Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (2024)

With only 5 ingredients this lolly cake recipe is super easy - a classic Kiwi party treat that we all love!

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (1)

Some people call it lollie cake and some call it lolly log. It is a New Zealand classic that most Kiwis would have eaten at kids birthday parties growing up. The recipe originated in 1940s NZ and has been served in cafes and bakeries ever since. You can't beat the taste of the homemade version that is made from scratch.

Classic kiwi birthday party treats

This lolly cake recipe can be made in minutes and is super easy to make. It only has 5 ingredients: condensed milk, coconut, malt biscuits, butter and fruit puffs. You can use explorer lollies, fruit puffs or soft banana lollies work well too.

WATCH THE HOW TO MAKE LOLLY CAKE VIDEO:

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (3)

How to make lolly cake:

First of all melt the butter and condensed milk together. Then add the crushed biscuits and chopped explorers or fruit puffs.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (4) Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (5)

Mix it all together with a spoon until well combined. Turn mixture out onto a clean surface and form two logs. Use your hands to tightly pack it together.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (6) Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (7)

Roll each log in coconut then wrap in cling film and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour. Once your lolly log has set cut it into 2 cm thick slices.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (8)

How to make Lolly Balls or Truffles:

Combine all of the ingredients together then roll the mixture into individual balls. Roll each ball in coconut. Chill in the fridge until set.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (9)

Delicious lolly cake truffles

How to make lolly slice:

Push the mixture into a lined tray and then sprinkle the coconut over the top. Set in the fridge then slice into bite sized pieces and keep in an airtight container. This is my favourite way to serve it as it is so much quicker to make.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (10)

Super easy lolly cake slice

Here are some common questions about Lolly cake:

How long does lolly cake take to set? It takes around 1-2 hours in the fridge but you can speed up the process by putting it into the freezer for 20 minutes.

How to store lolly cake? I store mine in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week, (if it lasts that long!). Or you can leave it in the log shape wrapped in cling wrap in the fridge for up to a week before slicing and serving.

How do you freeze lolly cake? Can it be frozen? Yes you can freeze it in the log form wrapped in cling wrap, thaw before slicing and serving. It will last for approx 3 months in the freezer.

Can you make lolly cake without coconut? Yes you can just skip the step when you roll it in coconut.

What can you use instead of explorers in lolly cake? There are lots of variations around. You can use fruit puffs or bananas. I have also seen versions with liquorice allsorts, clinkers and marshmallows.

What other biscuits can be used in lolly cake instead of Malt biscuits? You can other plain biscuits like Superwines, Milk Arrowroots or Maries. But Malt biscuits give it the most authentic taste. My friend Anna from Just a Mum has made a great version of lolly log with Girl Guide biscuits.

Who invented lolly cake? Where is it from? It originated in New Zealand in the 1940s according to Wikipedia, but the inventor is not known.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (11)

Store your lolly cake or slice in an airtight container in the fridge.

Easy recipe for classic New Zealand lolly cake - Plus quick video (12)

Lolly cake

Yield: 20 slices

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Inactive Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes

With only 5 ingredients this lolly log recipe is super easy, a classic Kiwi party treat that we all love!

Ingredients

  • 120g butter, melted
  • ½ cup sweetenedcondensed milk (160g)
  • 1 packet malt biscuits,crushed (250g)
  • 1 packet explorers (150g) or fruit puffs, chopped
  • ½ cup coconut

Instructions

  1. Melt the butter and condensed milk together in a large microwave safe bowl.
  2. Add crushed biscuits to the butter and condensed milk mixture.
  3. Add the chopped explorers or fruit puffs and mix it all together.
  4. Once it is all combined turn out onto a clean surface and form two logs. Use your hands to tightly pack it together.
  5. Roll logs in coconut and make sure they are covered all over. Wrap in cling film and chill for at least 1 hour.
  6. When ready to serve cut into 2 cm thick slices.

Notes

  • You can speed up the setting process by putting it in the freezer for 20 minutes.
  • Store your lolly cake in an airtight container in the fridge.

How to make Lolly Balls or Truffles: Follow steps 1 & 2 the same then roll the mixture into individual balls. Roll each ball in coconut. Chill in the fridge until set.

How to make Lolly Slice: Follow steps 1 & 2 the same then push the mixture into a lined tray. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp coconut over the top. Slice with a large knife after it has set in the fridge and keep in an airtight container.

