Easy Mincemeat Traybake Crumble Slices Recipe (2024)

Spread the mincemeat on top then sprinkle the rest of the crumble mixture on top and lightly press down. Bake in the oven for 35 – 40 until golden brown.

Rub in the butter into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs. Add in the sugar and spice and mix together. Add half of the mixture to the tin and press down firmly.

When you’re ready to eat the frozen slices, simply thaw them in the fridge overnight and then reheat them in the oven or microwave before serving.

If you want to store the slices for longer, you can freeze them. To freeze mincemeat crumble slices, follow these steps:

Place the slices in an airtight container or resealable plastic bag. If you are stacking them place some baking paper in between each slice.

Mincemeat crumble slices are a delicious and versatile dessert that can be served in a variety of ways. Here are some serving suggestions:

My husband said these taste better that an actual mince pie! Shop bought mince pies can vary with the pastry being different from each shop but with these there’s no pastry rolling just pure crumble, making it a lighter bake.

Mincemeat is a traditional Christmas ingredient that has been enjoyed in the UK for centuries. Originally made with meat and suet, modern mincemeat is a delicious mixture of dried fruits, spices, and brandy.

While mincemeat is often used in mince pies, it can also be used in a variety of other festive treats. One such treat is these sweet mincemeat crumble slices. These traybake slices are a perfect way to enjoy the rich, fruity flavour of mincemeat in a simple and satisfying dessert.

FAQs

Vine fruits and apple provide much of the body. Candied fruit is important too—usually lemon and orange peel, but sometimes cherries. Ginger and prunes are welcome additions, too. The essential trinity of spices is cinnamon, clove and nutmeg, but the ingredient list may just say "spices," which isn't very helpful.

Heat a pile of mincemeat in a pan with sugar, orange and lemon juice, orange peel, half a cinnamon stick and brandy, wait for it to thicken and then stir in some whipping cream.

Traditions, folklore and superstitions



Stirring the mincemeat was quite an event, and English tradition dictates that it should only be stirred clockwise. Stirring the mincemeat anti-clockwise would lead to bad luck and poor fortune in the coming 12 months.

I have an unopened jar of mincemeat with expiry date of July 2023. Should I chuck it or would you use it? Absolutely fine. I used some dated BBE Nov 22 last week.

Start by tasting it, then add extra flavours that suit: nearly always add a little freshly grated lemon or orange zest, extra spice, extra brandy or rum and some cherries or nuts.

Versions containing animal fats should be cooked before use but those including butter can be used as they are, perhaps stirred into an ice cream mixture. You could even serve an especially tasty version with whipped or clotted cream as a sumptuous festive topping for warm scones.

Consider the fat content of mince before you buy. Beef mince, and sometimes lamb, is graded by its fat content, and remember that some fat is desirable as it adds flavour and helps to keep the meat moist during cooking. The standard fat content of mince is 20%, but you can opt for a lean or extra-lean version.

Mincemeat over time does deepen in colour but the bitter taste may be that you pressed too hard when the citrus zests were grated!

Egg: A lot of meatball recipes add egg to the mince mixture because it helps to bind the balls together. Breadcrumbs: Breadcrumbs also help to bind your meatballs. If the mince mixture is quite wet, breadcrumbs will help soak up excess moisture so that the balls don't fall apart.

It has been claimed that eating the snack is illegal in England if done so on Christmas Day. The tradition comes from the time of Oliver Cromwell in the 1650s, when mince pies were banned at Christmas, along with other tasty treats. Cromwell wanted to tackle gluttony in England.

English tradition demands that the mince meat mixture should only be stirred in a clockwise direction. To stir it anticlockwise is to bring bad luck for the coming year. Another English custom is for all the family to take a turn in stirring the mincemeat mixture whilst making a wish.

When thickening a fruit pie filling, there are several options to consider. Very often flour or cornstarch is used, but in certain instances tapioca, arrowroot and potato starch can also help achieve the desired consistency.

By the 18th century it was more likely to be tongue or even tripe, and in the 19th century it was minced beef. It was not until the late Victorian period and early 20th Century that mince pies dropped the meat and had all fruit fillings (albeit with suet). Even today there are traditions associated with mince pies.

The colour change in mince does not mean that the meat is old or stale. The minced meat remains safe to eat as long as it has been correctly refrigerated and consumed by the use-by date on the package.

If you like mincemeat then it's madness not to make your own. Once made it will last up to a year unopened if stored in a cool dark place but it is so delicious you are unlikely not to use it all long before that.

Ingredients: Water, Corn Syrup, Raisins, Dried Apples, Molasses, Corn Starch Modified, Distilled Vinegar, Dried Orange And Lemon Peel, Salt, Spices, Beef, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavor.

Hello, Homemade mincemeat is dryer. It will be fine. If you particularly want a wetter mincemeat, you can add a splash of orange juice or alcohol when you come to use it.