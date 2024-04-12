Easy No Yeast Beignets Recipe - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Daniela Apostol · This post may contain affiliate links · 31 Comments
Easy No-Yeast Beignets Recipe with a touch of cinnamon and lemon, or the best fried donuts. So simple, no need to wait for the dough to prove, these beignets are ready in less than 15 minutes. Quick and easy, and absolutely delicious.
What are beignets?
Beignets is the French term for doughnuts (donuts). The shape is usually square or round (but never with a hole in the middle) and they are coated in powdered sugar once they cool down a bit.
In Romania we love them too, and, although traditionally you would make them with yeast, the easy version tastes just as good, with so little prep and effort.
Ingredients used
- plain flour - if you only have self-raising flour, that's also ok
- eggs - at room temperature
- yogurt - I used Greek yogurt, but plain yogurt is another option
- sugar - caster or granulated
- ground cinnamon
- lemon zest /and or lemon extract - you can leave it out if you wish
- oil - for frying
- a pinch of salt
Step-by-step photos and instructions
- In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, lemon extract and cinnamon and mix them well.
- Beat the eggs lightly, and add them to the yogurt and mix well.
- Use a silicone spatula to mix everything together, you should have a smooth batter than is thicker than the pancakes one.
- Heat up the oil in a deep frying pan.
- Use a spoon to scoop batter, and carefully dip it in the pan.
- Fry for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, then turn on the other side. You will notice than once they are turned on the other side, they become from flat nice and round.
- Transfer on a plate lined with kitchen paper and once they cool down a bit, sprinkle with powdered sugar
Expert tips
Don't use fat-free or low-fat yogurt, the full-fat version is the best, otherwise the consistency of the batter might change. Plus, the real deal tastes a lot better, and, believe it or not, it's healthier too. The yogurt, that is, the beignets can't be classified as healthy :))
Make sure the heat is not too high, otherwise the beignets will brown too quickly, while the middle is still raw. Plus then they could look burnt before you have a chance to get them out of the pan. Especially after a few batches, the oil becomes super hot, so do be careful here.
Use a regular teaspoon to drop the dough into the oil, in this way you know they will have pretty much the same size and shape. Dip the spoon into the hot oil first, so the dough can easily drop off the spoon and into the pan.
Don't overcrowd the pan, as you won't have time to get them all out before they brown, they are ready pretty quickly, about a minute or so. Turn them on the other side to ensure even browning.
Other doughnuts recipes
Are you looking for the non-fried doughnuts? I have this amazing recipe for baked chocolate doughnuts. Oh my Lord! What a treat that is!!! You can't really say they are baked, they taste like the real deal, trust me on that.
Another recipe for doughnuts I love, is the Romanian absolute favourite: Cheese doughnuts aka Romanian papanasi.If you ever visit the country, you will definitely be offered some! So, let's make some beignets now!
Easy No-Yeast Beignets Recipe
Easy No-Yeast Beignets Recipe with a touch of cinnamon and lemon, or the best fried donuts. So simple, no need to wait for the dough to prove, these beignets are ready in less than 15 minutes. Quick and easy, but absolutely delicious, serve them with just powdered or icing sugar, or sour cream and jam. Another delicious way of serving them in dipped into a nice chocolate sauce. So many options, amazing doughnuts!
4 from 32 votes
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: Romanian
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes minutes
Servings: 20 beignets
Calories: 61kcal
Author: Daniela Apostol
Ingredients
- 200 g plain flour
- 3 tablespoon caster sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon lemon extract
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- zest of one lemon (optional)
- 2 eggs
- 200 ml Greek yogurt
- 2 cups oil (for frying)
Instructions
In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, lemon extract and cinnamon and mix them well.
Beat the eggs lightly, and add them to the yogurt and mix well.
Use a silicone spatula to mix everything together, you should have a smooth batter than is thicker than the pancakes one.
Heat up the oil in a deep frying pan.
Use a spoon to scoop batter, and carefully dip it in the pan.
