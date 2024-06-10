Easy Terry's Chocolate Orange Tiffin Recipe | Kitchen Mason (2024)

Jump to Printable Recipe Jump to Picture Recipe

If you’re looking for the perfect tiffin recipe, you’re in the right place! Just like my one bowl Terry’s chocolate orange brownies, this beautiful tiffin recipe boasts BAGS of chocolate orange flavour. Chocolate tiffin also happens to make a wonderful homemade gift as well being easy to make in large quantities – making it a perfect party treat. Want to know how to make this bad boy for yourself? Read on for the full recipe, tips and more…

Tiffin is very nostalgic for me. I have fond memories of visiting my Gran around this time of year and her always having a slab in the fridge! With that in mind, I wanted to create a tiffin recipe for you that would give the same nostalgic happy feelings to your friends and family. I’m reasonably confident I’ve fulfilled that goal! (Although I did come very close with this cranberry white chocolate tiffin recipe a few years back!)

Can I substitute chocolate orange tiffin ingredients?

If you keep the basic tiffin recipe the same (crushed biscuits, butter, salt, golden syrup and caster sugar) you can easily change the fillings and flavour.

You could change the type of crushed biscuits and chocolate used to another kind that you like.

As for the fillings, that can be a little different as you need to keep ‘volume’ in mind as opposed to weight. For example, 100g of Rice Krispies is going to be a much larger volume that 100g of dried cranberries, as the cranberries are heavier.

With this in mind, here are a few suggestions should you wish to remove the walnuts and make a nut free treat.

140g dried cranberries

140g raisins / sultanas

25g Rice Krispies

50g mini marshmallows

95g glace cherries, rinsed and chopped

100g mini fudge pieces

Chocolate Orange Tiffin recipe tips

Make sure you chop everything quite small. Too many large pieces and your tiffin may fall apart!

Don’t skip chilling the tiffin mixture before topping it with chocolate. If you try and smooth melted chocolate onto un-set tiffin, things will get very messy indeed.

How do I store tiffin? In an airtight container at room temperature. I always prefer metal tins over plastic tubs as sugar tends to ‘sweat’ in plastic.

Can I make tiffin ahead of time? Yes! It actually freezes very well. Simply freeze in a block then, when you want it, thaw in the fridge for approx 4 hours before slicing.

Can this tiffin be made gluten free? This is a tricky one. You can use gluten free digestives for the base. As for Terry’s chocolate orange – their website states that they are made in a factory that handles gluten so they’re not guaranteed to be gluten free, even though there is no gluten in the actual ingredients. Use your personal judgement here but always be careful and read the labels when allergies are involved.

be careful and read the labels when allergies are involved. Act fast when smoothing out the chocolate topping. It will set quickly as the chilled tiffin underneath will still be very cold.

Also act fast when adding the chocolate orange segments for decoration, as the tiffin base will be very cold which will set the chocolate topping quickly. Make sure you push them in quite deep too, so they don’t fall off when being sliced into bars.

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Tiffin – Step by Step Picture Recipe

Here is what you will need to make 15 bars.

Ingredients

300g (3 Cups) Milk Chocolate Digestives

140g (1/2 Cup + 1 tbsp) Unsalted Butter

Pinch of Salt

3 tbsp Golden Syrup

1 tbsp Caster Sugar

100g (2/3 Cup) Chopped Walnuts, chopped *

* 300g (10.5 oz) Terry’s Chocolate Orange (2 x whole), broken into segments

150g (5.3 oz) Terry’s Chocolate Orange (1 x whole), for decoration (Optional)

Essential equipment

30 x 20cm (12 x 8″) Rectangular baking tin

Food processor

Large glass mixing bowl

Small saucepan

*see ‘how do I substitute tiffin ingredients’ section above for alternatives to walnuts/a nut free option

Tiffin instructions

First, lightly grease and line your baking tin with baking paper then set it to one side until needed.

Then tip all the milk chocolate digestives (300g | 3 Cups) into a food processor and blitz until they become mostly fine crumbs. It’s ok if there are a few bigger pieces in, so long as they’re not really big. (If you don’t have a food processor, you can bash them in a plastic food bag with a rolling pin instead.)

Now tip the biscuit crumbs into a large bowl so we can add the other ingredients to it.

In a small saucepan set over a low heat, gently melt together the butter (140g | 1/2 Cup + 1 tbsp) , salt (pinch), golden syrup (3 tbsp) and caster sugar (1 tbsp).

Next, pour the melted mixture over the crushed biscuits and mix until everything is really well coated. It will seem quite soggy but don’t worry, that’s ok!

Then add the chopped walnuts (100g | 2/3 Cup) into the bowl and mix until they’re evenly distributed throughout the mixture.

Time to tip the tiffin mixture into your prepared baking tray…

Now press it all in firmly with a spatula (or back of a spoon) until the whole base is covered in an even layer of tiffin.

Pop it into the fridge for 45 – 60 minutes to set before you move onto the next step. Don’t skip this or things will get messy!

Decoration instructions

When the tiffin has set firm, it’s time to top with all that glorious chocolate! So without further ado, break the Terry’s chocolate orange (300g | 10.5 oz | 2 x whole) into segments and place into a large bowl. Heat in the microwave in 10 second intervals, making sure you stir well, until two thirds melted. At this point, keep stirring until it’s completely melted.

If you are decorating your tiffin, break a whole Terry’s Chocolate Orange (150g | 5.3 oz) into segments ready, before pouring the chocolate over the tiffin.

Acting quickly, pour the chocolate over the set tiffin and smooth it out with a spatula.

While the chocolate is still melted (act fast – it will set quickly due to the chilled tiffin) press the segments into the top. Make sure you press them quite deep so they don’t fall/break off when being sliced into bars later.

Allow to set completely at room temperature (it won’t take long) then slice into bars. I find it easiest to heat a large, sharp knife in hot water – then dry it and slice. Repeat the heating/drying as needed. Store in an airtight container at room temperature and consume within 7 days.

