Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (2024)

With only 5 ingredients this lolly cake recipe is super easy - a classic Kiwi party treat that we all love!

Some people call it lollie cake and some call it lolly log. It is a New Zealand classic that most Kiwis would have eaten at kids birthday parties growing up. The recipe originated in 1940s NZ and has been served in cafes and bakeries ever since. You can't beat the taste of the homemade version that is made from scratch.

Classic kiwi birthday party treats

This lolly cake recipe can be made in minutes and is super easy to make. It only has 5 ingredients: condensed milk, coconut, malt biscuits, butter and fruit puffs. You can use explorer lollies, fruit puffs or soft banana lollies work well too.

WATCH THE HOW TO MAKE LOLLY CAKE VIDEO:

How to make lolly cake:

First of all melt the butter and condensed milk together. Then add the crushed biscuits and chopped explorers or fruit puffs.

Mix it all together with a spoon until well combined. Turn mixture out onto a clean surface and form two logs. Use your hands to tightly pack it together.

Roll each log in coconut then wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour. Once your lolly log has set cut it into 2 cm thick slices.

How to make Lolly Balls or Truffles:

Combine all of the ingredients together then roll the mixture into individual balls. Roll each ball in coconut. Chill in the fridge until set.

Delicious lolly cake truffles

How to make lolly slice:

Push the mixture into a lined tray and then sprinkle the coconut over the top. Set in the fridge then slice into bite sized pieces and keep in an airtight container. This is my favourite way to serve it as it is so much quicker to make.

Super easy lolly cake slice

Here are some common questions about Lolly cake:

How long does lolly cake take to set? It takes around 1-2 hours in the fridge but you can speed up the process by putting it into the freezer for 20 minutes.

How to store lolly cake? I store mine in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week, (if it lasts that long!). Or you can leave it in the log shape wrapped in cling wrap in the fridge for up to a week before slicing and serving.

How do you freeze lolly cake? Can it be frozen? Yes you can freeze it in the log form wrapped in cling wrap, thaw before slicing and serving. It will last for approx 3 months in the freezer.

Can you make lolly cake without coconut? Yes you can just skip the step when you roll it in coconut.

What can you use instead of explorers in lolly cake? There are lots of variations around. You can use fruit puffs or bananas. I have also seen versions with liquorice allsorts, clinkers and marshmallows.

What other biscuits can be used in lolly cake instead of Malt biscuits? You can other plain biscuits like Superwines, Milk Arrowroots or Maries. But Malt biscuits give it the most authentic taste. My friend Anna from Just a Mum has made a great version of lolly log with Girl Guide biscuits.

Who invented lolly cake? Where is it from? It originated in New Zealand in the 1940s according to Wikipedia, but the inventor is not known.

Store your lolly cake or slice in an airtight container in the fridge.

