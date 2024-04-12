Easy No Yeast Beignets Recipe - My Gorgeous Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Easy No-Yeast Beignets Recipe with a touch of cinnamon and lemon, or the best fried donuts. So simple, no need to wait for the dough to prove, these beignets are ready in less than 15 minutes. Quick and easy, and absolutely delicious.

What are beignets?

Beignets is the French term for doughnuts (donuts). The shape is usually square or round (but never with a hole in the middle) and they are coated in powdered sugar once they cool down a bit.

In Romania we love them too, and, although traditionally you would make them with yeast, the easy version tastes just as good, with so little prep and effort.

plain flour - if you only have self-raising flour, that's also ok

- if you only have self-raising flour, that's also ok eggs - at room temperature

- at room temperature yogurt - I used Greek yogurt, but plain yogurt is another option

- I used Greek yogurt, but plain yogurt is another option sugar - caster or granulated

- caster or granulated ground cinnamon

lemon zest /and or lemon extract - you can leave it out if you wish

- you can leave it out if you wish oil - for frying

- for frying a pinch of salt

In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, lemon extract and cinnamon and mix them well.

Beat the eggs lightly, and add them to the yogurt and mix well.

Use a silicone spatula to mix everything together, you should have a smooth batter than is thicker than the pancakes one.

Heat up the oil in a deep frying pan.

Use a spoon to scoop batter, and carefully dip it in the pan.

Fry for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, then turn on the other side. You will notice than once they are turned on the other side, they become from flat nice and round.

Transfer on a plate lined with kitchen paper and once they cool down a bit, sprinkle with powdered sugar

Don't use fat-free or low-fat yogurt, the full-fat version is the best, otherwise the consistency of the batter might change. Plus, the real deal tastes a lot better, and, believe it or not, it's healthier too. The yogurt, that is, the beignets can't be classified as healthy :))

Make sure the heat is not too high, otherwise the beignets will brown too quickly, while the middle is still raw. Plus then they could look burnt before you have a chance to get them out of the pan. Especially after a few batches, the oil becomes super hot, so do be careful here.

Use a regular teaspoon to drop the dough into the oil, in this way you know they will have pretty much the same size and shape. Dip the spoon into the hot oil first, so the dough can easily drop off the spoon and into the pan.

Don't overcrowd the pan, as you won't have time to get them all out before they brown, they are ready pretty quickly, about a minute or so. Turn them on the other side to ensure even browning.

Other doughnuts recipes

Are you looking for the non-fried doughnuts? I have this amazing recipe for baked chocolate doughnuts. Oh my Lord! What a treat that is!!! You can't really say they are baked, they taste like the real deal, trust me on that.

Another recipe for doughnuts I love, is the Romanian absolute favourite: Cheese doughnuts aka Romanian papanasi.If you ever visit the country, you will definitely be offered some! So, let's make some beignets now!

