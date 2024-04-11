Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe (2024)

You are here: Home / Recipes and Cooking Tips / Quick and Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe
by Alea Milham 26 Comments
This quick and easy pizza sauce recipe has a rich flavor that will compliment your homemade pizza.
Making pizza sauce it easy! Use this recipe to learn how to make homemade pizza sauce from tomato sauce. It comes together in the time it takes to cook the pizza crust and is quite delicious.
I often use leftover spaghetti sauce to make pizzas, so I have come to expect a flavorful pizza sauce and this recipe uses traditional Italian spices to achieve my goal of a lot of flavor with very little work.
Since our family is gluten-free, I often make homemade pizzas. I allow the pizza sauce to simmer while I am baking the pizza crust. Then I add the pizza sauce to the crust, top with our favorite ingredients and bake the pizza according to the directions.
Quick and Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe
This recipe makes enough pizza sauce for two large pizzas or three 12-inch pizzas.
Ingredients:
- 15 ounce can of tomato sauce
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
- dash pepper
Directions:
1. Add the tomato sauce, oregano, thyme, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper to a saucepan.
2. Cook the sauce over medium-high heat until it reaches a boil.
3. Lower the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
4. Spread the pizza sauce on the prepared pizza crust and finish making the pizza according to the directions.
Making the pizzas from scratch makes me feel better about indulging in pizza nights once a week!
To save even more time, I often double or triple this pizza sauce recipe. Then I divide it and freeze it in Pyrex containers. I pull out one container and thaw it either in the refrigerator if I have time or in the microwave if I am short on time.
Storage Tip:
If you don’t use all of the pizza sauce right away, store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. You can also freeze the pizza sauce in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Pizza Sauce Video Tutorial
The printable recipe for this easy pizza sauce is below this video. I have included the video, so you can see exactly how easy it is to make!
Printable Recipe for Homemade Pizza Sauce
Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe
A quick and easy recipe for homemade pizza sauce.
Ingredients
- 15 ounce can of tomato sauce
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Add the tomato sauce, oregano, thyme, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper to a sauce pan.
Cook the sauce over a medium-high heat until it reaches a boil.
Lower the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Spoon the pizza sauce on to a prepared pizza crust and finish the pizza according to the directions.
Notes
This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.
This recipe was originally published on July 2, 2012. It was updated on October 5, 2019.
About Alea Milham
Alea Milham is the owner of Premeditated Leftovers and the author of Prep-Ahead Meals from Scatch. She shares her tips for saving money and time while reducing waste in her home. Her favorite hobby, gardening, is a frugal source of organic produce for her recipes. She believes it is possible to live fully and eat well while spending less.
Comments
Katie says
I’ve now made this numerous times and never buy pizza sauce. Thank you for this great recipe!
Reply
Linda says
Is the tomato sauce what we in the UK call passata
Reply
Shari says
This looks so easy and yummy…going to definitely try it!
Reply
Raquel says
Delicious and so easy to make!
Reply
Ann says
An easy to make, delicious pizza sauce!
Reply
Tiffany says
I love this recipe and make it often now that I live in a country where I can’t purchase pizza sauce. Just wondering, has anyone ever tried to can this?
Reply
Valerie says
Extremely easy. Didn’t cook since I was putting it in a dish that had to be cooked and it tasted just like pizza sauce.
Reply