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 20 approxServing Size: 1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 75Total Fat: 6gSaturated Fat: 4gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 13mgSodium: 64mgCarbohydrates: 5gFiber: 0gSugar: 3gProtein: 1g

FAQs

What is New Zealand lolly cake?

A delicious, old fashioned NZ classic. This no bake Lolly Cake (or 'Lolly Log') uses only five ingredients – malt biscuits, butter, sweetened condensed milk, lollies and coconut. A very simple melt and mix recipe. Great for children's birthday parties as they are colourful and fun to eat.

Can lolly cake be made differently?

There are lots of variations around. You can use fruit puffs or bananas. I have also seen versions with liquorice allsorts, clinkers and marshmallows. What other biscuits can be used in lolly cake instead of Malt biscuits?

What is a substitute for malt biscuits?

Yes you can replace the malt biscuits for the same amount of similar sweet biscuits such as milk arrowroot, Maries or Nice biscuits.

How many calories are in a slice of lolly cake?

There are 174 calories in 1 serving (42.5 g) of Coupland's Bakeries Lolly Cake. Calorie Breakdown: 33% fat, 65% carbs, 2% prot.

What is the most popular cake in New Zealand?

New Zealand's top 10 cakes:
  • Banana cake.
  • Chocolate cake.
  • Carrot cake.
  • Lemon cake.
  • Chocolate cake.
  • Carrot cake.
  • Banana cake.
Jul 31, 2019

What does lolly mean in New Zealand English?

Lolly, in Australian and New Zealand English, a piece of what is called candy in American English or sweets in British English.

Why is my lolly cake sticky?

Rolling the lolly log in coconut is what stops it from being sticky on the outside, but if you prefer to make lolly cake without coconut, you can roll the log in more crushed biscuits instead.

What is the history of lolly cake?

The exact origins of lolly cake are unknown. Lolly cakes are known to have been consumed in the 1940s, but were not commonly available until the 1960s in supermarkets. Lolly cake is similar to chocolate salami and fifteens.

What brings out the Flavour of the other cake ingredients?

Salt is usually only added in very small amounts to baked products, but it has a noticeable effect on the flavour of baked products. It not only provides its own flavour but brings out the natural flavour of other ingredients.

Is shortening or lard better for biscuits?

Choosing between shortening and lard comes down to personal preference. Both create a flaky, tender crust, are semi-solid, and are 100% fat. Swap one for the other in recipes. If you want to add additional flavor to the dish, lard is the right choice.

What is a substitute for malt extract in a cake recipe?

However, keep in mind that honey is sweeter than malt extract, so you may need to adjust the amount of other sweeteners in your recipe accordingly. Another option is using maple syrup as a malt extract substitute. Maple syrup adds a rich, caramel-like flavor to breads and can be used in a 1:1 ratio.

What is chit malt?

Chit Malt is a highly functional malt that has undergone a very short germination, resulting in a barely malted product. As a result, it retains a lot of its grain characteristics, and offers plenty with regards to mouthfeel properties.

What is lolly cake made of?

Lolly Cake
  • 120g Butter.
  • ½ tin of Sweetened Condensed Milk.
  • 1 packet of Pascall Explorers or Fruit Puff lollies.
  • 1 packet of Griffin's Malt biscuits, crushed.
  • Desiccated coconut.

How much sugar is in a lolly cake?

Nutritional information
NutrientPer ServingPer 100g / 100ml
Saturated3.40g6.90g
Carbohydrate32.60g65.30g
Sugars23.40g46.70g
Sodium216.00mg432.00mg
3 more rows

Are Eskimos gluten free?

Explorers Emos (Eskimos) are a delicious lolly treat from New Zealand. They are often used as an ingredient in a classic New Zealand treat Lolly Cake! The lollies are a mix of pink, yellow, white and green and are also gluten free.

What is a typical New Zealand cake?

Louise Cake

With its cakey base, sweet jammy middle and coconut-meringue crown, it's not hard to see why this tasty number is an established favourite when it comes to dessert in New Zealand households.

What is the national cake of New Zealand?

Pavlova is a meringue-based dessert. Originating in either Australia or New Zealand in the early 20th century, it was named after the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova. Taking the form of a cake-like circular block of baked meringue, pavlova has a crisp crust and soft, light inside.

What do New Zealanders call ice lollies?

Of course, here in NZ an "ice block" is a frozen confection on a stick. In the US, it is usually called a "Popsicle". Another example of a brand name taking over the generic term, like Kleenex or Xerox. "Sherbet" is one I just learned last night.

