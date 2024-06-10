Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Recipe for mincemeat traybake Ingredients for Mincemeat Traybake How to make crumble slices with mince pie filling Serving Suggestions Storage Easy Mincemeat Crumble Slices Recipe Equipment Ingredients Instructions Nutrition FAQs

While mincemeat is often used in mince pies, it can also be used in a variety of other festive treats. One such treat is these sweet mincemeat crumble slices. These traybake slices are a perfect way to enjoy the rich, fruity flavour of mincemeat in a simple and satisfying dessert.

Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (1)

Recipe for mincemeat traybake

Mincemeat is a traditional Christmas ingredient that has been enjoyed in the UK for centuries. Originally made with meat and suet, modern mincemeat is a delicious mixture of dried fruits, spices, and brandy.

My husband said these taste better that an actual mince pie! Shop bought mince pies can vary with the pastry being different from each shop but with these there’s no pastry rolling just pure crumble, making it a lighter bake.

Ingredients for Mincemeat Traybake

  • 350gSelf Raising Flour
  • 185gButter(Cold and cubed)
  • 55gLight Brown Sugar
  • 1½tspMixed Spice
  • 600gMincemeat(A jar and a half)

How to make crumble slices with mince pie filling

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 180℃/160℃fan. Line a 30cm x 22cm tin with baking paper.

STEP 2: Rub in the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add in the sugar and spice and mix together. Add half of the mixture to the tin and press down firmly.

STEP 3: Spread the mincemeat on top then sprinkle the rest of the crumble mixture on top and lightly press down. Bake in the oven for 35 – 40 until golden brown.

STEP 4: Leave to cool in the tin, then cut into slices and serve.

Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (8)

Serving Suggestions

Mincemeat crumble slices are a delicious and versatile dessert that can be served in a variety of ways. Here are some serving suggestions:

  1. Warm and serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
  2. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
  3. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with chopped nuts.
  4. Serve alongside a cup of hot tea or coffee for a cosy afternoon treat.
  5. Pair with a glass of red wine for a sophisticated dessert option.
  6. Cut into small squares and serve as finger food at a party or gathering.
  7. Top with fresh fruit like sliced strawberries or raspberries for a lighter, refreshing option.
  8. Serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and a drizzle of honey for a healthier twist on a classic dessert.
Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (9)

Storage

To store mincemeat crumble slices, follow these steps:

Allow the slices to cool completely before storing.

Place the slices in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. If you are stacking them place some baking paper in between each slice.

If you want to store the slices for longer, you can freeze them. To freeze mincemeat crumble slices, follow these steps:

  1. Allow the slices to cool completely before storing.
  2. Wrap each slice tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil.
  3. Place the wrapped slices in a freezer-safe container or resealable plastic bag.
  4. Label the container or bag with the date and name of the contents.
  5. Place the container or bag in the freezer. The slices can be stored in the freezer for up to 2-3 months.

When you’re ready to eat the frozen slices, simply thaw them in the fridge overnight and then reheat them in the oven or microwave before serving.

Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (10)

Get your ingredients deliveredCheck out Ocado! Save 25% on your first order + 3 months free unlimited deliveries. Enter VOU7389477 at checkout

FAQs

What to add to store-bought mincemeat? ›

Vine fruits and apple provide much of the body. Candied fruit is important too—usually lemon and orange peel, but sometimes cherries. Ginger and prunes are welcome additions, too. The essential trinity of spices is cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, but the ingredient list may just say "spices," which isn't very helpful.

How to pimp up mincemeat? ›

Heat a pile of mincemeat in a pan with sugar, orange and lemon juice, orange peel, half a cinnamon stick and brandy, wait for it to thicken and then stir in some whipping cream.

Why should you stir mincemeat clockwise when making mince pies? ›

Traditions, folklore and superstitions

Stirring the mincemeat was quite an event, and English tradition dictates that it should only be stirred clockwise. Stirring the mincemeat anti-clockwise would lead to bad luck and poor fortune in the coming 12 months.

Can you use out of date mincemeat for mince pies? ›

I have an unopened jar of mincemeat with expiry date of July 2023. Should I chuck it or would you use it? Absolutely fine. I used some dated BBE Nov 22 last week.

How to make shop bought mincemeat taste better? ›

Start by tasting it, then add extra flavours that suit: nearly always add a little freshly grated lemon or orange zest, extra spice, extra brandy or rum and some cherries or nuts.

Does mincemeat from a jar need to be cooked? ›

Versions containing animal fats should be cooked before use but those including butter can be used as they are, perhaps stirred into an ice cream mixture. You could even serve an especially tasty version with whipped or clotted cream as a sumptuous festive topping for warm scones.

What makes mince taste better? ›

Consider the fat content of mince before you buy. Beef mince, and sometimes lamb, is graded by its fat content, and remember that some fat is desirable as it adds flavour and helps to keep the meat moist during cooking. The standard fat content of mince is 20%, but you can opt for a lean or extra-lean version.

Why does my mincemeat taste bitter? ›

Mincemeat over time does deepen in colour but the bitter taste may be that you pressed too hard when the citrus zests were grated!

How do you bind mincemeat? ›

Egg: A lot of meatball recipes add egg to the mince mixture because it helps to bind the balls together. Breadcrumbs: Breadcrumbs also help to bind your meatballs. If the mince mixture is quite wet, breadcrumbs will help soak up excess moisture so that the balls don't fall apart.

Why can't you eat mince pies on Christmas Day? ›

It has been claimed that eating the snack is illegal in England if done so on Christmas Day. The tradition comes from the time of Oliver Cromwell in the 1650s, when mince pies were banned at Christmas, along with other tasty treats. Cromwell wanted to tackle gluttony in England.

Which way do you stir mincemeat for good luck? ›

English tradition demands that the mince meat mixture should only be stirred in a clockwise direction. To stir it anticlockwise is to bring bad luck for the coming year. Another English custom is for all the family to take a turn in stirring the mincemeat mixture whilst making a wish.

How do you thicken mincemeat pie filling? ›

When thickening a fruit pie filling, there are several options to consider. Very often flour or cornstarch is used, but in certain instances tapioca, arrowroot and potato starch can also help achieve the desired consistency.

When did they stop putting meat in mincemeat? ›

By the 18th century it was more likely to be tongue or even tripe, and in the 19th century it was minced beef. It was not until the late Victorian period and early 20th Century that mince pies dropped the meat and had all fruit fillings (albeit with suet). Even today there are traditions associated with mince pies.

Is mincemeat OK to eat when Brown? ›

The colour change in mince does not mean that the meat is old or stale. The minced meat remains safe to eat as long as it has been correctly refrigerated and consumed by the use-by date on the package.

Can you keep homemade mincemeat for a year? ›

If you like mincemeat then it's madness not to make your own. Once made it will last up to a year unopened if stored in a cool dark place but it is so delicious you are unlikely not to use it all long before that.

What is in ready to use mincemeat? ›

Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup, Raisins, Dried Apples, Molasses, Corn Starch Modified, Distilled Vinegar, Dried Orange And Lemon Peel, Salt, Spices, Beef, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavor.

How do you moisten dry mincemeat? ›

Hello, Homemade mincemeat is dryer. It will be fine. If you particularly want a wetter mincemeat, you can add a splash of orange juice or alcohol when you come to use it.