Fry for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, then turn on the other side. You will notice than once they are turned on the other side, they become from flat nice and round.
Transfer on a plate lined with kitchen paper and once they cool down a bit, sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Video
Notes
- If you'd like to see the measurements in CUPS and OUNCES, please click on the US CUSTOMARY link.
- The amount of ingredients can be adjusted according to the number of servings you need, please click on the number of servings to change it.
- Don't use fat-free or low-fat yogurt, the full-fat version is the best, otherwise the consistency of the batter might change.
- Make sure the heat is not too high, otherwise the beignets will brown too quickly, while the middle is still raw.
- Plus then they could look burnt before you have a chance to get them out of the pan. Especially after a few batches, the oil becomes super hot, so do be careful here.
Nutrition
Calories: 61kcal | Carbohydrates: 8g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 16mg | Sodium: 21mg | Potassium: 39mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g | Vitamin A: 24IU | Calcium: 15mg | Iron: 1mg
Silvia
Nu am mai mancat asa ceva de multi multi ani..
Daniela Anderson
Sunt foarte bune, pana si maimutica mea a gustat, deja nu prea a fost impresionata ?
Lisa | Garlic + Zest
Beignets are one of my all-time favorites -- every time I think of them, I'm transported back to New Orleans -- and that fantastic chicory blend coffee!
valentina
How delicious! My son would LOVE this!
Daniela Anderson
Thank you
Willow | Will Cook For Friends
My mouth is officially watering. These look and sound so good! I make beignets sometimes, but the recipe I use is way more involved (and does use yeast). I'll have to give these a try!
Daniela Anderson
They are lovely indeed, and so easy to make. Glad you like my recipe.
Allison - Celebrating Sweets
You made these almost too easy! Now I have to try them. 🙂
Daniela Anderson
Thank you! It is a super easy recipe indeed ?
Kathleen - Bloggers Lifestyle
They look and sound great, I can almost smell them cooking.
Kathleen
Bloggers Pit Stop
Daniela Anderson
Thank you, Kathleen! ?
Daniel Bennett
yummmy.............looking delicious i will try at my home ...thanks for sharing this and pix also too good
Daniela Anderson
Thank you, happy that you like them!
Mike Dickerson
can I use a deep fryer
Daniela Anderson
Hi Mike! Thank you for your comment. The deep-fryer should work fine, although l have not used one for beignets. Let me know how it goes!
Jean everson
How much flour don,t understand225
Daniela Anderson
Hi Jean! The recipe calls for 225 grams of flour, if you have kitchen scales, that would help, otherwise you can use a cup of flour, that should do. Let me know if that helps.
V
I used gluten free all purpose flour. Also I used 2 tsp of powdered sugar and little extra vanilla (I didn't have a sachet of vanilla sugar) and these turned out amazing! So if anyone is wondering if they can make this gluten free, it turned out great!
Daniela Anderson
I am so pleased that it worked with gluten free flour too, the beignets are really delicious. Thank you very much for your lovely comment!
Rita
Thank you for sharing that you made these gluten free!
Daniela Anderson
It was indeed very nice to let us know, glad the recipe can be tweaked to cater for a gluten-free diet too.
V
Has anyone tried making these in an air fryer?
V
I rely on comment sections to help navigate through recipes. This recipe is amazing! So good that I made my first comment on a recipe! Thank you for this!
Daniela Anderson
Thank you for your very kind comment, greatly appreciated. I'm always pleased when l get positive feedback about my recipes.
Meggie
I hardly ever comment on recipes, but these were absolutely amazing and so quick and easy to make. Kids and adult loved them! Thank you for sharing!
Daniela Apostol
I am very glad you liked them! It's big hit with us!
david mark
wow very nice, thanks for sharing
Daniela Anderson
Thank you, glad you like the recipe!
Jamie
We made these this morning and love, love, love them!
Daniela Anderson
Glad you liked them! 😁
Carla
Can I bake them instead I need an air fryer....has anyone tried?
