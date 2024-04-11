Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy here .

This quick and easy pizza sauce recipe has a rich flavor that will compliment your homemade pizza.

Making pizza sauce it easy! Use this recipe to learn how to make homemade pizza sauce from tomato sauce. It comes together in the time it takes to cook the pizza crust and is quite delicious.

I often use leftover spaghetti sauce to make pizzas, so I have come to expect a flavorful pizza sauce and this recipe uses traditional Italian spices to achieve my goal of a lot of flavor with very little work.

Since our family is gluten-free, I often make homemade pizzas. I allow the pizza sauce to simmer while I am baking the pizza crust. Then I add the pizza sauce to the crust, top with our favorite ingredients and bake the pizza according to the directions.

Quick and Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe

This recipe makes enough pizza sauce for two large pizzas or three 12-inch pizzas.

Ingredients:

15 ounce can of tomato sauce

2 teaspoons oregano

1 teaspoon thyme

1 teaspoon basil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

2 teaspoons sugar

¼ teaspoon seasoned salt

dash pepper

Directions:

1. Add the tomato sauce, oregano, thyme, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper to a saucepan.

2. Cook the sauce over medium-high heat until it reaches a boil.

3. Lower the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

4. Spread the pizza sauce on the prepared pizza crust and finish making the pizza according to the directions.

Making the pizzas from scratch makes me feel better about indulging in pizza nights once a week!

To save even more time, I often double or triple this pizza sauce recipe. Then I divide it and freeze it in Pyrex containers. I pull out one container and thaw it either in the refrigerator if I have time or in the microwave if I am short on time.

Storage Tip:

If you don’t use all of the pizza sauce right away, store it in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. You can also freeze the pizza sauce in a freezer-safe container in the freezer for up to 3 months.

More Homemade Sauce Recipes

Easy Spaghetti Sauce Recipe

Pizza Sauce Video Tutorial

The printable recipe for this easy pizza sauce is below this video. I have included the video, so you can see exactly how easy it is to make!

Subscribe to my Youtube Channel for more easy cooking tips!

Printable Recipe for Homemade Pizza Sauce

Print 5 from 13 votes Easy Pizza Sauce Recipe A quick and easy recipe for homemade pizza sauce. Course Main Course Cuisine American Keyword homemade pizza sauce recipe, Pizza sauce recipe, quick and easy pizza sauce recipe Prep Time 2 minutes minutes Cook Time 13 minutes minutes Total Time 15 minutes minutes Author Alea Milham Ingredients ▢ 15 ounce can of tomato sauce

▢ 2 teaspoons oregano

▢ 1 teaspoon thyme

▢ 1 teaspoon basil

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 2 teaspoons sugar

▢ ¼ teaspoon seasoned salt

▢ 1/8 teaspoon pepper Instructions Add the tomato sauce, oregano, thyme, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, salt, and pepper to a sauce pan.

Cook the sauce over a medium-high heat until it reaches a boil.

Lower the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Spoon the pizza sauce on to a prepared pizza crust and finish the pizza according to the directions. See Also Corn Salad Recipe - Cooking Classy Notes This recipe can easily be doubled or tripled.

More Pizza Recipes

Chicken and Artichoke Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza with Broccoli

Gluten-Free Pizza Dough

This recipe was originally published on July 2, 2012. It was updated on October 5, 2019.