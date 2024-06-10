Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (2024)

ALL RECIPES |
While mincemeat is often used in mince pies, it can also be used in a variety of other festive treats. One such treat is these sweet mincemeat crumble slices. These traybake slices are a perfect way to enjoy the rich, fruity flavour of mincemeat in a simple and satisfying dessert.
Recipe for mincemeat traybake
Mincemeat is a traditional Christmas ingredient that has been enjoyed in the UK for centuries. Originally made with meat and suet, modern mincemeat is a delicious mixture of dried fruits, spices, and brandy.
My husband said these taste better that an actual mince pie! Shop bought mince pies can vary with the pastry being different from each shop but with these there’s no pastry rolling just pure crumble, making it a lighter bake.
Ingredients for Mincemeat Traybake
- 350gSelf Raising Flour
- 185gButter(Cold and cubed)
- 55gLight Brown Sugar
- 1½tspMixed Spice
- 600gMincemeat(A jar and a half)
How to make crumble slices with mince pie filling
STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 180℃/160℃fan. Line a 30cm x 22cm tin with baking paper.
STEP 2: Rub in the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add in the sugar and spice and mix together. Add half of the mixture to the tin and press down firmly.
STEP 3: Spread the mincemeat on top then sprinkle the rest of the crumble mixture on top and lightly press down. Bake in the oven for 35 – 40 until golden brown.
STEP 4: Leave to cool in the tin, then cut into slices and serve.
Serving Suggestions
Mincemeat crumble slices are a delicious and versatile dessert that can be served in a variety of ways. Here are some serving suggestions:
- Warm and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
- Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with chopped nuts.
- Serve alongside a cup of hot tea or coffee for a cosy afternoon treat.
- Pair with a glass of red wine for a sophisticated dessert option.
- Cut into small squares and serve as finger food at a party or gathering.
- Top with fresh fruit like sliced strawberries or raspberries for a lighter, refreshing option.
- Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey for a healthier twist on a classic dessert.
Storage
To store mincemeat crumble slices, follow these steps:
Allow the slices to cool completely before storing.
Place the slices in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. If you are stacking them place some baking paper in between each slice.
If you want to store the slices for longer, you can freeze them. To freeze mincemeat crumble slices, follow these steps:
- Allow the slices to cool completely before storing.
- Wrap each slice tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil.
- Place the wrapped slices in a freezer-safe container or resealable plastic bag.
- Label the container or bag with the date and name of the contents.
- Place the container or bag in the freezer. The slices can be stored in the freezer for up to 2-3 months.
When you’re ready to eat the frozen slices, simply thaw them in the fridge overnight and then reheat them in the oven or microwave before serving.
Easy Mincemeat Crumble Slices Recipe
Rachel
A mince pie filling in-between a crumbly shortbread. Better than a mince pie!
5 from 1 vote
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 35 minutes mins
Total Time 45 minutes mins
Course Dessert, Snack
Cuisine British
Servings 20
Calories 231 kcal
Equipment
Ingredients
- 350 g Self Raising Flour
- 185 g Butter (Cold and cubed)
- 55 g Light Brown Sugar
- 1½ tsp Mixed Spice
- 600 g Mincemeat (A jar and a half)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 180℃/160℃fan. Line a 30cm x 22cm tin with baking paper.
Rub in the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add in the sugar and spice and mix together. Add half of the mixture to the tin and press down firmly.
350 g Self Raising Flour, 185 g Butter, 55 g Light Brown Sugar, 1½ tsp Mixed Spice
Spread the mincemeat on top then sprinkle the rest of the crumble mixture on top and lightly press down. Bake in the oven for 35 – 40 until golden brown.
600 g Mincemeat
Leave to cool in the tin, then cut into slices and serve.
Nutrition
Calories: 231kcalCarbohydrates: 38gProtein: 3gFat: 8gSaturated Fat: 5gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.4gMonounsaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0.3gCholesterol: 20mgSodium: 228mgPotassium: 24mgFiber: 1gSugar: 23gVitamin A: 232IUVitamin C: 0.03mgCalcium: 8mgIron: 0.2mg
Keyword jar of mincemeat, mincemeat recipe
