fluffy White Frosting to make frosting for angel food cake.

This frosting tastes very much like classic 7-minute frosting but is much easier to make and not finicky at all.

🔑 Key to Success #2 – Use a Stand Mixer or Hand Mixer

When you’re ready to mix up your Divinity candy, be sure to use a stand mixer if you have one.

The Divinity candy will be stiff by the time it’s done and the stand mixer will make things easier to manage.

I have a Kitchenaid Stand Mixer and it works great for this recipe. (And how beautiful is this color?)

Use your whisk attachment that came with your stand mixer. If you don’t have one, you can get one on Amazon or at a kitchen supply store.

If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can use an electric hand mixer instead.

This mixing bowl is the perfect one.

It has high, straight sides that keep the splattering to a minimum and it’s made of glass, which will not get damaged by the beaters on a hand mixer.

Mix together the Fluffy White Frosting Mix, light corn syrup, boiling water, and vanilla until it is stiff, about 5 minutes.

Making sure the mixture is super stiff is a critical step!

Once it’s stiff, slowly add in the powdered sugar.

The mixture will be super sticky and stiff. This is what makes it so good.

And don’t forget to add in the nuts!

For an extra boost of nutty flavor, you can toast the pecans before adding them to the Divinity.

To toast pecans, put them on a rimmed sheet pan and cook at 350 degrees F for 7-10 minutes.

🔑 Key to Success #3 – Let it Dry

After the Divinity candy is mixed up, use two spoons to drop it by spoonfuls onto waxed paper.

The candy is very sticky and has a tendency to stick to the spoons so you’ll just have to use the spoons to scrape the candy onto the waxed paper.

Just let it sit at room temperature for 4-6 hours until the tops are firm.

You will know that the tops are firm when you gently press the Divinity candy and the tops are dry.

If you get any sticky candy on your finger, you’ll need to wait a little longer to turn them over.

The amount of time it takes for Divinity to dry depends on the weather.

Humid or rainy days may take a little longer for them to firm up, but they will get there!

When the top of the candy is dry, use a butter knife to scrape the Divinity off the waxed paper and turn it over so that the bottoms can dry and firm up.

I usually let the bottoms dry overnight, at least 12-16 hours.

Once the candy is dry, you can store it in an airtight container for several weeks.

You’ll be lucky if this yummy candy lasts a week though.

📌 Get the Printable Recipe for No Cook Divinity Candy

Save this No Cook Divinity recipe to your favorite Christmas Recipes board or your Candy Recipes board.

Check out these other related recipes at GraceLikeRainBlog.com

Pecan Praline Cookies are a classic holiday favorite! These delicious, buttery pecan cookies have a distinct toasted pecan flavor that pairs wonderfully with their soft, chewy texture. Perfect for enjoying with coffee or tea, these treats will be sure to make your Christmas extra sweet!

Extra Moist Pumpkin Bread is the perfect solution to your autumn baking needs. It’s made with real pumpkin puree and a combination of sugar and spice and everything nice, making it incredibly delicious. The addition of coconut oil helps to keep the bread tender while still providing a great flavor. The texture is soft, light, and cake-like.

Our Instant Mashed Potatoes that Taste Homemade recipe Is a dream come true during the holidays. You can serve mashed potatoes for a crowd in minutes, and they won’t even know that the potatoes came from a box. Enjoy the convenience and deliciousness without sacrificing the taste you love.

Chocolate Caramel Slice

Santa Claus Nutter Butter Cookies

Oreo Fudge

Goldbrick Candy

Millionaire Caramel Pecan Turtles

Air Fryer Chocolate Lava Cake

Mississippi Mud Brownies

Rainbow Fruit Tray

Monkey Bread

Christmas Magic Cookie Bars